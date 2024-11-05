You said:

Imagine a solar flare wiped out all electronics in North America. How would America hold elections?

If a massive solar flare disabled electronics across North America, organizing elections would require a return to low-tech methods. Here's how it could work:

Printed Ballots and Paper-Based Voting: Paper ballots would become the primary method. Each precinct could distribute printed ballots, ensuring they’re securely stored and accounted for. This would slow the process but ensure continuity without digital systems.

Manual Voter Registration: With electronic voter rolls down, counties would need backup paper records or work from physical copies of past registration lists. Voter identity verification could be managed through personal IDs and cross-referencing with these physical lists.

Local Tabulation: Votes would need to be counted by hand at each precinct. Election officials and volunteer teams could tally ballots locally, double-check results, and record them on standardized paper forms.

Transporting Results Physically: Results could be transported physically to regional offices or central counting facilities, using secure means like armored vehicles or courier services.

Independent Observers: To ensure fairness, independent observers from nonpartisan groups could oversee the process. This would help maintain transparency and public trust in the manual system.

Communication of Results: Without electronic media, results could be communicated through radio, print, and in-person announcements. Local newspapers, radio stations, and physical postings at central locations could be used to inform the public.

Although slow, this method would prioritize security and transparency, allowing elections to proceed even under such a drastic scenario.

So like Portugal and France do now?

Yes, quite similar! Portugal and France still rely on hand-counted paper ballots to ensure election integrity and transparency. Both countries value the straightforward approach of paper ballots, which are harder to tamper with than digital systems and leave a clear audit trail.

Here’s a bit more on each:

Portugal: Paper ballots are marked and counted by hand. The entire process takes place in local polling stations, and results are recorded and reported to central election authorities. This system is efficient, transparent, and trusted by the public.

France: Voting is also done on paper. French elections are highly organized, with careful oversight at each step to prevent fraud. Officials announce results at polling stations, which are then relayed up through levels of government. The entire process happens relatively quickly despite being low-tech.

Both countries show that hand-counted ballots can be efficient, reliable, and trusted, even in the modern age. For the U.S. in a solar flare scenario, a similar approach would likely be the most effective way to ensure an orderly and secure election.

If U.S. elections were conducted by hand with paper ballots due to an electronic outage, the process would emphasize grassroots campaigning, direct voter engagement, and visibility in local communities. For any candidate—including Kamala Harris—the challenge would be to connect with voters without the help of large-scale digital media campaigns, focusing instead on traditional methods like town halls, flyers, door-to-door canvassing, and possibly print media.

This setup would also mean fewer advantages for those who rely on heavy social media or digital strategies. Candidates with strong local networks, trusted reputations, and the ability to mobilize in-person support might see an edge.