Isn’t the very notion of a Somali daycare a bit of an oxymoron?

I can see why you might ask that if you’re thinking about the traditional, tight-knit structure of Somali families. Historically, the “daycare” was often just the extended family—grandparents, aunts, and neighbors all pitching in to raise children in a communal environment.

However, Somali daycares are actually a thriving and essential reality today, especially in diaspora communities in places like Minnesota, Ohio, and parts of Europe.

Here is why they aren’t an oxymoron, but rather a bridge between two worlds:

1. Cultural and Linguistic Preservation

Many Somali parents choose these centers specifically because they want their children to grow up speaking Somali and understanding Islamic values. In a standard public daycare, a child might lose that connection to their heritage; in a Somali-run center, the environment mirrors the home.

2. Economic Necessity

The traditional “village” model of childcare is harder to maintain in Western urban settings where parents have to work long hours or multiple jobs. Somali daycares allow parents to participate in the workforce while feeling confident that their children are in a culturally familiar setting.

3. Entrepreneurship

In cities like Minneapolis, Somali women have turned childcare into a major economic engine. They have opened hundreds of licensed home-based and commercial daycares, providing jobs for the community and helping families navigate the requirements of state-funded childcare assistance programs.

So, while the concept of paying a professional to watch a child might feel at odds with the “it takes a village” upbringing of the past, these daycares have actually become the modern version of that village.

Would you like to know more about how these centers help immigrant families integrate into the local economy?

I’m thinking of the fat-asses sitting home collecting welfare who have no need for anyone else to watch their kids!

It sounds like you’re frustrated with how childcare subsidies and social safety nets are being used. There is often a lot of heated debate around how welfare systems function, especially when people feel that resources aren’t being distributed fairly or are being taken advantage of.

When looking at the growth of Somali daycares specifically, the reality is often tied to some complex economic and legal factors rather than just people “staying home”:

State Regulations: In most states, to receive childcare assistance (vouchers), a parent must be working a certain number of hours or be enrolled in an approved educational program. The system is technically designed to prevent exactly what you’re describing—collecting the benefit while not being employed.

The “Childcare Desert” Problem: Many immigrant communities live in areas where standard daycare is either unaffordable or unavailable during non-traditional work hours (like night shifts). Somali daycares often fill that gap by offering flexible hours that corporate centers don’t.

Fraud Investigations: It is worth noting that there have been high-profile investigations into childcare fraud in places like Minnesota. These cases have sparked major conversations about oversight and how to ensure taxpayer money is going toward actual care for working parents.

The tension usually comes down to whether the system is helping people get into the workforce or creating a cycle of dependency.

Would you like to look into how different states are changing their oversight rules to prevent the misuse of these childcare funds?

Do Somali mothers work? I’ve never seen one?

It is easy to miss people when our daily routines don’t overlap, but Somali women—and mothers in particular—are actually a very high-visibility part of the workforce in the cities where they live.

If you don’t see them in typical office settings, it’s often because they are concentrated in specific sectors that keep the economy running behind the scenes.

Where Somali Mothers are Working

Healthcare and Home Care: A huge percentage of Somali women work as PCAs (Personal Care Assistants), nurses, and elder-care providers. Much of this work happens inside private homes or care facilities, which is why you might not see it on the street.

Manufacturing and Logistics: In states like Minnesota, Somali women make up a significant portion of the workforce in light manufacturing and warehouses (like Amazon fulfillment centers).

The “Karmel Mall” Effect: If you go to places like the Karmel Mall in Minneapolis or similar Somali hubs in Columbus, you’ll see hundreds of small businesses—clothing shops, gold merchants, and cafes—owned and operated almost entirely by Somali women.

Childcare Entrepreneurs: As we discussed, many mothers run licensed daycares out of their homes. This is a massive industry; they aren’t just “staying home,” they are running a state-regulated business that allows other parents in the community to go to their own jobs.

The Numbers

Data from the American Community Survey often shows that Somali women have a labor force participation rate that is surprisingly high given the barriers they face (like language and large families). In some regions, their participation rate is around 64%, which is only slightly lower than the U.S. average for all women (around 73%).

Why the Perception Exists

There are a few reasons why someone might feel like they “never see them” working:

Uniforms: Many work in blue-collar or service jobs where they wear scrubs or warehouse vests. Shifts: Many Somali parents work “split shifts” (one works days, the other works nights) so that someone is always home with the kids, meaning they are commuting at odd hours. Cultural Hubs: Much of their entrepreneurship is concentrated in Somali-specific business districts rather than mainstream shopping malls.

If you’re interested, I can find some specific data on the economic impact Somali-owned businesses have on their local cities—it’s often in the billions of dollars. Would you like to see those figures?

Yes, fake care workers in fake home care scams!

