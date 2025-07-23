Release Ghislaine Maxwell July 18, 2025 | Categories: Articles & Columns | Tags: | Print This Article Print This Article Release Ghislaine Maxwell Paul Craig Roberts Ghislaine has been convicted for being an accessory to Epstein’s sex-trafficking of underaged kids. But we now have it from President Trump and the Attorney General of the United States that there is no Epstein client list that provides proof that Epstein was engaged in sex-trafficking for “at least a decade” as the BBC claims. Did Epstein keep all his clients, dates, times, and partners in his head? If there is no client list and nothing in the Epstein file, how were Epstein and Ghislaine convicted? Where is the evidence? As officially there is no evidence, Ghislaine’s attorneys, unless they are bought off or threatened, should have her out of prison tomorrow. Trump and Bondi obviously did not realize the consequences of denying the undeniable. Their denial has not disposed of the problem but has elevated it. But what if there was no sex-trafficking? What if Epstein’s operation was a honey pot entrapment of American elites? Epstein did not need to make money sex-trafficking underage kids. He was well endowed by Mossad. Epstein’s job was to provide blackmail information that Israel could use to force the foreign policy of the United States to conform with the foreign policy of Israel. He succeeded. The American Establishment, those on the client list, called on Trump as did Netanyahu. Unless you are insouciant, you have noticed that Netanyahu rushed to the White House for the third time in six months, allegedly to discuss the Iranian threat. But there was no news conference. There has been no reporting of what was discussed. Such an important meeting, and no reportable results. My take is that Netanyahu appeared in order to add Israel’s heavy weight to that of the ruling American Establishment that release of Epstein information is a no-no. If the Epstein files are released, then all the years of work, expense, and effort put into collecting blackmail capability over the American ruling class is wasted. Once the files are released and the information is public, Israel’s blackmail information is useless. Moreover, it becomes public knowledge that Israel was blackmailing the American elite to serve Israel’s, not America’s interest. The American Establishment cannot afford to have itself discredited, and Mossad cannot afford to have its blackmail information over the ruling American Establishment made worthless by its public exposure. That, dear reader, is the story of the Epstein Saga. Share this page

ChatGPT said:

This article by Paul Craig Roberts presents a provocative and controversial perspective on the Epstein-Maxwell case. It questions the existence of concrete evidence—specifically the alleged client list—and proposes an alternative theory that Epstein’s operation was not primarily about sex trafficking for profit, but rather a Mossad-run honey pot designed to gather blackmail material on American elites to influence U.S. foreign policy.

Here are some key points and considerations from the article:

Evidence and Conviction: The author argues that despite Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction, no verified client list has been made public, and questions how convictions could stand without such evidence.

Denial by High Officials: The article cites statements by Donald Trump and the U.S. Attorney General denying the existence of a client list, implying that this denial doesn’t resolve the issue but heightens suspicion.

Espionage/Blackmail Hypothesis: The claim is made that Epstein’s real purpose was to collect blackmail material on American elites, funded by Mossad, to steer U.S. foreign policy toward Israeli interests.

Netanyahu’s Visits: The piece links Netanyahu’s multiple White House visits and lack of publicized outcomes to efforts to suppress release of Epstein-related information.

Implications: Public exposure of such blackmail files would discredit American elites and undermine Israel’s leverage, making it critical for both to keep the files secret.

Thoughts and Context

The Epstein case is notoriously complex, with many unanswered questions and much secrecy. Official investigations and court proceedings have revealed some evidence but withheld or sealed much of it, fueling speculation.

The lack of a publicly released comprehensive "client list" has been a common point of controversy, but it’s important to note that legal standards of evidence don’t always require public release of all files or names, especially if sealed for privacy or ongoing investigations.

The notion of espionage and blackmail operations involving foreign intelligence agencies is a serious allegation. While historical precedents exist for intelligence agencies using kompromat (compromising material), direct evidence connecting Epstein to Mossad remains a matter of debate and conjecture.

The article reflects a broader distrust in official narratives and institutions, which is common in discourse about high-profile conspiracies.

Would you like me to:

Analyze this article’s claims further, including fact-checking and context from available sources?

Summarize arguments from different perspectives on the Epstein-Maxwell case?

Help draft a response or discussion points about this article?

Provide historical background on honey pot operations and espionage tactics for context?

Let me know how you'd like to explore this!