So what’s the latest Epstein Bombshell?

In early February 2026, a massive release of more than 3 million pages of documents from the Department of Justice—often called the “final” or “total” Epstein files—has hit the public. While the files reinforce much of what was already known, they’ve introduced several specific “bombshell” details regarding Epstein’s strategy and his inner circle.

+1

The most notable recent developments include:

1. The “#MeToo Strategy” & The “Pariahs Club”

Newly released emails show Epstein strategizing in real-time as the #MeToo movement exploded in 2017.

The “Pariahs Club”: Epstein joked with Soon-Yi Previn (the wife of Woody Allen) about starting a “Pariahs Club” for powerful men being “whacked” by the movement.

Advising the Accused: Epstein used his resources to advise other men facing misconduct allegations, like physicist Lawrence Krauss, even providing edits on their public apology statements and suggesting cross-examination questions for their accusers.

2. The Noam Chomsky Ties

Over the last few days, documents revealed that the legendary linguist Noam Chomsky had a far more personal relationship with Epstein than previously known.

Financial Deals: Epstein reportedly helped Chomsky move $270,000 related to a retirement account and sent him a $20,000 check as part of a linguistic project.

Wife’s Apology: On February 8, 2026, Chomsky’s wife, Valeria, issued a public statement calling their association a “grave mistake,” claiming Epstein had “orchestrated” the relationship to repair his own reputation by association.

3. The “Client List” vs. The FBI Findings

Despite the intense public anticipation for a definitive “client list,” the DOJ and FBI released a statement on February 8 asserting that while there is ample evidence of Epstein’s own crimes, they found “scant evidence” that he was running a formal sex-trafficking “ring” for other powerful men.

Problematic Testimonies: Prosecutors noted that some claims of victims being “lent out” could not be verified or were contradicted by other witnesses during the 2019 investigation.

New Names in Logs: The files confirmed flight logs and meetings for several high-profile figures, including Elon Musk (who discussed visiting the island in 2012/2013 but maintains he never went), Bill Gates, and current Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

4. International Fallout: The Norway Royal Scandal

In a surprising international twist, the files have caused a crisis for the Norwegian Royal Family. Pressure is mounting on Crown Princess Mette-Marit due to detailed revelations about her years-long friendship with Epstein, coinciding with a separate criminal trial involving her son.

Key Figures Mentioned in the 2026 Tranche

NameContext in New FilesSoon-Yi PrevinSent emails smearing #MeToo and joking about the “Pariahs Club.”Noam ChomskyReceived financial advice and academic funding; expressed “fantasies” about visiting the Caribbean.Leon BlackAllegations surfaced in FBI slides that Epstein directed victims to give him massages (Black denies all wrongdoing).Harvey WeinsteinA 2021 prosecution memo identifies him as an associate who allegedly paid for sex with an Epstein victim at Epstein’s home.

The sheer volume of this data (300GB+) means that investigative journalists are still digging through millions of pages.

Would you like me to look into the specifics of a particular name mentioned in the files, or perhaps the details of the financial transactions being uncovered?

UK Govt Royal family?

The 2026 “final” release of Epstein documents has triggered a massive political and constitutional crisis in the UK. While much of the previous focus was on the Royal Family, the scandal has now shifted significantly toward 10 Downing Street.

+1

Here are the primary bombshells currently rocking the UK:

1. The Fall of Peter Mandelson

The biggest shock has been the sudden downfall of Lord Peter Mandelson, the former UK Ambassador to the US (sacked in late 2025) and a central figure in the Labour Party.

Insider Trading Allegations: Emails suggest Mandelson may have leaked market-sensitive government information to Epstein during the 2008 financial crisis, including advance warning of a €500 billion eurozone rescue deal .

Financial Links: Documents reveal financial transfers totaling $75,000 from Epstein to accounts linked to Mandelson or his partner, Reinaldo Avila da Silva.

Criminal Investigation: The Metropolitan Police confirmed they are investigating a 72-year-old former minister (widely identified as Mandelson) for misconduct in public office.

2. The Royal Family: Andrew’s Title Strip

The “Prince Andrew” era is effectively over. In late 2025, following the posthumous publication of a memoir by Virginia Giuffre, King Charles III stripped Andrew of all remaining titles. He is now officially referred to in legal and government documents as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

+2

The “Crouching” Photos: The new files contain previously unseen, undated photos of Andrew smiling and crouching on all fours over an unidentified woman at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion.

The Royal Lodge Allegation: Thames Valley Police are currently reviewing a fresh claim that Epstein “trafficked” a woman specifically to Andrew’s home, the Royal Lodge, for sex in 2010.

Congressional Testimony: Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly called for Andrew to testify before the US Congress, stating he “should be prepared” to give evidence.

3. Crisis at 10 Downing Street

The scandal is threatening Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership.

