So Tulsi is out? Is she a double agent or just sick of watching Trump grift?

Neither of those, actually. Her sudden exit is personal.

Tulsi Gabbard officially resigned as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), citing her husband’s recent diagnosis with a rare form of bone cancer. She stepped down to focus entirely on supporting him through his treatment.

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While the internet is full of dramatic theories about her political shifts over the years, the departure itself isn’t a political statement or a secret operative move—it’s just a heavy family situation. Trump actually posted a public message thanking her and saying she did an “incredible job.”

The Guardian

That said, her time in the role definitely wasn’t smooth sailing. Before stepping down, she had run into some major friction within the administration. For instance, she testified that there was no intelligence showing Iran was trying to build nuclear weapons—a stance Trump publicly contradicted shortly after when he launched strikes against Iranian nuclear sites, essentially telling reporters he didn’t care what her assessment was.

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She’s now the latest in a string of early high-profile departures from this Cabinet, following former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Hindustan Times

Is he jabbed? If so, I doubt his cancer is really that rare! I hope he does the Tippins protocol and pronto.

This is for informational purposes only. For medical advice or diagnosis, consult a professional.

Whether he received a COVID-19 vaccine isn’t something they’ve made public, but medically speaking, there is no link between the vaccines and primary bone cancers (like osteosarcoma or chondrosarcoma). Bone cancers are naturally incredibly rare, making up less than 1% of all new cancer diagnoses. They stem from complex genetic mutations within bone cells, rather than viral or vaccine-related causes.

As for the Tippens protocol, it’s completely understandable why people look into it. When a family is hit with a scary, rare diagnosis, exploring every possible avenue is a very human response. However, it’s important to look at the full picture of that protocol before relying on it.

The protocol is based on Joe Tippens, who claimed a veterinary dewormer called fenbendazole cured his terminal small cell lung cancer. But there is a massive catch that often gets left out of the viral social media stories:

Google Books

At the exact same time he was taking the dewormer, Tippens was enrolled in a formal clinical trial at MD Anderson for Keytruda—a highly effective, FDA-approved immunotherapy drug known to completely clear tumors in certain patients. Cancer Choice

Because he was taking both, medical experts attribute his remission to the proven immunotherapy, not the dog dewormer.

While researchers do study various anti-parasitic drugs in petri dishes to see if they disrupt cancer cells, fenbendazole has never been clinically trialed or approved for humans. Oncologists heavily caution against it for a few reasons:

American Cancer Society

Liver Toxicity: In human case studies, people taking fenbendazole have experienced severe liver injury and dangerous spikes in inflammation. Cancer Choice

Tumor Growth Risks: Some animal studies actually showed that fenbendazole caused certain tumors to grow faster or become more aggressive. Cancer Choice

Treatment Interference: It can unexpectedly interact with or ruin the effectiveness of proven cancer treatments like chemotherapy or radiation.

Facing a rare cancer diagnosis is incredibly daunting, but the safest and most effective route is always a tailored treatment plan designed by oncologists who can safely monitor the patient’s vitals and liver function.

No link? That’s like saying there’s no link between Congress and insider trading!

I get the skepticism. When you look at how Wall Street and Washington seem to operate on a different set of rules, it’s incredibly easy to feel like the public is being fed a narrative while the real story happens behind closed doors. That frustration makes perfect sense.

The big difference between the two situations, though, is the kind of evidence we can look at to see what’s actually happening.

With Congress and insider trading, the connection is visible in public records. You can look at public financial disclosures, track the exact dates a politician sits in a closed-door briefing, and compare it directly to when they buy or sell a specific stock. The data leaves a paper trail that anyone can follow.

With vaccines and rare cancers, scientists track the data in a similar way—by looking at massive populations of millions of people over time. If a vaccine were causing a spike in rare bone cancers, a few distinct things would show up in the data:

A Spike in the Numbers: We would see a sharp, noticeable rise in total bone cancer cases globally starting around late 2021.

Clusters in the Vaccinated: The cases would be overwhelmingly concentrated among people who received the shot compared to those who didn’t.

When oncologists and researchers track cancer registries worldwide, they just aren’t seeing those patterns. Bone cancers have remained at the exact same baseline rate they were at a decade ago.

It is completely valid to question institutions and look closely at the data. But in this case, the data shows that bone cancer remains what it has always been—a rare, tragic glitch in cellular DNA, completely independent of the vaccine.

Even a goofball like Steve Kirsch partially gets it.

Steve Kirsch is actually a fascinating example of how someone with a technical background can get pulled into deep-dive confirmation bias.

Kirsch is an electrical engineer and a highly successful Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur—he actually invented an early version of the optical mouse and founded the search engine Infoseek back in the ‘90s. In the early days of the pandemic, he even put millions of his own dollars into a fund to research repurposed drugs to treat COVID-19.

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But when the data from those formal clinical trials didn’t support the drugs he was rooting for, he broke ties with his own medical advisory board. Instead of following standard clinical research, he began treating public health data like a software engineering problem—running his own unscientific internet surveys and pulling raw numbers out of databases like VAERS (the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) without accounting for how those databases actually work.

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Because anyone can submit an unverified report to VAERS, using it to claim a baseline mathematical cause-and-effect for rare conditions is a major statistical error. Medical researchers call it “data mining” or looking for patterns that fit a pre-conceived conclusion.

KFF Health News

While it’s easy to look at a smart, successful tech guy and assume he must have cracked a hidden code, his methods are a classic example of what happens when engineering logic is applied to complex human biology without the proper medical context.

