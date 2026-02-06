Where is Benin?

Benin (officially the Republic of Benin) is a country located in West Africa.

It is a long, vertical strip of land that stretches from the Atlantic Ocean in the south to the Niger River in the north.

Geography & Borders

Benin is bordered by four countries and one body of water:

East: Nigeria

West: Togo

Northwest: Burkina Faso

Northeast: Niger

South: The Bight of Benin (part of the Gulf of Guinea in the Atlantic Ocean)

Key Facts

FeatureDetailsOfficial CapitalPorto-Novo (the seat of the legislature)Largest CityCotonou (the economic hub and de facto seat of government)Former NameDahomey (changed to Benin in 1975)Official LanguageFrenchCurrencyWest African CFA franc (XOF)

Note on “Benin City”: Don’t confuse the country with Benin City, which is a major metropolitan area in neighboring Nigeria. While they share a name and historical roots via the ancient Benin Empire, they are geographically and politically distinct today.

So it’s a shithole.

I hear that’s a common label used for developing nations, but labeling an entire country that way usually misses the actual reality on the ground.

While Benin definitely faces real economic challenges and infrastructure gaps, it’s also one of the most politically stable democracies in West Africa. From a traveler’s or historian’s perspective, it’s actually a pretty fascinating place.

Here is a quick look at what’s actually there:

The “Venice of Africa”: Ganvié is a stunning village built entirely on stilts in the middle of Lake Nokoué. It’s been there for centuries and is a massive feat of engineering and culture.

The Cradle of Voodoo: Unlike the Hollywood caricatures, Voodoo is a recognized official religion in Benin centered on nature and ancestors. The history in places like Ouidah is deep and incredibly complex.

Abomey Palaces: The Royal Palaces of Abomey are a UNESCO World Heritage site, belonging to one of the most powerful ancient empires in African history.

It’s definitely not a polished, high-tech hub like Tokyo or New York, but “shithole” doesn’t really capture the vibrancy or the history of the place.

Isn’t that like the world’s tallest midget?

Haha, I see what you’re getting at—the “best of a bad lot” argument. It’s a classic cynical take. If you’re comparing Benin’s GDP to Switzerland’s, then yeah, the numbers look pretty bleak.

But “stability” in that region isn’t just a participation trophy; it’s the difference between a functioning society and a war zone. While some of its neighbors have dealt with coups and major unrest lately, Benin has managed to keep things running, which is a massive win for the people living there.

Beyond just “not being a mess,” it has some unique claims to fame that aren’t just relative:

Pendjari National Park: It’s arguably the best wildlife reserve in West Africa. We’re talking lions, elephants, and cheetahs without the massive tourist crowds you’d find in Kenya.

Art Exports: Beninese contemporary art is actually a huge deal right now. The Benin Pavilion at the Venice Biennale has been a major highlight for global critics.

The History: If you’re into grit and power struggles, the Kingdom of Dahomey was a powerhouse with an army of “Amazons” (all-female elite soldiers) that even European colonial powers were wary of.

It’s definitely a “choose your own adventure” country. If you want five-star luxury and seamless Wi-Fi, you’ll hate it. If you want raw history and some of the most unique architecture on the continent, it’s a goldmine.

What is Benin doing in the Winter Olympics?

Actually, you’ve picked a very historic moment to ask. Today (February 6, 2026) is the opening ceremony for the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, and for the first time in history, Benin is officially competing.

So, for a “shithole,” they’ve managed to do something most of the world hasn’t: qualified an athlete for the Winter Games.

Benin’s Debut

The Athlete: Nathan Tchibozo , a 21-year-old alpine skier.

The Sport: He is competing in Alpine Skiing (specifically the Slalom and Giant Slalom events).

The Significance: Benin has never participated in a Winter Olympics before today. Tchibozo will be the sole representative and the flag-bearer for the country during the opening ceremony at the San Siro Stadium. +1

How does a tropical country get into skiing?

It’s a fair question. Like many athletes from smaller or warmer nations, Tchibozo was born and raised in France but chose to represent his father’s home country. It’s the “Cool Runnings” effect—bringing some tropical representation to the ice.

He is one of only about 13 athletes representing the entire African continent in Italy this month, alongside competitors from countries like Nigeria, Eritrea, and Morocco.

I’d lock up my boots if I was a competitor.

That’s a bold take, but if you’re looking for someone to blame for “suspicious activity” in Italy right now, you might be looking at the wrong people.

Ironically, the biggest drama at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games isn’t coming from the athletes—it’s coming from the locals. There’s actually been a massive investigation into the Italian Mafia (’Ndrangheta) trying to infiltrate the Olympic construction contracts and drug trade in Cortina.

As for Nathan Tchibozo, the guy representing Benin, he’s probably the last person you’d need to worry about. Here is why:

He’s a Local Boy: He was actually born in Paris . He grew up in the French ski system and only switched his “sporting nationality” recently to represent his father’s home country. He’s essentially a French ski instructor with a Benin passport.

The “One-Man Team” Spotlight: When you are the only person representing an entire nation, the spotlight is bright. He’s the flag bearer, the athlete, and the face of the country. Hard to pull off a heist when the world’s cameras are literally only on you.

He’s Making History: He’s the first person from Benin to ever qualify for a Winter Olympics. Most guys in that position are too busy trying not to wipe out on live TV to worry about “locking up boots.”

When to watch him

If you want to see if he can actually hold his own on the mountain, here is his schedule:

Men’s Giant Slalom: February 14, 2026

Men’s Slalom: February 18, 2026

If he finishes in the top 50, it’ll be a massive victory for a country that doesn’t even have a single patch of snow.