Vetting Failure: Starmer admitted in Parliament that he was aware of Mandelson’s friendship with Epstein before appointing him as Ambassador. This admission has led to fierce internal backlash, with some MPs calling it a terminal error in judgment.

Government “Cover-Up”: The Cabinet Office is facing accusations of blocking certain documents related to Andrew to protect the monarchy, which has fueled public anger.

4. Other UK Notable Mentions

Sarah Ferguson: The files include emails where the former Duchess of York calls Epstein the “brother she always wanted” and asks for his PR advice on how to handle interview questions about him.

Prince Edward’s Comment: In a rare break from royal protocol, Prince Edward (the King’s brother) commented on the files last week, stating it is “really important, always, to remember the victims.”

Summary of the UK Political Impact | Figure | Impact/Action | | :--- | :--- | | Keir Starmer | Facing a “potentially fatal” political storm over his vetting of Mandelson. | | Andrew M-W | Evicted from Royal Lodge; facing fresh police reviews and calls to testify in the US. | | Peter Mandelson | Under criminal investigation for misconduct; properties searched by police. |

+2

Would you like me to look into the specifics of the police investigation into the “Royal Lodge” allegations, or perhaps more on the internal fallout within the Labour Party?

Buckingham Palace with Epstein.

The latest 2026 document release has been particularly damaging because it places Jeffrey Epstein directly inside the “inner sanctum” of the British Monarchy—specifically Buckingham Palace.

The “bombshell” isn’t just that they were friends, but that the Royal Family’s most famous residence was allegedly used as a hospitality venue for a convicted sex offender.

1. The Buckingham Palace Dinner Invitation

Released emails from September 2010 (two years after Epstein’s first conviction) show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (the former Prince Andrew) inviting Epstein to the Palace.

The Message: Andrew reportedly wrote to Epstein: “We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy.” * The Follow-up: A second email two days later said: “Delighted for you to come here to BP [Buckingham Palace]. Come with whomever and I’ll be here free from 1600ish.”

The Context: This invitation occurred right after Epstein finished his house arrest in the US. It directly contradicts Andrew’s 2019 claim that he only met Epstein in 2010 to “break off” the friendship.

2. The “Second Woman” & The Palace Tour

A new witness, an American woman in her 20s at the time, has come forward with a specific allegation:

The Night: She claims Epstein “sent” her to the UK in 2010 specifically to have sex with Andrew at his home, the Royal Lodge .

The Tour: Most shockingly, she alleges that after the encounter, she was given a private tour of Buckingham Palace as a “thank you.” Her lawyers are currently demanding a formal apology from King Charles III’s legal team.

3. State Visits & “Vouching”

Documents from November 2010 show that Andrew used a high-profile UK State Visit to the UAE—which he attended alongside Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip—to act as a middleman for Epstein.

Andrew reportedly emailed Epstein during the trip, saying, “You are in big time,” and offering to introduce him to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Epstein responded by suggesting they all go on a group vacation together with the UAE’s Foreign Minister.

4. The “Four-Legged” Photos

The release included three undated, high-resolution photographs that have caused a stir across UK media:

They depict Andrew on all fours, kneeling over an unidentified woman who is lying on the floor.

While the woman’s face is redacted and the images do not explicitly show a crime, they were reportedly taken at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion and have been described by critics as “deeply undignified” for a member of the Royal Family.

The Palace’s Current Standing

EventAction TakenTitle RemovalKing Charles III has stripped Andrew of the “Prince” title; he is now legally Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.EvictionAndrew and Sarah Ferguson have been evicted from Royal Lodge and moved to private housing (reportedly on the Sandringham estate).Official StanceThe Palace issued a statement expressing “utmost sympathy” for victims, effectively distancing the King from his brother.

Would you like me to look into the specific details of the “Royal Lodge” police review, or perhaps the leaked emails involving Sarah Ferguson and her daughters?

What about Putin?

In the February 2026 release of the “final” Epstein files, Vladimir Putin’s name appears more than 1,000 times. While many of these mentions are news digests Epstein received, the personal correspondence reveals a persistent, almost obsessive attempt by Epstein to wedge himself into the Kremlin’s inner circle.

+1

Here are the key “Putin bombshells” from the documents:

1. The “Unrequited Love” for a Meeting

The files show that for nearly a decade (2010–2018), Epstein made repeated, desperate bids to secure a private meeting with Putin.

The “Solution”: In 2013, Epstein emailed Thorbjørn Jagland (then-head of the Council of Europe), claiming he had the “solution” for Putin’s need for Western investment and asking for an introduction.

The “Privacy” Demand: Epstein told former Israeli PM Ehud Barak that he had supposedly “turned down” an invitation to meet Putin at a conference in St. Petersburg because he required “real time and privacy”—a claim many analysts now view as typical Epstein grandstanding.

The Verdict: Despite 1,000+ mentions, the FBI and DOJ have stated there is no evidence that a face-to-face meeting between Epstein and Putin ever actually took place.

