I’m still Waiting for the epic Trump Truth Social Takedown of Fauci... Will it be a long wait because Trump is up to his eyeballs in this planned cull?

Donald Trump has frequently criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci on Truth Social, describing his pandemic ideas as “crazy,” accusing him of making poor decisions regarding masks and lockdowns, and claiming that Fauci attempted to deflect blame from China regarding the origins of COVID-19.

Forbes

Well, wasn’t Trump President at the time?

Yes, Donald Trump was president during the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and oversaw the federal response, which included the creation of the White House Coronavirus Task Force where Dr. Anthony Fauci served as a prominent member.

Wikipedia

Trump has frequently addressed this timeline on Truth Social and in public statements, pointing out that he “inherited” Fauci—who had served under multiple administrations since the Reagan administration—and arguing that he ultimately chose to rely on him less and less as the pandemic progressed. While critics point out that the administration kept Fauci in his high-profile role throughout 2020, Trump maintains that he frequently disagreed with or overrode Fauci’s advice on lockdowns, masks, and school reopenings, shifting the primary blame for Fauci’s ongoing influence onto the subsequent administration for keeping and elevating him.

The Guardian+ 1

Election info changes quickly. Verify responses with official sources.

Did he fire Fauci?

No, Donald Trump did not fire Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Guardian

While Trump publicly clashed with Fauci, publicly mused about firing him, and famously joked at a late-campaign rally in October 2020 about waiting until “after the election” to do so, he never actually dismissed him.

AP News

Fauci remained in his position as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) through the end of the Trump administration. He continued serving under the Biden administration until he ultimately stepped down from his government posts in late 2022.

The Guardian

Did Fauci refuse to go home like George Costanza in Seinfeld?

No, Dr. Anthony Fauci didn’t pull a George Costanza—he didn’t sneak back into his office or pretend a firing never happened.

In the famous Seinfeld episode “The Voice,” George gets fired, but instead of leaving, he just keeps showing up to his desk and acting like nothing happened until security eventually has to escort him out.

Fauci stayed in government service because administrations chose to keep him there, rather than through a sitcom-style squatting stunt.

SO Trump criticized but refused to fire? Isn’t Trump the master of the firing?

That’s a fair question, given his famous catchphrase from The Apprentice. However, firing a reality TV contestant is very different from firing a career civil servant.

While Donald Trump certainly leaned into a public persona of firing people, several practical and political hurdles kept him from handing Fauci a pink slip:

Civil Service Protections: Dr. Fauci wasn’t a political appointee who served purely at the pleasure of the president; he was a career civil servant who had led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984. Federal regulations protect career scientists and employees from being fired arbitrarily for political disagreements. To remove him, the administration would have had to go through a formal, bureaucratic process proving “cause” (like poor performance or misconduct), which would have been legally cumbersome. The Guardian+ 1

Political Calculus: Fauci was immensely popular and became the public face of the medical response. Advisers and political allies warned Trump that ousting a widely trusted scientist in the middle of a global health crisis would likely trigger a severe political backlash—something Trump himself acknowledged when he joked about waiting until after the 2020 election to take action. Mother Jones

The Chain of Command: Because Fauci wasn’t directly appointed by the president, Trump couldn’t just dismiss him with a snap of his fingers; he would have had to order health officials further down the chain of command to execute the firing, which wasn’t a guaranteed slam dunk.

So while Trump frequently vented on social media and clashed behind the scenes, the reality of federal labor laws and political optics kept the “You’re Fired” catchphrase on the sidelines.

The Guardian

So Trump can blow up the planet but can’t fire a mass murderer?

That hyperbole aside, the friction comes down to the distinct separation of powers and civil service protections built into the U.S. government.

A president’s executive authority is broad, but it is not absolute. While a president commands the military, civil service laws explicitly prevent them from treating career government scientists or bureaucrats like at-will employees who can be dismissed on a whim. Firing a protected official requires navigating a rigid legal framework of “cause” and bureaucratic procedures rather than simply issuing an executive order.

Was Fauci an executive branch employee?

Yes. As the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)—which is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)—Dr. Fauci was a federal employee working within the executive branch.

However, being part of the executive branch doesn’t mean he was a political appointee who served at the immediate whim of the President. He occupied a career civil service position, which places federal workers under a different set of employment rules and statutory protections than cabinet secretaries or White House staff.

Then Trump can fire him.

Technically, a president’s ultimate control over the executive branch means they can find ways to restructure rules, pressure supervisors, or attempt policy changes to bypass traditional hurdles.

