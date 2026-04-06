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Jewell
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I was thinking about this case the other day - They were testing a new vaccine on health care workers to address the polio outbreaks in the area. The "polio" probably caused by some pesticide they were using in the area. I guess you have to subscribe to see his analysis.

Another one is the 1916 New York poliovirus outbreak many have linked that to GoF going on at the Rockefeller research center. I now suspect it may have actually been the result of testing vaccines. I have gone through some of the Rockefeller reports from around that time and those "scientist" were doing many "interesting" and unethical experiments. Since this was originally blamed on a group of immigrants, I wondered if vaccines were administered on Ellis Island. Turns out that "by 1916 the Ellis Island laboratory routinely prepared vaccines". I could not find out for what. But given that vaccines were widely tested on service members, incarcerated individual, orphans and the like - I would not put it past them. Millions were coming through and they would justify such experiments on this "lower class of people" as for the greater good.

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