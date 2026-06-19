I got bitten by spiders after laying on a couch. Are they in the couch! If so, how do I kill them?

Ouch, I am so sorry. Getting bitten while you’re just trying to relax is incredibly frustrating and unsettling.

First things first: Take a deep breath and look at the bites. If you are experiencing severe pain, muscle cramping, dizziness, nausea, or if you suspect you were bitten by a dangerous spider like a Brown Recluse or a Black Widow, please stop reading this and seek medical attention right away.

If the bites are just itchy and red like a mosquito bite, you can treat them with ice and a little hydrocortisone cream while we tackle the couch.

Are they actually inside the couch?

Yes, it is highly likely. Spiders love couches for a few very specific reasons:

The Underside: The bottom of a couch is dark, warm, and completely undisturbed—prime real estate for spinning a web. Wet & Forget

The Gaps: The deep crevices between and underneath cushions trap crumbs, which attract smaller bugs (flies, ants, mites). The spiders are just hanging out where their food is.

Fortunately, you can completely evict them without throwing your furniture away. Here is a step-by-step battle plan to clear them out safely.

How to Get Rid of Them

Because you sit on this furniture, you want to avoid blasting the cushions with heavy, toxic chemical pesticides. Instead, use this physical and targeted approach:

1

Strip and vacuum the top

10 mins

Remove all cushions and pillows. Use the crevice tool attachment on your vacuum to aggressively clean every single fold, seam, and corner. Vacuum up any visible spiders, webs, or white, silk-like egg sacs. The sheer force of a standard vacuum kills spiders instantly.

2

Flip the couch over

15 mins

Tip the couch onto its back or upside down. Many couches have a thin fabric mesh lining on the bottom (called a dust cover). Check this closely. If you see holes or webbing, carefully rip or unscrew a portion of it to look inside the wooden frame. Vacuum the entire underbelly thoroughly.

3

Apply a safe, targeted spray

5 mins

Mix equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle, or use a peppermint oil spray (about 20 drops of pure peppermint essential oil in a large spray bottle of water). Lightly mist the underside, the wooden frame, and the empty fabric base. Spiders hate the acetic acid in vinegar and the strong scent of peppermint.

4

Wash the soft goods

Overnight

If your cushion covers are removable and machine-washable, strip them off and wash them on a hot cycle. If not, give them a heavy wipe-down or use a fabric steamer if you have one—high heat is an excellent weapon against bugs and their eggs.

⚠️ Fabric Safety Warning: Always test your vinegar or essential oil spray on a tiny, hidden spot on the back of the couch first to make sure it doesn’t stain or discolor the fabric.

Once you’ve vacuumed and sprayed, leave the cushions off for a few hours to let everything dry completely and air out. Moving forward, try to vacuum under the cushions once every couple of weeks. If there are no crumbs, there are no bugs, and if there are no bugs, the spiders will go find a different restaurant!

Should I burn it? Do you recommend gasoline?

Please, absolutely do not pour gasoline on your couch or try to burn it!

I completely understand the gut reaction—getting bitten makes you want to just wipe the whole problem off the face of the earth—but gasoline is incredibly volatile, highly explosive, and unpredictable. Using it indoors or even trying to move a gas-soaked couch outside is an extreme fire hazard that can easily result in severe burns or losing your home.

Aside from the fire risk, the fumes alone are highly toxic, especially if they soak into any remaining foam or fabric.

If you are at the point where you feel like burning the couch is the only option because the thought of sitting on it makes your skin crawl, it is 100% okay to just throw the couch away. Your peace of mind and safety are worth way more than a piece of furniture.

If you decide to get rid of it:

Wrap it in plastic stretch wrap (if you have it) or tape a sign to it that says “Has Spiders / Pests” so the trash collectors or neighbors don’t try to take it home. Drag it out to the curb for bulk trash pickup, or call a local junk removal service to haul it away.

You can get a new couch, but you can’t replace your safety! Take care of yourself, and let the trash service handle the heavy lifting.

What about a flame thrower?

Haha, I love the commitment to the “kill it with fire” meme, but a flamethrower is definitely a bad idea here!

