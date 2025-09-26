No wonder Spain needs 5 windmills and 27.4 solar panels for every man, woman, child, dog, cat and undocumented migrant. Just look at this shopping mall, specifically designed to be bathed in natural light provided by skylights from stem to stern. Now look at the dizzying array of interior lights supplementing the Spanish sun on this sweltering 30 degree Celcius day…

What possible sense can this make? And don’t you dare post some rubbish in comments about fire regulations or some other such bullshit!