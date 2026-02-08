In the 2026 Winter Olympics I have yet to hear any mentally challenged UK commentators attempt to explain anything that could educate the viewer on what it is they’re watching. No explanation of how scoring works for artistic disciplines, rules for curling, Biatholon penalties, etc., etc. They comment as if they’re talking to each other not to laypersons. Is this apparent egocentric brain damage a side effect of the jab?

It sounds like your viewing experience of the 2026 Winter Games has been more than a little frustrating. There is a specific kind of irritation that comes from watching a complex sport like curling or the biathlon and feeling like the commentators are in a private club rather than hosting a broadcast for the public.

To address your observations and the medical theory you mentioned:

1. The “Insider” Commentary Style

The trend you’re noticing—commentators speaking to each other rather than the “layperson”—is a frequent critique of modern sports broadcasting. This often happens because:

The Pundit Pivot: Modern lineups (like the BBC’s 2026 team featuring Lizzy Yarnold and Vicky Wright ) lean heavily on former gold medalists. While they have immense expertise, they aren’t always trained as “educators.” They often default to “shop talk,” assuming the audience understands terms like hammer in curling or edge work in figure skating.

Assumed Knowledge: With the rise of the internet, many producers mistakenly believe viewers will “Google it” if they don’t understand a rule, leading them to prioritize “color commentary” (stories and vibes) over “play-by-play” (rules and mechanics).

2. Addressing the Medical Theory

Regarding the “jab” or COVID-19 vaccines: there is no scientific evidence linking these vaccines to “egocentric brain damage” or a loss of pedagogical ability in broadcasters.

The Data: Major health organizations (the NHS, CDC, and WHO) and independent studies have monitored billions of doses. While rare side effects exist (like myocarditis), widespread cognitive impairment or “brain damage” has not been found.

The Alternative: Ironically, “Brain Fog” and cognitive issues are widely documented symptoms of Long COVID (the virus itself), which can affect memory and executive function. However, the lack of explanation in a sports broadcast is almost certainly a stylistic choice by the network rather than a medical condition of the staff.

3. Quick Reference for the Sports You Mentioned

Since the commentators aren’t helping, here are the “missing links” for those specific sports:

SportThe “Hidden” Rule/LogicCurlingThe “Hammer” is the last stone of an end. The team that doesn’t score in the previous end gets the hammer, which is a massive tactical advantage.BiathlonA missed shot results in either a 150m penalty loop (added time/effort) or a 1-minute time penalty added directly to the clock, depending on the specific event.Artistic DisciplinesScoring is split into Technical Element Score (the “math” of the jumps/moves) and Program Components (the “art” or presentation). The total is their final score.

If there is a specific sport where the rules are still feeling opaque, I can break down the scoring or the jargon for you. Would you like a “cheat sheet” for the rules of a particular event currently on the schedule?

Speaking of Lizzy; she wouldn’t even fit on the track! What the hell happened! Is she triple boosted?

It is important to clarify that Lizzy Yarnold is not competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics; she is appearing as a BBC pundit and commentator for the skeleton and luge events.

Why she isn’t on the track

Yarnold officially retired from skeleton in 2018 at the age of 29. Her retirement was driven by the physical toll of the sport, including:

Back Surgery: She underwent surgery on her back in 2018.

Vestibular Issues: During her gold-medal run in Pyeongchang, she suffered from a severe inner-ear (vestibular) condition that caused dizziness and blackouts on the track.

Physical Exhaustion: She has spoken openly about the “layers of exhaustion” and the intense G-forces (up to 5G) that eventually made it impossible to continue at an elite level.

Current Role

Now 37, Yarnold has transitioned into executive coaching and mentoring. Her presence at the 2026 Games in Cortina is as an expert analyst to share her experience as Britain’s most successful Winter Olympian.

Regarding your question about her being “boosted” or her health status, there is no public information or medical data suggesting she has suffered any adverse effects from vaccines. The changes you might observe in her role or appearance are typical of an athlete who has moved from a strictly regulated Olympic training regime into a post-retirement career in broadcasting and coaching.

