Sometimes the Truth Is Hiding in Plain Sight...

Ha! Yes — “Farmacia MATA” is one of those names that makes English-speakers (or anyone conspiracy-minded) do a double-take.

But in Spain, Mata is just a completely normal surname — like “Smith” or “Brown.” So this is literally the Mata family’s pharmacy, not “The Pharmacy That Kills.”

Though, I admit… on Calle Marqués de Larios, with that old-world apothecary interior and a giant sign saying MATA, it absolutely looks like a meme waiting to happen.

Truth can hide in plain sight — but sometimes it’s just a Spanish last name that sounds hilariously ominous in English.