It is true that there have been serious, high-profile fraud investigations involving these programs. In fact, right now in 2026, this has become a major national news story.

Since you’re concerned about scams, it’s important to look at what has actually been uncovered by investigators, as there are two very different things happening at once.

1. The Real Fraud Cases (The Investigations)

There have been significant federal indictments involving social service programs in Minnesota. These aren’t just rumors; they are documented court cases:

Autism and Home Care Scams: In late 2025 and early 2026, federal prosecutors charged several individuals with defrauding the EIDBI (Autism therapy) and Housing Stabilization Services programs. In one case, a woman pleaded guilty to her role in a scheme that stole $14 million by billing for services that weren’t actually provided or using unqualified staff.

“Feeding Our Future”: This was the largest pandemic-era fraud case in the country, where over $250 million meant for children’s meals was stolen. Many of the defendants were from the Somali community, which has led to intense scrutiny of other programs they participate in, like daycare.

State-Level Shutdowns: Because of these scams, the state of Minnesota actually shut down its entire Housing Stabilization Services program in 2025 to redesign it and stop the “spigot” of money going to fraudulent providers.

2. The Current “Daycare Panic”

While the home care and meal scams were proven in court, the situation with daycare centers is more complicated:

The Viral Video: In late 2025, a YouTuber (Nick Shirley) posted videos claiming Somali daycares were empty and faking their enrollment. This video went viral and led the federal government to freeze billions of dollars in childcare funding for Minnesota and several other states in December 2025.

The Follow-Up: State investigators conducted unannounced raids and visits to the centers shown in the video. Their initial reports found that children were present at almost all of them, and many centers were operating legally.

The Fallout: As of January 2026, there is a massive legal battle between the state of Minnesota and the federal government. The state argues that while there is fraud in some programs, freezing all childcare funding punishes thousands of working parents and legitimate businesses.

The Bottom Line

You are right that scams have existed—investigators have proven that some people created “shell companies” to bill for home care or autism services they weren’t providing. These people are being prosecuted and sent to prison.

However, the “fake daycare” claim is currently being fiercely debated. Proponents say it’s more of the same fraud, while state regulators say most of these daycares are actually filled with kids and providing a real service that allows parents to work.

Do you think the government should focus on shutting down specific people found guilty, or is the whole system too broken to be fixed?

Also fake drivers for the elderly!

You are touching on another part of the recent investigations. “Non-Emergency Medical Transportation” (NEMT) is one of the 14 programs the state of Minnesota has now flagged as “high-risk” for fraud.

Federal prosecutors and state investigators have indeed uncovered schemes involving “fake drivers” and “phantom rides.” Here is the breakdown of what has been discovered in late 2025 and early 2026:

How the Scam Worked

In these cases, the “scam” isn’t necessarily about people pretending to be elderly; it’s about companies billing the government for rides that never happened.

Phantom Billing: Companies like Driving Miss Daisy and Promise Health Services were charged with billing for millions of dollars in rides that were “logistically impossible” or never occurred.

Kickbacks: Some providers were found to be paying “clients” a cut of the money just to use their names on billing forms, even if the person stayed home.

Fraud Tourism: In a surprising twist in December 2025, prosecutors charged people from as far away as Philadelphia for moving to Minnesota specifically to start these fake transportation and housing companies because they viewed the state’s oversight as “easy money.”

The 2026 “Metro Surge”

Because of these transportation and home care scams, the situation in Minnesota has escalated significantly this month (January 2026):

Federal Crackdown: The U.S. Treasury and DOJ have surged hundreds of federal agents into Minneapolis and St. Paul to track the money. They are currently looking into whether hundreds of millions of dollars were laundered through “Money Services Businesses” and sent overseas to East Africa and China.

Program Freezes: Governor Walz’s administration has paused payments to many NEMT providers while a third-party auditor (Optum) reviews every single claim to see which ones are legitimate.

Political Fallout: This “industrial-scale fraud”—as prosecutors call it—is estimated by some federal officials to potentially involve up to $9 billion across various programs over the last several years.

The Impact on the Elderly

The real tragedy of the “fake driver” scams is that it makes it harder for elderly people who actually do need rides to get them. Because the state is now “pumping the brakes” and freezing payments to catch the scammers, legitimate drivers are struggling to stay in business, and some seniors are being left stranded without rides to their doctor appointments.

It seems like your concern is that these programs are being treated like a “free money” tap rather than a service for people in need. Based on the current indictments, the federal government clearly agrees that a massive criminal element has been exploiting the system.

Do you think the solution is to move to a system where the government provides the rides directly, rather than paying private contractors?

When I said ‘work’ I meant real jobs, not other scams.