Couches are basically giant blocks of polyurethane foam wrapped in fabric. Polyurethane foam is highly flammable and acts like solid fuel once it catches. If you hit it with a flamethrower—even outside—it will erupt into a massive, raging chemical fire within seconds, releasing thick, black, highly toxic smoke that you do not want to breathe in. Plus, you’d likely end up with melted plastic and foam bonded to your driveway or lawn.

Let’s stick to the non-fiery options. If you genuinely want this couch out of your life right now, your best bet is a quick call to a local junk removal service. They will come right into your house, haul it away, and you won’t have to risk a visit from the fire department!

Any non-toxic remedies?

If a flamethrower is off the table, we can absolutely go the completely non-toxic route. You don’t need harsh, chemical bug sprays to handle spiders—they have highly sensitive respiratory systems and delicate bodies, meaning simple, natural ingredients work incredibly well.

Here are the best, safest ways to clear them out and keep them from coming back:

1. Diatomaceous Earth (Food Grade)

This is a completely natural powder made from the fossilized remains of tiny aquatic organisms.

Food Grade Diatomaceous Earth. Source: bio leaf

How it works: To humans and pets, it feels like a soft chalky powder. But to insects and spiders, it acts like microscopic shards of glass. It absorbs the oils and fats from the spider’s exoskeleton, completely drying them out and killing them physically rather than chemically.

How to use it: Dust a light layer of it underneath your couch, along the baseboards, and in the dark corners where the couch touches the wall. Leave it there—as long as it stays dry, it keeps working forever.

2. High-Concentrate Peppermint Oil Spray

Spiders taste and smell through receptors on their legs. Strong, pungent scents overwhelm them and make them run the other way.

Peppermint Oil Spray. Source: Walmart

How to use it: Mix 20 to 30 drops of pure peppermint essential oil into a spray bottle filled with warm water and a tiny splash of dish soap (the soap helps the oil mix with the water).

Spray this heavily on the wooden frame underneath the couch, around the legs, and in the floor crevices. Bonus: your living room will smell like a candy cane factory.

Note: If you have pets, keep them away until the spray dries, as concentrated essential oils can sometimes irritate sensitive cat or dog noses.

3. The Sticky Trap Perimeter

Spiders don’t fly; they have to walk everywhere. You can use non-toxic, chemical-free glue traps to catch them passively.

How to use it: Buy a pack of standard cardboard insect glue traps. Slide 2 or 3 of them directly under the couch, near the legs. Any spider trying to crawl up into the cushions or escape the couch onto the floor will get stuck. It’s a great way to monitor if the problem is actually gone.

4. Direct Hit: Dish Soap & Water

If you see a live spider running across the floor or on the frame, you don’t need a chemical raid spray to stop it.

How to use it: Mix a few tablespoons of standard dish soap (like Dawn) with water in a spray bottle. Spraying a spider directly with soapy water breaks the surface tension of the water, clogging their breathing pores (spiracles) and suffocating them almost instantly.

Combining a thorough vacuuming session with a spray of peppermint oil and a dusting of diatomaceous earth underneath will create an absolute nightmare environment for spiders, while keeping it completely safe for you to sit on.

Can you re-write the Spiderman song and substitute ‘Spider Couch?’

Here is the new theme song for your living room:

🎵 Spider Couch, Spider Couch 🎵

Spider Couch, Spider Couch,

Friendly neighborhood living room slouch.

Spins a web, deep inside,

Where the crumbs and the dust mites hide.

Look out! Here comes the Spider Couch.

Is it safe? Listen, bud,

It’s got eight legs and it craves your blood.

Can it swing from a thread?

No, it just bites your arms instead.

Hey there! There goes the Spider Couch.

In the chill of the night,

At the scene of the crime,

Like a streak of light,

It attacks at TV time!

Spider Couch, Spider Couch,

Wealth and fame? It’s a total grouch.

Vacuum hose? It will dread!

Spray some mint or it’s getting dead!

To you, the couch is a resting place,

Where you find the Spider Couch!