Stago was an old Portuguese remedy for stomach upset; what happened to it?

It is fascinating how a simple household remedy can evolve into a global medical leader. Stago (originally Laboratoire Stago) didn’t exactly disappear; it underwent a massive transformation from a small pharmaceutical manufacturer into one of the world’s leading companies for blood diagnostics.

Here is the story of what happened to the remedy and the company:

1. From Digestion to Diagnostics

In 1945, Jacques Viret founded Laboratoire Stago in France. Its primary product at the time was a pharmaceutical solution designed to ease digestion and treat hepatic (liver) disorders. This is likely the “old remedy” you remember, which was widely distributed in Portugal and across Europe for decades.

2. The Great Pivot (1960s – 1970s)

In the 1960s, the company began shifting its focus. Instead of just making medicine to treat stomach aches, they started researching how to test blood.

1962: They produced their first reagent (a substance used for chemical analysis) for Hemostasis —the study of how blood clots.

1976: Stago made the radical decision to exit the general pharmaceutical market entirely. They stopped producing their digestive remedies to focus 100% on In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

3. Where is Stago Now?

Today, Stago is a global giant in the medical world. If you go into a modern hospital lab anywhere in the world, including Portugal (where they have a major subsidiary, Stago Portugal, based in Carnaxide), you won’t find stomach medicine. Instead, you will find:

Automated Analyzers: High-tech machines that test blood for clotting disorders.

Specialized Testing: Their technology is used to monitor patients on blood thinners or to diagnose conditions like deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and hemophilia.

Why you can’t find it anymore

The original stomach remedy was discontinued because the company specialized. As medical regulations became more stringent in the late 20th century, many “old school” pharmaceutical companies chose to either sell off their legacy formulas to larger conglomerates (like GSK or Bayer) or abandon them to focus on high-tech medical equipment. Stago chose the latter.

While you can no longer buy “Stago” for a stomach ache, the company’s name survives as a “gold standard” in blood labs worldwide.

Would you like me to look into whether the original formula was sold to another brand that might still be available under a different name?

What were the ingredients?

The original remedy, commonly known as Solução Stago (Stago Solution), was a herbal-based “elixir” designed to aid digestion and liver function.

In keeping with mid-20th-century pharmaceutical trends, it relied on a blend of botanical extracts known in traditional medicine for their “cholagogue” (bile-stimulating) and “stomachic” (digestion-aiding) properties.

The Key Ingredients

According to historical pharmaceutical records from that era, the formula for Solução Stago included a complex mix of the following plants:

Comfrey (Consolda): Traditionally used to soothe the digestive tract.

Chamomile (Camomila): Known for its anti-inflammatory and calming effects on the stomach.

Boldo: A classic liver-support herb commonly used in Portuguese and South American remedies to stimulate bile production.

Quinquina (Cinchona): Often used in “tonics” to stimulate appetite and improve digestion.

Sarsaparilla (Salsaparrilha): Historically used as a “blood purifier” and for general metabolic health.

Peppermint (Mentha piperita): Used to relieve gas, bloating, and indigestion.

Euonymus (Evónimo): Historically used to treat liver and gallbladder issues.

Barosma (Buchu): Traditionally used for urinary tract health, but often included in systemic tonics.

Black Pine (Pinheiro negro) and Junco: Often included for their diuretic or resinous properties.

How it was used

The remedy was usually sold as a concentrated liquid in a small bottle (often around 10g). The typical instructions were to dilute the contents into one liter of non-carbonated water and drink half a glass after meals whenever digestive disturbances occurred.

Why you can’t find this exact formula

As the company Laboratoire Stago moved into high-tech blood diagnostics, they stopped manufacturing these plant-based medicines. While you can find “Boldo” or “Chamomile” teas and extracts in any Portuguese pharmacy or celeiro (health shop) today, the specific proprietary blend of Solução Stago is no longer produced by the original company.

Would you like me to look for a modern alternative available in Portugal that uses a similar “Boldo” and “Mentha” based formula?

What’s the closest thing to it today?

Since the original Solução Stago was essentially a concentrated botanical “liver tonic” rather than just a simple antacid (like Eno), the closest things today fall into the category of Hepatic and Biliary Protectants.

If you are looking for a modern equivalent in a Portuguese pharmacy (farmácia) or health shop (celeiro), here are the best matches based on the original formula’s intent:

1. Ventozelo (The Closest “Old School” Successor)

In Portugal, Ventozelo is often considered the spiritual successor to Stago. It is a traditional herbal solution used for liver and digestive support.

Why it’s similar: Like Stago, it focuses on “stimulating the liver” to help process heavy meals rather than just neutralizing stomach acid.

Ingredients: It usually contains botanical extracts like Boldo, Artichoke (Alcachofra), and Rosemary.

2. Legalon or Hepabionta (The Pharmaceutical Approach)

If the “Stago” you remember was used more for heavy liver feelings or “fígado cansado” (tired liver), these are the modern pharmaceutical go-tos.

Legalon: Contains Silybum marianum (Milk Thistle/Cardo Mariano), which is the modern gold standard for liver cell protection.

Hepabionta: Often used in Portugal to support metabolic liver function, though it relies more on vitamins and specific nutrients than purely on the Stago herbs.

3. Digespan (The Modern Effervescent)

If you liked the convenience of Stago for general “empanturramento” (feeling overfull), Digespan is a very common modern choice in Portugal.

Form: Usually comes in ampoules or oral solutions.

Function: It helps with biliary secretion and “lazy” digestion, much like the original Stago plant extracts.

4. Botanical “Boldo” Solutions (The Health Shop Option)

If you want the exact herbal profile, look for Boldo-based drops (frequently sold under brands like Bio-Hera or Dietmed in Portugal).

The Mix: Look for a “Complexo de Boldo e Alcachofra.” This combination mimics the cholagogue effect of the Stago formula by stimulating bile flow to break down fats.

Comparison Table: Then vs. Now

Caution: Because some of the original Stago ingredients (like Comfrey) are now more strictly regulated due to potential long-term liver toxicity, modern versions have replaced them with safer alternatives like Milk Thistle.

Would you like me to help you find the current price or availability of Ventozelo or a similar liver tonic in a specific Portuguese pharmacy chain?