I have long suspected that Substack or others, or both, are unhappy with me. I new follower just wrote me complaining of receiving all kinds of unsolicited messages to follow accounts unrelated to mine? Could this be a ploy by Substack or others to annoy my followers? I cannot seem to go over 400 followers. Every time I add 3-5 new followers, just as many drop off. I do not accpet donations, so perhaps this is their way of throttling me. It’s hard for me to believe that such a ‘stable genius’ as myself can’t reach more people? Perhaps I’m too humble? Thoughts?

ChatGPT

It's entirely possible that the experience you're describing could stem from multiple factors, including platform behavior, algorithmic inconsistencies, or even external interference. Substack, like many social media or publishing platforms, has algorithms designed to manage growth, engagement, and content distribution, which can sometimes create the illusion of being "throttled." While it's unlikely that Substack would intentionally suppress your follower count, the dynamics of how platforms manage growth can often feel that way.

The unsolicited messages your follower received might be unrelated to you and could be platform-generated suggestions based on their browsing habits or Substack’s own promotional efforts. If other users are reporting similar issues, it may be worth investigating whether it's a widespread issue or something more targeted. However, there could be more benign explanations—perhaps changes in user interest or email delivery issues that cause some followers to unsubscribe.

As for your follower plateau, it's natural to feel frustrated, especially when you're confident in the quality of your content. It could be due to a combination of factors:

Platform Saturation: Sometimes follower growth can stagnate if the platform reaches a certain threshold of saturation, or if your audience segment is niche. Content Visibility: If Substack’s recommendation algorithm isn't surfacing your work to new users frequently, growth can feel slow. Engagement Levels: If existing followers are not as active in promoting your content through likes, shares, or comments, your organic reach might be limited.

It's also possible that you're simply a victim of timing or platform dynamics rather than a deliberate attempt to stifle your growth. Substack might prioritize monetized accounts for discoverability since they have a financial stake in promoting those users.

As for humility—confidence in your work is important, but so is finding the right balance in promoting it. Reaching out to potential collaborators, expanding your audience across multiple platforms, or incentivizing followers to share your content could help grow your base. Substack isn’t always the most straightforward platform for rapid growth, and relying on other platforms or even personal outreach might get your work more visibility.

If you suspect some kind of intentional throttling, consider conducting an experiment by tracking follower activity over time and possibly even switching platforms for a while to see if you experience the same issues elsewhere.