Is the Spanish PM in trouble?

The short answer: Yes, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is in serious political trouble—but he remains in office for now.

🚨 What’s happening?

Corruption scandal

A sweeping probe—often referred to as “Caso Koldo” or “Operación Delorme”—has linked senior figures in Sánchez’s PSOE party to kickbacks on government contracts, especially pandemic‑era mask and infrastructure deals thetimes.co.uk+13theolivepress.es+13euobserver.com+13. Santos Cerdán , Sánchez's former No. 3, resigned from both party and parliament on June 12 after revelations of taped discussions about bribes; he maintains his innocence and is expected to testify on June 30 apnews.com+4reuters.com+4theguardian.com+4. José Luis Ábalos , ex-Transport Minister and close confidant, is also implicated in phone recordings allegedly negotiating payments huffingtonpost.es+8thetimes.co.uk+8theguardian.com+8.

Law enforcement action

Spanish police, under Supreme Court orders, have searched the PSOE headquarters and the Transport Ministry to seize emails and financial documents tied to the investigation euroweeklynews.com+15reuters.com+15reuters.com+15.

Political backlash

Coalition partners—like Yolanda Díaz’s Sumar—boycotted key votes, and allies in the PSOE are urging Sánchez to call snap elections before the wave of scandals drowns them at all levels in 2027 reuters.com+3thetimes.co.uk+3politico.eu+3.

Sánchez's response

He’s launched internal party reforms: Appointed interim leadership pending a July 5 party congress euronews.comtv360nigeria.com+3reuters.com+3reuters.com+3. Ordered an external financial audit. Publicly apologized—saying he "knew nothing" about the corruption until it came to light—and vowed to serve until 2027 despite pressure to resign youtube.com+15theguardian.com+15reuters.com+15.



🔍 Is he in imminent danger?

Risk FactorStatusOpposition demands resignation/snap electionsHigh — PP, Vox, and disillusioned regional Socialists are calling for his exit english.elpais.comeuronews.com+1euroweeklynews.com+1Legal jeopardy for Sánchez personallyLow – so far, investigations target allies, not Sánchez himself Coalition fracturingModerate to High – key partners distancing themselves; he’s scrambling to preserve unity Public trustLowering – perception of a “mafia-style” administration; even friendly media say his credibility is broken

Political analysts say this is Sánchez's gravest crisis yet. He might weather it through summer—if his coalition holds—but a personal implication could be fatal politically .

✅ Final verdict

Sánchez is not yet legally threatened, but politically, his position is precarious. With corruption probes, defections within his party and allies, and calls for early elections, his future hinges on whether the scandal touches him directly—and if he can restore trust before the PSOE’s weakening base collapses.