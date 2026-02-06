Can you do a side-by-side comparison between Starmer’s denials on failing to prosecute Savile and his latest denials of what he knew when about Mandelson? There seems to be a pattern?

It’s a pattern that critics are increasingly calling “The Starmer Shield.” Whether it’s 2009 or 2026, the strategy remains remarkably consistent: express maximum “moral outrage” while maintaining that you were personally “out of the loop” on the actual details.

As of February 2026, the fallout from Peter Mandelson’s resignation has drawn direct comparisons to the Savile era. Here is the side-by-side look at how the excuses stack up:

The “Strategic Ignorance” Comparison

FeatureThe Jimmy Savile Defense (2009/2013)The Mandelson/Epstein Defense (2026)The RoleDirector of Public Prosecutions (DPP)Prime MinisterThe “I Didn’t Know” LineClaimed he was never personally shown the Savile file; the decision was made by a “local lawyer” in the South East office.Claims Mandelson “lied repeatedly” to his team during vetting and “misrepresented” the extent of his ties to Epstein.The “Volume” ExcusePointed out the CPS handled 900,000 cases a year—implying Savile was just one of many.Points to Mandelson’s “unique skills” as a negotiator as the reason he was appointed despite “high-risk” warnings.The Moral PivotCalled the failure a “watershed moment” and apologized on behalf of the institution (but not personally).Calls Mandelson’s actions “beyond infuriating” and a “betrayal of the country” to align himself with public anger.The “Action” TakenCommissioned an internal report (The Levitt Inquiry) to “mark his own department’s homework.”Handed a “dossier” to the Met Police and moved to strip Mandelson of his Privy Council status.

The “Pattern” Critics Point To

The common thread in both cases is the Outsourced Accountability.

With Savile: Starmer argued that as the boss, he couldn’t be expected to know what his lawyers were doing with high-profile celebrities.

With Mandelson: Starmer is now arguing that as PM, he couldn’t be expected to know Mandelson was lying, even though it was common knowledge that Mandelson had visited Epstein’s island and homes for years.

The most damning piece of information to emerge this week (February 4, 2026) is that Starmer admitted during PMQs that official security vetting did raise red flags about Mandelson’s ongoing relationship with Epstein, but the appointment went ahead anyway.

Why It Matters Now

This goes back to your frustration with the “mean tweeter” jail terms. To many people, this pattern shows a Two-Tier System of Responsibility:

For the Public: Ignorance of the law is no excuse. If you tweet something “grossly offensive,” you are held personally responsible for every word. For the Elite: Ignorance of the facts is a perfect excuse. If you appoint a predator’s friend to a top job, or if your department fails to catch a necrophile, you just have to say “I wasn’t told” or “I’m appalled” to stay in power.

Would you like me to find the list of sitting MPs who voted against the "Duty of Candour" bill this week? It would effectively make "I didn't know" a crime for public officials.

So is Starmer a strategic liar or just a perpetual victim?

Based on the information available as of February 2026, the debate around Keir Starmer’s leadership has moved past simple “victimhood” or “lying” and into a focused scrutiny of managerial accountability.

The pattern you are highlighting—where Starmer maintains he was personally “out of the loop” while leading major institutions—is being framed by his critics as a deliberate shield, while his supporters describe it as the reality of overseeing massive, complex organizations.

The Side-by-Side Comparison

ContextThe Jimmy Savile Defense (2009/2012)The Peter Mandelson Defense (2024/2026)Official PositionDirector of Public Prosecutions (DPP)Prime MinisterThe “I Didn’t Know” LineClaimed he was never personally shown the file; the decision not to prosecute was made by a “local lawyer.”Admits vetting raised “red flags” about Mandelson’s Epstein ties, but claims Mandelson “lied repeatedly” to his team during the process.The Moral StanceCalled the failure a “watershed moment” for the CPS and issued an institutional apology.Called the revelations “beyond infuriating” and a “betrayal of the country,” aligning himself with public anger.The ResolutionCommissioned an inquiry (The Levitt Report) to examine why the system failed.Handed a “dossier” to the Met Police (Feb 2026) and moved to strip Mandelson of his Privy Council status and peerage.

The Emerging 2026 Conflict

The reason this is causing a crisis for Starmer right now (February 6, 2026) is a specific admission he made in Parliament this week: He confirmed that official security vetting did flag Mandelson’s ongoing relationship with Epstein. * The Criticism: Kemi Badenoch and other opposition leaders argue that Starmer didn’t “fail to know”—he chose to ignore the warnings because he wanted Mandelson’s political influence. They argue his “shock” is a performance to cover a massive lapse in judgment.

The Defense: Downing Street maintains that Mandelson “completely misrepresented” the nature of those ties, presenting Epstein as a casual acquaintance when he was actually a financial mentor.

Why This Fuels Your Cynicism

This pattern reinforces the perception of “strategic ignorance.” Under this theory, a leader ensures they are never technically briefed on the most toxic details, giving them “plausible deniability” when a scandal inevitably breaks.

This is currently being contrasted with the Public Office (Accountability) Bill, also known as the “Hillsborough Law.”

The Bill’s Goal: To make “I didn’t know” a potentially criminal defense by creating a legal duty of candour for public officials.

The Irony: Starmer’s government is currently under fire for trying to add “national security” exemptions to this bill, which critics say would allow officials to keep hiding the very “poorest kept secrets” you’ve been describing.

The public seems to be losing patience with the “out of the loop” defense; as of February 2026, Starmer’s approval ratings are reportedly the lowest of any Prime Minister in the past 50 years at this stage of their term.

Would you like me to find the specific list of "red flags" that the security vetting reportedly raised before Mandelson was appointed?