2. The “Wealth Manager” Allegation

One of the most explosive items in the release is a 2017 FBI report containing an allegation from a confidential source that Epstein was acting as a “shadow wealth manager” for Putin’s personal assets.

While the files provide no hard financial proof to back this up, the allegation has prompted the Polish government to open a formal inquiry into whether Epstein was a Russian intelligence asset.

The Kremlin has officially dismissed these claims as “jokes” not worth serious comment.

3. The Trump-Lavrov Connection

Emails from June 2018—weeks before the famous Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki—show Epstein trying to pass “insights” about Donald Trump to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Epstein claimed he had “schooled” the late Russian UN Ambassador Vitaly Churkin on how to handle Trump.

He wrote: “Churkin was great. He understood Trump after [our] conversations. It is not complex. He must be seen to get something, it’s that simple.” +1

4. The “Honeytrap” Recruitment

The files detail Epstein’s extensive network for bringing young women from Russia to the West, with cities like Novosibirsk appearing hundreds of times in his logs.

Maria Drokova: The former “face” of Putin’s youth group Nashi (famous for a viral photo of her kissing Putin) is mentioned over 1,600 times. Emails show she was helping Epstein with PR and “image repair” as late as 2019. +1

Intelligence experts cited in the documents suggest Epstein may have been running a “KGB-style honeytrap” operation, using these women to compromise Western elites, though the files stop short of a “smoking gun” confirmation.

Russian Figures in the Files

NameRole / ConnectionVitaly ChurkinLate UN Ambassador; Epstein allegedly helped his son find a job in NYC and “briefed” Churkin on Trump.Sergey BelyakovFormer Deputy Economic Minister; cultivated a “close friendship” with Epstein between 2014–2018.Vladislav DoroninBillionaire businessman; advised Epstein on obtaining Russian visas in 2010.Maria DrokovaPR manager; Epstein reportedly asked her for “nude photos” weeks before his final arrest.

Would you like me to dive deeper into the FBI’s “wealth manager” theory, or perhaps the specifics of how the Polish government is investigating the Russian intelligence link?

how the Polish government is investigating the Russian intelligence link?

In early February 2026, the Polish government launched a high-level national security investigation that has fundamentally changed the narrative of the Epstein scandal, framing it not just as a criminal case, but as a potential Russian intelligence operation.

The investigation, announced by Prime Minister Donald Tusk on February 3, 2026, is focused on several specific “Polish threads” found in the latest release of 3 million documents.

1. The “Kraków Scouts”

The most alarming discovery involves emails from 2009—shortly after Epstein’s first jail sentence—between Epstein and a “scout” named Daniel Siad.

The Lead: Siad reportedly wrote to Epstein from Kraków , informing him that he had “already secured a group of Polish women and girls” for Epstein’s network.

The Investigation: Polish special services are now attempting to identify these individuals and determine if any of these women were used in “honeytrap” operations to compromise foreign officials.

2. The “Analytical Team” (The Task Force)

Tusk has established a specialized analytical team led by Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek.

Composition: This group includes members of the ABW (Internal Security Agency) , prosecutors, and police intelligence.

The Mandate: They are conducting a “file-by-file” review of all 3 million pages of DOJ documents to trace financial flows and recruitment patterns within Poland.

Confidentiality: To prevent interference or witness intimidation, the identities of the team members are being kept secret.

3. The “Russian Honeytrap” Theory

Prime Minister Tusk has publicly stated that there is “increasingly likely” evidence that the entire Epstein operation was co-organized or co-opted by Russian intelligence.

National Security Risk: The concern is that if Epstein was a Russian asset, the Kremlin may still possess the “kompromat” (compromising material) he collected on current Western leaders.

The “Vympel” Link: One document reportedly shows that when Epstein applied for a Russian visa in 2011, he listed his reason for visiting Moscow as a meeting with “Vympel”—an elite special forces and intelligence group historically linked to the KGB/FSB.

4. Direct Cooperation with the U.S.

The Polish government has signaled it will formally request access to unreleased and unredacted US files. Tusk’s administration believes that some of the materials still under seal in the US contain specific names of Polish citizens and more direct evidence of the Russian intelligence link.

Key Areas of Polish Focus

+2

Lead CategorySpecific DetailRecruitmentTracing the “Kraków network” mentioned in the 2009 Siad emails.EspionageInvestigating if Epstein used Polish women to target NATO officials.Asset ManagementVerifying the FBI informant’s claim that Epstein managed Putin’s wealth.SovereigntyAssessing if current Polish politicians or media outlets were compromised.

The Kremlin’s Response: A special envoy for Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, dismissed the Polish investigation as “fake propaganda” from “depraved leftist elites,” but the Polish government has ignored these comments, continuing to push for an international inquiry involving other Baltic states.

Would you like me to look into whether other neighboring countries like Latvia or Lithuania have joined this Polish-led investigation?