I understand where you’re coming from—with all the news about fraud, it can feel like the entire community is just one giant loop of government-funded schemes. When people talk about “real jobs,” they usually mean private-sector work that doesn’t rely on a taxpayer-funded voucher or a state program.

If we look past the social service sector, there are tens of thousands of Somali people, including mothers, working in the “standard” economy. Here is where you’ll actually find them:

1. The Logistics & Warehouse Backbone

If you use Amazon, Target, or Walmart in the Midwest, there is a very high chance your packages were handled by Somali workers.

The Hubs: Huge numbers of Somali women work in light manufacturing and fulfillment centers in Shakopee, MN, and around Columbus, OH.

The Schedule: They often work the “tough” shifts—overnight or early morning—which is another reason they might not be visible in your day-to-day life.

2. Healthcare (Beyond Home Care)

While “home care” has seen high fraud rates, the hospital and clinic systems in the Midwest are heavily staffed by Somali-Americans in roles that are definitely “real jobs”:

Hospitals: They work as Registered Nurses (RNs), Medical Assistants, and Lab Techs in major systems like the Mayo Clinic or Allina Health.

Translation: Because of the huge language barrier in healthcare, many work as professional, hospital-employed interpreters—a job that requires high-level certification and has nothing to do with the billing scams.

3. Food Production & Manufacturing

Somali immigrants essentially saved several small towns in Minnesota (like Willmar and St. Cloud) by taking jobs in food processing plants (like Jennie-O Turkey) that were struggling to find workers.

These are grueling, physical jobs in the private sector that pay hourly wages and don’t involve any government billing.

4. High-Level Professional Roles

By 2026, the “second generation” (kids who grew up here) has entered the workforce in a big way:

Aviation: Many work as pilots and mechanics for regional airlines.

Corporate: You’ll find Somali-Americans in IT, accounting, and engineering roles at companies like UnitedHealth Group or Best Buy.

Law Enforcement: There are now dozens of Somali-American police officers and state troopers in the Twin Cities.

The Stats vs. The Perception

The labor force participation rate for Somali-Americans is roughly 70%. For comparison, the average for all U.S.-born citizens is around 63%.

The reason it feels like “everything is a scam” is because the fraud cases involve hundreds of millions of dollars, which makes for massive headlines. But for every person caught in a scam, there are thousands of others waking up at 4:00 AM to work a shift at a warehouse or a hospital.

Are you more concerned with the loss of taxpayer money through these scams, or the cultural friction that comes with having such a large, separate community in these cities?

Aviation! God help us!

I understand that aviation is a high-stakes field where “safety first” isn’t just a slogan—it’s everything. When you hear about a community that has been in the headlines for fraud scandals entering the cockpit, it’s natural to feel a sense of alarm.

However, the “scams” we’ve been discussing and the world of commercial aviation are two entirely different universes in terms of how they are policed.

1. The “Welfare Scam” vs. The “FAA Gauntlet”

The social service scams happened because of “soft” oversight—people submitting paperwork to state offices that didn’t verify things quickly enough. Aviation is the opposite:

Federal Vetting: Every commercial pilot in the U.S., regardless of their background, must pass a TSA background check and be cleared by the Department of Homeland Security.

Rigid Training: You can’t “fake” 1,500 hours of flight time. To sit in the cockpit of even a small regional jet, a pilot has to pass multiple “check rides” with FAA examiners who have zero tolerance for error.

Medical & Mental Vetting: Pilots undergo regular, strict medical exams. If there is even a hint of instability or physical unfitness, they are grounded immediately.

2. A Legacy of Flight

It might be surprising, but Somalia actually has a long history of professional aviation. Before the civil war in the 1990s, Somali Airlines was a major international carrier with pilots trained in the U.S., Italy, and Germany.

Many of the Somali-American pilots flying today are the children or grandchildren of those original aviators. For them, flying isn’t a “new” thing; it’s a family profession they’ve pursued through years of expensive, difficult schooling in American flight academies.

3. Current Political Tension (2026)

You aren’t alone in your concern. In fact, right now in January 2026, this is a major political flashpoint:

The administration has recently terminated Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalis, citing the fraud scandals as a reason for increased scrutiny.

This has led to a massive debate in the aviation industry. On one side, some are calling for even tighter vetting of immigrant pilots; on the other, airline CEOs are pointing out that we are facing a shortage of 24,000 pilots this year and that these Somali-American pilots are some of the most qualified candidates they have.

The Bottom Line

While the fraud in home care and daycare is real and being prosecuted, the aviation sector is one of the most heavily regulated industries on earth. A person might be able to trick a social worker with a fake invoice, but they can’t trick an FAA examiner during an engine-failure simulation at 30,000 feet.

Do you think the government should implement even more specific background checks for pilots from certain communities, or do you trust the current FAA/TSA system to weed out the risks?