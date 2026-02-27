Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
12m

Inbred

Reply
Share
Observer's avatar
Observer
27m

They called him Dumbo at school for those ears...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Winey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture