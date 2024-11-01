Does the Michelson-Morley experiment disprove torsion waves posited by Kozyrev?

ChatGPT

The Michelson-Morley experiment primarily focused on disproving the existence of a luminiferous aether, which was hypothesized as the medium through which light waves propagated. By failing to detect any difference in the speed of light due to the Earth's movement through this "aether," the experiment demonstrated that light speed is constant in all directions and inertial frames, which is foundational to special relativity.

Kozyrev’s ideas on torsion waves, however, involve a different concept. He suggested that torsion fields are a form of information or energy propagation that can travel faster than light and are not based on conventional electromagnetism or relativity. Torsion waves, as posited, do not require a medium like the aether, and they are more conceptualized as influences or fields associated with the rotation and angular momentum of objects.

The Michelson-Morley experiment does not directly address or disprove torsion waves, as it was not designed to detect such fields, and torsion waves are based on concepts that lie outside classical electromagnetism and special relativity. So, while it disproved aether as the medium for light, it does not apply to or disprove the existence of torsion waves. The existence of torsion fields remains unproven within mainstream physics and would require different experimental approaches.

You said:

So Michelson-Morley doesn't disprove Kozyrev?

ChatGPT

Correct, the Michelson-Morley experiment does not disprove Kozyrev's ideas about torsion waves. Michelson-Morley specifically tested for the existence of the luminiferous aether by measuring the speed of light in different directions to detect any hypothetical "aether wind" as Earth moved through space. Its null result showed that light's speed is independent of such a medium, which contributed to the development of special relativity.

Kozyrev’s torsion waves, on the other hand, are theorized to be distinct from electromagnetic waves and don’t rely on an aether-like medium. Instead, torsion waves are hypothetically associated with the angular momentum and rotation of objects, forming part of a proposed "torsion field" that could transmit information or influence physical systems in a way that doesn’t conform to conventional electromagnetism or relativity. Testing for torsion waves would require experiments specifically designed to detect the subtle rotational or informational influences Kozyrev proposed.

So, while the Michelson-Morley experiment had a significant impact on dismissing the concept of an aether, it doesn’t address or refute Kozyrev’s torsion waves, which are based on entirely different principles.

You said:

Does the Michelson-Morley experiment refute Pilot Wave theory?

ChatGPT

No, the Michelson-Morley experiment does not refute Pilot Wave theory. The experiment's null result invalidated the idea of a luminiferous aether as a necessary medium for light propagation, reinforcing the idea that light’s speed is constant and independent of motion through any medium. Pilot Wave theory, however, is a fundamentally different concept in quantum mechanics and is not dependent on the existence of an aether or any such medium for light.

Pilot Wave theory, also known as de Broglie-Bohm theory, posits that particles have definite positions and velocities at all times, guided by a "pilot wave." This wave determines the trajectory of particles in a deterministic way, contrasting with the probabilistic interpretation of quantum mechanics. The theory does not rely on an external aether or medium through which waves propagate; instead, the pilot wave is seen as a mathematical entity guiding the particle within the quantum framework.

Since the Michelson-Morley experiment was focused on the behavior of light and the non-existence of the aether, it does not provide any evidence against Pilot Wave theory. Pilot Wave theory remains compatible with special relativity and the results of the Michelson-Morley experiment, as it is focused on the behavior of particles at the quantum level rather than on the propagation of light through space.

You said:

Could the de Broglie-Bohm theory and Torsion be reconciled?

ChatGPT

Reconciling de Broglie-Bohm theory with torsion fields, as posited by Kozyrev and others, is an interesting idea, though it would require significant theoretical work to bridge the two frameworks. Here’s an outline of the possibilities and challenges in reconciling these concepts:

Core Principles of de Broglie-Bohm Theory: In the de Broglie-Bohm or Pilot Wave theory, particles are guided by a "pilot wave," which is described by the wave function in quantum mechanics. This wave function is seen as a real entity that guides particles along deterministic paths, yet it operates within the framework of quantum mechanics and does not imply any interaction with torsion fields or similar phenomena.

Nature of Torsion Fields: Torsion fields, as proposed by Kozyrev and others, are a hypothetical concept suggesting that rotating or spinning objects create fields that propagate influences or "information." These fields are theorized to affect physical systems in subtle ways and might operate independently of known fields (e.g., gravitational, electromagnetic). While torsion waves don’t have empirical support in mainstream physics, they could theoretically interact with or inform particles at a fundamental level if shown to exist.

