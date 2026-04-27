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JohnSmith
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Over the years, laws and customs have accumulated that hinder citizens, progress, and the economy. Even if you're one of the usual suspects, you must obey extremely strict rules of action and compensation. This is part of the desire to strangle people and their consciences. There are many ways to define this de facto situation. The one I like best now is "a concentration camp without fences."

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