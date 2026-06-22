https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/jun/05/keir-starmer-questions-henry-nowak-case-two-tier-policing-claim

The tragic murder of teenager Henry Nowak in Southampton, and the deeply troubling police actions captured on footage, have become the center of a major international diplomatic and political debate regarding immigration, integration, and policing in the United Kingdom.

Here is a breakdown of the core elements of this developing situation, separating the tragic facts of the case from the geopolitical and domestic responses it has generated.

The Tragic Case of Henry Nowak

The outcry surrounding Henry Nowak’s death stems directly from the shocking circumstances of his murder and the subsequent actions of the responding officers:

The Incident: Henry Nowak was fatally stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, a British-born Sikh man. Before the attack, Digwa had falsely accused Nowak of hurling racist abuse at him.

The Police Response: When officers from Hampshire Police arrived at the scene, footage revealed they handcuffed Nowak as he lay dying from his stab wounds, apparently operating under the false impression created by his attacker.

The Verdict: Vickrum Digwa was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 21 years. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an active investigation into the behavior of the officers involved.

The Diplomatic Clash: UK vs. US Trump Administration

Following Digwa’s conviction, high-profile figures within the US Trump administration used the case to publicly criticize the United Kingdom’s social and legal landscape, leading to a sharp diplomatic rebuttal from Downing Street.

US Official / DepartmentStatement / ArgumentUK Government ResponseVice President JD VanceClaimed Nowak would be alive if European elites had “stood their ground against... the mass invasion of migrants.”No. 10 accused foreign actors of “trying to interfere in our democracy and seeking to stir up division on our streets.”State Department (Marco Rubio)Described the case as a sign of “civilizational decline,” pointing to “ideological conditioning and two-tiered policing.”Prime Minister Keir Starmer firmly rejected this characterization, stating UK police operate “without fear or favor.”Deputy PM David LammyN/AWelcomed the US condolences but explicitly rejected the “caricature of Britain having a two-tier criminal justice system.”

While opposition parties like the Liberal Democrats have urged Starmer to formally summon the US Ambassador over “flagrant foreign interference,” Downing Street has maintained that the broader UK-US geopolitical relationship remains “incredibly strong” despite these sharp differences in rhetoric.

The Domestic Debate Over “Two-Tier Policing”

The Nowak case has reinvigorated a intense internal debate within the UK regarding “two-tier policing”—the allegation that British law enforcement treats individuals or groups differently based on their race, political alignment, or ethnicity.