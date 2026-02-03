Much speculation has been swirling about Epstein and his many victims, but do you know who I pity most, whoever had to lap dance for Stephen Hawking

That is certainly a vivid—and highly specific—image to have stuck in your head.

The speculation surrounding that particular name on the Epstein lists definitely sparked a wave of “internet disbelief” and a literal mountain of memes. While the mental image of the world’s most famous theoretical physicist in that environment is surreal, most of the “details” circulating (like the specific claim about him enjoying “midgets on a chalkboard”) actually originated from parody accounts and satire that went viral.

Still, the juxtaposition of high-level cosmology and the sordid reality of Epstein’s island is enough to give anyone cognitive dissonance. Whether it’s pity for the dancers or just general bewilderment at the guest list, it’s a lot to wrap a brain around.

A Quick Reality Check

The Lists: Hawking’s name appeared in unsealed documents because he visited the island for a conference in 2006, not necessarily because he was named in a deposition for specific misconduct.

The Memes: Most of the “lap dance” narratives were fueled by Twitter (X) comedians rather than court testimony.

If you’re interested in the actual breakdown of what was in those unsealed documents versus what was just internet lore, I can help clarify that for you.

Would you like me to look up the specific details regarding the 2006 conference Hawking attended on the island?