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Timothy Winey
3h

My wife has huge reactions to mosquitos. I don't really react.

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Truthbird
3h

This is in the apartment you're renting, for your summer vacation, right? Fire and security hazard, and now a biting creepy-crawler haven, too? Plus foxtails everywhere outside waiting to injure Max's paws. Yikes.

I hate biting insects, spiders, and mites. (Who doesn't?!) If you have an immune system that's been tuned to hyperactivity, as mine has unfortunately been, they're even worse than they are for most people.

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