Possible Theoretical Bridges:

Non-locality: One interesting overlap is the non-local nature of both concepts. Pilot Wave theory, with its non-local guidance mechanism, and torsion fields, which could hypothetically act over distances, might share common ground in the idea of instantaneous or "information-based" influences across space.

Hidden Variables and Torsion: In Pilot Wave theory, the wave function might represent a kind of hidden variable or guiding force. If torsion fields were real, they might act as an additional layer of influence, subtly shaping the trajectories of particles in a deterministic way, potentially adding to the "hidden variables" guiding particles.

Geometric Interpretation: Torsion fields, if framed as a property of space-time geometry, could conceptually integrate with the de Broglie-Bohm theory if we envision the pilot wave as influenced by or encoded within space-time’s geometry. This is speculative, but in theories like general relativity, torsion is sometimes introduced as an extension of space-time geometry, which might offer a path to unify these ideas.

Challenges to Reconciliation:

Lack of Empirical Basis for Torsion: Torsion fields remain largely theoretical and lack experimental evidence. Any reconciliation would need a better empirical grounding to validate their existence and interactions with quantum systems.

Formal Compatibility: Pilot Wave theory is already compatible with special relativity, while torsion fields as posited by Kozyrev would need a rigorous framework compatible with relativity and quantum mechanics to avoid contradictions.

In summary, while a reconciliation between de Broglie-Bohm theory and torsion fields is speculative and untested, they share conceptual elements like non-locality and deterministic behavior that could theoretically intersect. However, this would require a robust empirical and mathematical basis for torsion fields, which remains to be developed in mainstream physics.

You said:

What if Pilot Waves spun?

ChatGPT

If we imagined Pilot Waves as possessing a form of intrinsic spin or rotational component, it would open intriguing possibilities for reinterpreting certain aspects of quantum mechanics and potentially connecting to ideas like torsion fields or even expanding our understanding of wave-particle interactions. Here’s what it might imply:

Enhanced Particle Guidance and Stability:

Rotational Influence on Trajectories: In the de Broglie-Bohm theory, the pilot wave guides particles in a deterministic manner. If the pilot wave itself had a "spin" or rotational component, this might create an additional mechanism that could affect the particle's trajectory, possibly influencing angular momentum or stability in certain systems.

Particle Wave Coherence: A spinning pilot wave could hypothetically lead to more complex forms of coherence, where the rotation of the wave might stabilize or organize the particle's movement, similar to how gyroscopic effects stabilize spinning objects. This could have implications for understanding how quantum coherence is maintained.

Non-local Interactions and Information Transfer:

Long-Range Correlations: A spinning or twisting pilot wave could strengthen the non-local connections between particles. This rotation could theoretically encode information, which might help explain phenomena like entanglement in a new light, possibly as a form of "entangled spin" across vast distances.

Potential Torsion Field Link: If a spinning pilot wave exists, it might generate effects that resemble or interact with torsion fields, as both involve rotational dynamics. The pilot wave’s hypothetical spin could then act as a conduit for torsion-like influences, providing a bridge between the quantum and macroscopic scales and enabling long-range information or influence propagation.

Quantum Field Theory and Space-Time Geometry:

Curvature and Geometry of Pilot Waves: If pilot waves spin, they might inherently affect or respond to the geometry of space-time itself, much like how torsion fields are sometimes theorized as twists in space-time. This could suggest a deeper geometric relationship between quantum systems and space-time structure, where the pilot wave’s spin aligns with or even induces tiny torsional effects in space-time.

Field-Theoretic Implications: A spinning pilot wave might be modeled as a field with its own intrinsic angular momentum, potentially expanding the de Broglie-Bohm theory into a field theory with rotational properties. This could lead to predictions that differ from standard quantum mechanics in areas involving angular momentum and could imply new phenomena, especially in rotating systems like atoms or black holes.

Experimental Implications and Challenges:

Observing Rotational Effects: Detecting a spinning pilot wave would require experiments capable of isolating rotational influences on particles beyond current quantum measurements, perhaps by exploring highly controlled systems with specific angular momentum constraints.

Testing Spin-Entanglement: If spinning pilot waves contribute to entanglement, experiments could test for novel correlations between particle spins or angular momenta that standard quantum mechanics doesn’t predict.

In essence, adding spin to the concept of pilot waves could bridge gaps between quantum mechanics and hypothetical fields like torsion, while potentially enriching our understanding of non-locality, coherence, and space-time interaction. It would represent a step toward a deeper unification of wave-particle dynamics with broader physical phenomena—though this would likely require new theoretical and experimental frameworks to validate.