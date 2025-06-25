The geniuses or their AI over at Squarespace accused me of fraud and blocked my access to Vinoshine.com. I demanded they close the account and stop charging me (the fraudster). They are still charging me for the ‘fraudulent’ account! This is your future under a heartless, brainless AI systems. If you thought human customer service agents were indifferent before, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet!

For those who interested in the latest and greatest, please go to https://wineywine.bigcartel.com/

It took me all of 20 minutes to migrate to another web hoasting platform, which is free! Eat your heart out Squarespace!