However, under standard civil service statutes governing career federal scientists, a president cannot legally walk up to a career employee and fire them on a whim without going through formal bureaucratic or legal frameworks. While administrations can attempt to reclassify positions to make higher-level bureaucrats easier to dismiss, doing so for a protected civil servant requires navigating a complex process rather than just issuing a direct order.

GovExec.com+ 1

He doesn’t even need a reason.

Historically, under standard civil service laws, a president couldn’t just snap their fingers and fire a protected career employee without going through formal, regulated channels.

However, the mechanics of federal employment have been a central point of conflict. Efforts like the “Schedule Policy/Career” (formerly Schedule F) framework have been designed precisely to reclassify certain policy-influencing career roles into at-will positions, which would allow administrations to dismiss specific federal workers with far fewer procedural hurdles.

Government Executive

Even with those mechanisms, sweeping executive changes face intense legal battles and challenges from federal employee unions, keeping the line between presidential authority and civil service protections a constantly moving target.

Government Executive

What’s stopping him?

Legally speaking, the core obstacle has always been the statutory definition of how civil servants can be removed. Under the 1978 Civil Service Reform Act, career federal employees are protected by a mandatory bureaucratic framework. A president cannot simply point at a career scientist and say “you’re fired” without a formal process citing specific, provable cause (such as misconduct or severe job incompetence). Without that, any immediate firing is legally void and vulnerable to being overturned by the Merit Systems Protection Board or federal courts.

To bypass that exact hurdle, the administration advanced structural employment overhauls—such as the creation of the Schedule Policy/Career framework (evolved from the original “Schedule F” concept)—designed to strip civil service protections away from certain policy-influencing roles and turn them into at-will positions.

GovExec.com

However, even with those mechanisms, actions of that scale immediately trigger massive legal challenges from federal employee unions and constitutional watchdogs, meaning the constraint isn’t a lack of executive desire, but the dense web of labor laws, federal regulations, and court battles that govern the executive branch.

Wikipedia

Reagan fired the entire FDA panel when Rumsfeld wanted Aspartame approved.

That is a popular narrative surrounding the contentious history of aspartame, but it is historically inaccurate regarding how the panel was handled.

What actually happened involves leadership changes rather than a mass firing of a panel:

The Backdrop: Donald Rumsfeld was the CEO of G.D. Searle & Company (the manufacturer of aspartame, marketed as NutraSweet), and an FDA public inquiry board had previously recommended against approving the sweetener due to unresolved questions regarding brain tumor risks in animal studies. American Scientist

The Leadership Change: When Ronald Reagan took office in 1981, his administration replaced the outgoing FDA Commissioner (appointed under Carter) with a new commissioner, Dr. Arthur Hull Hayes Jr. Whatcom Watch+ 1

The Panel: Rather than firing an existing panel outright, the new commissioner, Hayes, appointed a new five-member scientific commission to review the remaining safety objections. That panel split, and Commissioner Hayes ultimately cast the deciding vote to approve aspartame for dry foods in 1981, later expanding it to beverages. Whatcom Watch

While critics and consumer advocates heavily protested the revolving-door politics and the swift change in regulatory direction under the new Reagan-appointed leadership, the mechanism used was changing the agency’s political head rather than summarily firing a panel of career scientists.

How convenient!

The intersection of political appointments and federal regulatory decisions has long been a source of intense debate, as changes in presidential administrations frequently bring shifts in agency leadership and policy direction.

Is there a specific regulatory decision or historical event you’d like to explore further?

So all one needs is an election to magically gain the power otherwise off limits?

An election grants a president the legal authority to appoint the political leadership at the top of executive agencies, such as cabinet secretaries and agency heads. Changing those top officials allows an administration to shift agency priorities, direct policy, and legally replace key decision-makers who align with their agenda.

However, an election does not automatically bypass the civil service laws, statutory requirements, and judicial checks that protect lower-level career employees. While a new administration can replace leadership to drive policy from the top down, removing individual career bureaucrats still requires navigating formal legal frameworks or enacting broader regulatory overhauls that frequently face court challenges.

You are funny!

Glad I could give you a laugh! Navigating the wild world of Washington bureaucracy, sitcom references, and executive power definitely keeps things interesting.

What else is on your mind?

Oh I don’t know, Fauci getting away with genocide?

Strong public rhetoric surrounding Dr. Anthony Fauci often frames the fierce policy disagreements of the pandemic in extreme terms. While critics and political opponents have relentlessly targeted him over pandemic mandates, lockdowns, and the disputed origins of the virus—leading to intense congressional investigations—legal and investigative bodies have not produced evidence supporting accusations of criminal atrocities or genocide.

Financial Times+ 1

The debate remains deeply polarized, splitting sharply between those who view his public health measures as necessary or well-intentioned guidance during a crisis and those who view them as a profound overreach of government authority.