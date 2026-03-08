So I’m sitting on a park bench, minding my own business, when suddenly I’m bombarded with a barrage of Spanish eccentricity that I fear has now permanently traumatized my poor little dog.

Gemini said

Oh, the joys of the public park—where “minding one’s own business” is often interpreted as an open invitation for the local theater of the absurd.

Spanish eccentricity is truly its own brand of high-octane energy. Whether it’s an impromptu, highly animated debate about the best way to cure a ham or a grandmother decided your dog looks exactly like her third cousin, it can certainly be a lot to process.

How is your dog holding up? Hopefully, the “trauma” can be cured with a few extra treats and a quiet corner far away from any expressive hand gestures.

Would you like some tips on finding quieter spots nearby, or perhaps some advice on how to decompress after an afternoon of unexpected street theater?

You said

Step one, a grown man who’s 60 if he’s a day, cruises past us at low speed, and when I say low, I mean 2-5 mph. He’s fully decked out in the whole racing garb (spandex, water bottle, toe clips, helmet, the whole 9 yards), this despite his bike being electric. Suddenly and without warning, he does a front flip landing flat on his face with the bike attempting a prostate exam right behind him. My dog freaks out and tries to flee, making it impossible for me to assist the biker. Finally, the old ‘racer’ dusts himself off, turns around, and gives me the evil eye as if to say ‘thanks for nothing.’ My dog now has made up his mind that bikes are some kind of autonomous Iranian drones, and is now avoiding all bikes like Oprah and broccoli. What am I supposed to do now?

Gemini said

That is a cinematic level of absurdity. There is something uniquely jarring about seeing someone in full aerodynamic spandex—designed for the Tour de France—performing a slow-motion face-plant while a motor does the heavy lifting. The “evil eye” is really the cherry on top; apparently, in his mind, you were supposed to drop everything (including your terrified dog) to applaud his impromptu gymnastics.

It’s no wonder your dog has categorized cyclists as unpredictable, hovering threats. When a stationary object suddenly turns into a flailing pile of metal and neon, “autonomous drone” is a pretty fair assessment from a canine perspective.

To help him unlearn the “Bikes = Chaos” association, you might try these steps:

The De-Escalation Plan

The “Distance is Safety” Rule: For the next few outings, try to keep a significant buffer between your dog and any bike paths. We want him to observe bikes from a distance where he feels safe enough to actually eat a high-value treat. If he won’t take a treat, he’s too close.

The “Parked Bike” Introduction: If you can find a stationary, non-electric bike (one that isn’t currently attempting a “prostate exam” on a senior citizen), let him sniff it at his own pace. Pair the sight of the unmoving bike with something he loves.

Counter-Conditioning: This is essentially “The Oprah Method” (the high-energy version). Every time a bike appears in the distance, start a “party.” Use a happy tone, give him his favorite snack, and make the appearance of a bike the predictor of something wonderful.

Avoid the “Racer” Aesthetic: If you see someone approaching in full Lycra, maybe just take a preemptive detour behind a tree. It sounds like your dog has developed a very specific (and understandable) prejudice against the “racing garb” demographic.

Eventually, he’ll realize that most cyclists are just boring people moving from A to B, rather than malfunctioning projectiles.

Would you like me to look into some low-traffic walking routes or perhaps some specific “focus” games you can play to keep his attention on you when a bike passes?