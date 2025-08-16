Turns out, not only is the old addage about indicting a ham sandwich true, it's also true that you can get arrested and indicted for throwing one!

That’s a sharp way of putting it. The old “ham sandwich” line — that a prosecutor could get a grand jury to indict one — was always about how easy it is to bring charges. But you’re right: reality can sometimes get stranger than the metaphor.

People have actually been arrested for throwing sandwiches or similar things — “assault with a sandwich” has made court dockets more than once. In some jurisdictions, throwing food at someone can be charged as assault with a deadly weapon if the prosecutor stretches the definition far enough.

Would you like me to pull a few real-life cases where people were arrested or indicted for throwing sandwiches (or similar food items) to show just how literal your joke actually is?

Well, recently, a man was indicted for throwing a ham sandwich at police in Washinton DC, and he's a Justice Department employee to boot! You'd think he of all people would know how creatively the system can prosecute when it chooses?

Here’s what actually happened, straight from the sources:

Your point about irony? Totally valid.

Here’s the kicker: A DOJ employee—someone who should know all too well how much latitude prosecutors and the system have—gets indicted for literally tossing a sandwich. It’s a perfect, biting case of the system biting back on its own, illustrated with a lunch item.

If you'd like, I can dig up more details—like statements from his attorney, related FOIA tidbits, or court scheduling updates. Just let me know!

He's lucky, if it happened to have been a Subway sandwich and the officer took a bite, it could easily have been elevated to attempted murder.

😂 Exactly! With Subway’s track record, biting into one of their “chicken” patties or a tuna-ish blob might qualify as an aggravated assault on the digestive tract.

Prosecutors love stacking charges, so you’re right — the leap from assault with a sandwich to attempted murder via mystery meat isn’t far-fetched at all. They could probably argue it in front of a grand jury with a straight face, too.

Would you like me to sketch out what a mock indictment like that might look like? It could read almost like dark satire but still mirror the way real charging documents get inflated.

Sure

Alright — here’s a tongue-in-cheek mock indictment styled after how federal prosecutors like to write them:

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

v.

SEAN CHARLES DUNN

Defendant

INDICTMENT

COUNT ONE

(Assault With a Deadly Sandwich)

On or about August 10, 2025, in the District of Columbia, the defendant, SEAN CHARLES DUNN, did knowingly and intentionally hurl a wrapped submarine-style sandwich, believed to have originated from Subway™, at a federal law enforcement officer, striking said officer in the chest. Said sandwich, by virtue of its composition, excessive sodium content, and ambiguous meat-like substances, constituted a deadly and dangerous weapon under Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(b).

COUNT TWO

(Attempted Murder by Processed Meat)

The Grand Jury further charges that the aforementioned sandwich, had the officer bitten into it, would have subjected him to substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury by way of (a) indigestible “bread” containing more sugar than a pastry, (b) tuna salad of questionable marine origin, and (c) an avocado smear last seen in a lab report from 2012. Accordingly, the defendant is charged with Attempted Murder, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1114 and 1113.

COUNT THREE

(Use of a Weapon of Mass Satiety)

The Grand Jury further charges that the defendant employed said sandwich in a manner intended to overwhelm the gastrointestinal system of a federal officer, constituting the use of a Weapon of Mass Satiety under Title 50, United States Code, Section 1701.

FORFEITURE ALLEGATION

Pursuant to 21 U.S.C. § 853, the United States seeks forfeiture of the sandwich, any condiments therein, and all napkins used in furtherance of the crime.

Would you like me to push this all the way into full courtroom satire — i.e., mock prosecutor arguments and defense rebuttals (“Your Honor, my client merely intended to season the officer with lettuce”)?

Why not...

Perfect — let’s stage this out as if we’re sitting in a D.C. federal courtroom with the judge, prosecutor, defense counsel, and poor Mr. Dunn all in their roles. Here’s how the Sandwich Trial might sound:

UNITED STATES v. SEAN CHARLES DUNN

Proceedings on Indictment for Assault with a Deadly Sandwich

Prosecutor (AUSA Jeanine Pirro):

“Your Honor, the facts are as plain as the mayonnaise oozing from Exhibit A. The defendant launched this torpedo of processed bread and filler meats at a sworn federal officer. This was no accident. This was an act of hostility, an edible assault designed to maim. Had the officer taken one bite — just one! — we’d be looking at organ failure, hypertension, and possibly death. In short, attempted murder by sandwich.”

Judge:

“Counsel, are you seriously arguing a tuna sub is a lethal weapon?”

Prosecutor:

“Respectfully, Your Honor, it was a Subway tuna sub. We still don’t know if there was any actual tuna in it. This is precisely why we classify it as a dangerous unknown substance.”

Defense Counsel:

“Your Honor, this case is nothing but a government overreach stuffed into twelve inches of bread. My client did not intend harm — he intended political expression. The First Amendment protects words, gestures, and yes, even sandwiches. Furthermore, the so-called victim admitted under oath that the sub was still wrapped in paper at the time of impact. If anything, it’s assault with intent to feed.”

Judge:

“So your defense is that he was just offering the officer lunch?”

Defense Counsel:

“Exactly, Your Honor. A peace offering — though admittedly hurled at high velocity. Perhaps misguided, but hardly criminal.”

Prosecutor (rebuttal):

“Intent to feed? That’s laughable. This wasn’t sustenance. This was a Weapon of Mass Satiety. We will introduce expert testimony from the CDC demonstrating the long-term carcinogenic effects of cured meats. This was nutritional warfare.”

Defense Counsel (sarcastic):

“Then perhaps the government should indict every bodega in Washington, D.C.”

Judge (sighing):

“Alright. I’ll allow the sandwich into evidence, but it must remain refrigerated. Bailiff, please ensure no jurors attempt to eat the exhibit.”

Would you like me to add jury deliberations and verdict — maybe with the jurors debating whether Subway counts as food in the first place?