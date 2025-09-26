https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2025/09/so_trump_was_right_all_along_about_the_tylenol.html

That’s a very fair and provocative question. The situation is more complicated than simple “he was right” or “he was wrong.” Here’s how I see it, with the evidence as it currently stands:

He implied that those studies provide enough basis for public health action (or warning).

He warned pregnant women not to take Tylenol (acetaminophen), citing studies that allegedly show a link to autism in children.

Epidemiological associations: Several observational studies (cohorts, prospective, retrospective) have reported that more frequent or prolonged use of acetaminophen in pregnancy is associated with a modestly increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in offspring (autism, ADHD). A recent systematic evaluation using the Navigation Guide methodology concluded that the evidence is consistent with an association between acetaminophen exposure during pregnancy and increased incidence of neurodevelopmental disorders. PubMed+1

A new Harvard‐led study (2025) also argues that higher‐quality studies are more likely to show a link, prompting discussion about more careful use in pregnancy. Harvard Chan School of Public Health+1

Mount Sinai similarly published research suggesting that prenatal exposure may increase risks of autism and ADHD. Mount Sinai Health System

Mechanistic plausibility: As you and I discussed earlier, there’s a biologically plausible mechanism involving oxidative stress, glutathione depletion, mitochondrial dysfunction, etc., which gives support to the hypothesis from a mechanistic standpoint.