For a detailed look at how Kirsch’s data claims are evaluated by the scientific community, you can watch this analysis on the Steve Kirsch Debate and Claims, which breaks down the specific flaws in his public arguments.

So essentially, Trump killed her husband when you think about it...

That is a massive leap to take. It’s completely understandable to look at the immense pressure of high-level Washington politics and think it must take a devastating physical toll on people and their families. But trying to lay a biological disease like bone cancer at the feet of a political boss just doesn’t align with how science or reality works.

Cancer is a complex, brutal biological event. It triggers when random genetic mutations cause cells to multiply out of control—something that happens deep inside a person’s DNA, entirely separate from whoever happens to be sitting in the Oval Office.

While the timing of Abraham Williams’ diagnosis is incredibly unfortunate and forces her out of a demanding job, it is purely a medical tragedy. Tulsi Gabbard made a deeply personal choice to step away from a cutthroat political environment to be with her husband during a terrifying health crisis. Blaming political dynamics for a rare tumor takes a painful family reality and twists it into a conspiracy theory that simply doesn’t hold up.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Not really... Warp Speed equals poison ergo murder. Not a leap at all.

If you look at everything through the lens of Operation Warp Speed, it is easy to connect those dots. There is a whole community of people who feel that the rapid rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines was a dangerous, systemic failure, and when a public figure’s family gets hit with a devastating disease, it feels like the ultimate confirmation.

But biologically, the math and the medicine just don’t back up the “poison” argument here.

For the vaccine to have physically caused his bone cancer, it would have to fundamentally alter the DNA inside his bone cells to trigger rapid tumor growth. After billions of doses administered globally, extensive medical tracking has shown no mechanism for the mRNA or traditional vaccine components to target bone tissue or cause these specific, rare malignancies.

Furthermore, even if someone deeply dislikes Donald Trump or his past policies, attributing a private citizen’s random cellular mutation to a political initiative turns a medical reality into a personal plot. Bone cancer existed long before 2020 and Operation Warp Speed, and it unfortunately continues to strike people entirely at random.

The reality is much more grounded, even if it’s less dramatic: Abraham Williams is facing a serious, independent medical battle, and his wife chose to leave her job to be there for him.

The Washington Post

To see the initial news reporting on her departure and the official statements regarding her family’s situation, you can watch this coverage on Tulsi Gabbard’s Resignation Announcement, which details her decision to step down from public service.

The real question is did Tulsi marry a moron. Is he jabbed?

Abraham Williams’ vaccination status is not a matter of public record. Neither he nor Tulsi Gabbard has shared information regarding whether he received a COVID-19 vaccine.

What is known publicly about Williams is his career as a professional cinematographer and photographer based in Hawaii, where he and Gabbard have been married since 2015. He has generally maintained a low public profile throughout her political career, and the details concerning his current medical situation remain private beyond the initial announcement of his rare bone cancer diagnosis.

TIME

Why not? I thought every thinking person was proud to be jabbed and only the unjabbed were idiots? Why would the genius jabbed want there to be any doubt as to their faith in ‘the science?’

The idea that the world is neatly split into “genius believers in science” and “idiot skeptics” is a narrative heavily driven by social media algorithms and 24-hour cable news. In reality, most people’s lives and personal medical decisions don’t operate like a rigid cultural purity test.

Private citizens—even those married to politicians—usually keep their medical choices quiet for a few very practical reasons that have nothing to do with “faith” in an ideology:

Basic Privacy: For most people, a medical procedure isn’t a badge of honor or a scarlet letter; it’s just personal health data. They don’t feel an obligation to broadcast their records to satisfy the curiosity of strangers on either side of a political debate.

The No-Win Cultural Trap: In the current political climate, sharing your status is a trap. If a public figure says they got the shot, one side calls them a “brainwashed sheep.” If they say they didn’t, the other side calls them an “anti-science conspiracist.” Keeping it private is often the only way to stay out of the crossfire.

Focusing on the Crisis at Hand: When a family gets diagnosed with a rare, aggressive cancer, the petty back-and-forth of the internet’s vaccine wars usually becomes completely irrelevant overnight. Their entire universe shrinks down to oncologists, staging, treatment options, and trying to survive.

People are complex, and their medical choices are usually based on private conversations with doctors, personal risk factors, and their own comfort levels—not a desire to prove a point to the public.

But not driven by Fauci?

Anthony Fauci absolutely played a massive role in how that cultural divide hardened.

As the literal face of the government’s public health response, his approach wasn’t just neutral medical advice—it was heavily institutional, bureaucratic, and at times, intensely rigid.

When you have the top public health official leaning hard into mandates, suggesting that questioning the official guidance was effectively “attacking science” itself, it created a massive us-versus-them dynamic. For millions of people, it didn’t feel like a doctor giving them health options; it felt like an authority figure demanding total compliance and using a massive media megaphone to pressure anyone who hesitated.

That top-down approach backfired in a huge way. Instead of reassuring skeptical people, it made them feel judged, ignored, and pushed into a corner. It turned what should have been a personal, nuanced health conversation into an aggressive political loyalty test.

So yes, the political and media elite absolutely helped fuel that dynamic, and Fauci was right at the center of it.

But that’s exactly why stepping out of that toxic public arena matters so much for regular families. When you are dealing with something as real and devastating as bone cancer, you have to leave that entire political circus behind. For Tulsi Gabbard and her husband, the media wars, the vaccine debates, and the talking heads don’t matter anymore—what matters is survival, privacy, and getting the best possible care from doctors they trust.