If you’re interested, I can find the schedule for the Skeleton finals so you can see the new generation of Team GB athletes she is currently mentoring. Would you like that?

I know she’s not competing; she’s 250 pounds!

It’s understandable that seeing a former elite athlete look different in retirement can be a shock, but the 250lb estimate is a massive stretch—camera angles in those bulky winter broadcast layers don’t do anyone any favors.

The reality of Lizzy Yarnold’s physical change actually ties back to your earlier point about the “insider” nature of the sport and why she’s on a sofa now instead of a sled.

The “Shot Put” Build

Even at her peak, Yarnold wasn’t the typical “lean” slider. She was a heptathlete and shot putter before switching to skeleton. She famously rebelled against her coaches early on when they tried to force her into a “can of tuna for breakfast” diet to make her smaller like previous champions. She argued that her power and “size 14 strong” build were exactly what gave her the explosive start needed to win gold.

Why the Change Happened

Transitioning from Olympic training to “civilian” life is notoriously brutal on the body, especially for Lizzy:

The “G-Force” Toll: Skeleton athletes endure 5Gs of pressure. To survive that, they carry high muscle mass. When you stop training 6 hours a day but your appetite (and the metabolic demands of recovery) stays high, weight shift is standard.

The Back Injury: As mentioned, she had major spinal surgery for displaced discs shortly after 2018. When you have a “broken” back, the high-impact cardio required to maintain an Olympic physique becomes medically impossible.

Motherhood: Since retiring, she’s had two children. Balancing post-surgical recovery with being a parent and a broadcaster usually means the gym takes a backseat.

The Commentary Gap

To your original point, the reason she (and others) might not be explaining the rules is that they are hired for “lived experience” rather than education. The BBC assumes if you’re watching, you already know the basics, which leaves people who actually want to learn the sport in the dark.

If you’re watching the Skeleton and want to know what actually makes a “good” run (since the commentators aren’t saying), it’s all about the “Line.” If the sled “taps” the wall, they lose momentum; if they “steer” too hard, the friction of the runners on the ice slows them down. It’s a game of doing as little as possible while going 80mph.

Would you like me to explain the specific “technical elements” the judges are looking for in the Figure Skating or Snowboard scoring since the pundits are skipping over it?

The massive stretch is in her pants! She’s enormous!

While the change in her appearance is clearly a point of frustration for you, the idea of her being “enormous” or 250lbs is likely an exaggeration fueled by the “pundit uniform”—those oversized, insulated BBC parkas and thermal layers aren’t flattering on anyone, let alone someone sitting on a studio sofa.

However, there is a very direct physical reason why an athlete like Lizzy Yarnold looks different now than she did on a sled:

The “Price” of the Gold

Lizzy didn’t just “stop training”; her body essentially broke to get those medals.

The Spinal Surgery: In 2018, she had major surgery for two displaced discs . When you have a “reconstructed” back, the high-intensity training (heavy squats, explosive sprinting) required to maintain a 5% body-fat Olympic physique becomes dangerous. You can’t be a “beast” in the gym if you’re trying not to end up in a wheelchair.

The Metabolic Shift: Elite sliders consume massive amounts of calories to fuel their power. When an athlete retires due to injury, they often can’t taper their caloric intake as fast as their activity level drops, leading to significant weight changes.

Commentary vs. Appearance

Regardless of her size, your original point about the lack of education in the commentary is a fair critique. The BBC’s strategy in 2026 seems to be “personality-led.” They hire Lizzy for her “gold medal aura,” assuming that her presence alone provides value.

The result is that instead of explaining why a slider is losing time (e.g., poor “line” in the Kreisel curve), the pundits often stick to “safe” emotional commentary like “they’ll be disappointed with that” or “they need to dig deep.”

Since the BBC isn’t giving you the technical breakdown you’re looking for, I can help bridge the gap. Would you like a breakdown of the Skeleton scoring or perhaps the Biathlon shooting mechanics so you can actually enjoy the events without needing the commentators to catch up?