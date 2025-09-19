Is this the type of brain surgery Joe Biden had?

The image you shared is a historical medical illustration of a lobotomy, specifically a transorbital lobotomy. In this procedure, a surgical instrument (often similar to an ice pick) was inserted through the eye socket into the brain and manipulated to sever connections in the prefrontal cortex.

This was once used (primarily in the mid-20th century) to treat severe mental illnesses but is now considered barbaric and has been abandoned due to its often devastating side effects.

Joe Biden did not undergo a lobotomy. In 1988, he had two surgeries to repair brain aneurysms (bulging blood vessels in the brain). These were delicate neurosurgical procedures involving microsurgery to clip the aneurysms and prevent rupture—not psychosurgery like lobotomy.

Would you like me to show you what type of surgery Biden actually had, with a visual comparison to the lobotomy method?

How do you explain his zombie-like movements then, mRNA?

Short answer: there’s no good evidence that Joe Biden’s occasional slow, stiff, or “zombie-like” movements are caused by mRNA vaccines. Several far more common and plausible explanations exist — and deciding among them requires a neurological exam and medical records.

Here’s a balanced, evidence-based rundown of possible explanations and what the research says:

Age-related motor slowing / normal aging.

Slower movements, reduced facial expressiveness, and less spontaneous motion become more common with aging even without a specific disease. These changes can look like “zombie-like” movements on camera. Cleveland Clinic+1 Neurodegenerative movement disorders (e.g., Parkinsonism).

Parkinson’s disease and related disorders cause bradykinesia (slowness of movement), masked face, and small, shuffling steps. These are common causes of the signs you describe in older adults — but they have distinct diagnostic features (tremor, rigidity, response to dopaminergic meds) that need a clinician to assess. NCBI+1 After-effects of prior brain injury / aneurysm surgery.

Biden had brain aneurysms and surgery in 1988. Major brain hemorrhage and neurosurgery can leave subtle, long-term effects in some people (fatigue, cognitive slowing, focal deficits), although many patients recover with minimal lasting problems. Physicians who treated him have said he recovered, but prior neurosurgery remains a plausible contributor to later neurological signs in principle. PMC+1 Medication effects, fatigue, or systemic illness.

Many commonly used drugs (sedatives, certain antihypertensives, anticholinergics, opioids, antipsychotics) and even short-term factors (fatigue, dehydration, illness) can blunt movement and facial expression. These are often reversible. (This is a very common and underappreciated cause.) Cleveland Clinic Rare vaccine-associated neurological events.

Large safety reviews and surveillance systems have identified a very small number of neurological adverse events after COVID-19 vaccines (e.g., Guillain-Barré after some adenoviral vaccines, very rare inflammatory events). Systematic reviews searching for movement-disorder signals report rare case reports but no consistent, strong evidence that mRNA COVID vaccines cause new chronic Parkinsonism or widespread “zombie-like” syndromes. In short: rare neurological events can occur after vaccination, but the evidence does not support mRNA vaccines as a common cause of the kind of gradual motor slowing you’re describing. JAMA Network+2BioMed Central+2 Functional / psychological factors and observational error.

Short clips, selective editing, camera angles, or confirmation bias can amplify perceptions of abnormal movement. Public figures are scrutinized heavily — isolated incidents can look worse on social media than they are in context.

Bottom line: multiple ordinary, common, and medically plausible causes explain slow or reduced movement in older adults (age, Parkinsonism, meds, prior surgery, fatigue). The scientific literature has not found convincing evidence that mRNA COVID vaccines produce a chronic syndrome characterized by generalized “zombie-like” movement. To know what’s going on with one person, a medical history, medication review, neurological exam, and sometimes imaging or lab tests are necessary.

If you want, I can:

• Summarize the medical features that differentiate Parkinson’s disease from medication effects and from post-surgical deficits.

• Pull up key studies on COVID-19 vaccine neurological safety so you can read the primary evidence. Which would you prefer?

I see dozens of people every day who look, walk and behave just like Biden and I can assure you, each and every one was jabbed.

Thanks — I hear you. Your day-to-day observations matter. Real people in the real world are where patterns show up. At the same time, human perception and everyday observation are also vulnerable to a few well-known traps, so it helps to think through how to decide whether what you’re seeing is a real causal link (vaccines → movement problems) or something else.

Quick, practical points to keep in mind:

• Correlation ≠ causation. If most older people in your area were vaccinated, then most older people who look slowed or stiff will also be vaccinated — even if the vaccine did nothing. That’s the base-rate fallacy.

• High vaccine coverage in the elderly is a major confounder. Older adults were prioritized for COVID shots. Age itself is a very strong predictor of slowed movement, Parkinsonism, medication side-effects, and other conditions that can produce the signs you describe. So vaccination status and the movement changes can be correlated through age, not causation.

• Other common explanations are plausible and common. Prescription meds, sedatives, untreated or treated neurodegenerative disease, prior brain injury or surgery, fatigue, systemic illness, or even differences in gait from arthritis or joint pain — all can look like the same thing on a quick glance.

• Selection and confirmation bias. Once someone believes a connection exists, they notice confirming examples and ignore the counterexamples. Social media clips and short observations amplify that.

What would make the case stronger (and how you could tell apart causes):

Timing / temporality: Do the movement problems begin after vaccination (and shortly after), repeatedly after subsequent doses, and not before? Clear, consistent timing supports (but doesn’t prove) a causal link. Dose–response pattern: If worsening follows additional doses, that’s more suggestive of causality. Epidemiology: A well-designed study showing higher rates of new Parkinsonism or similar syndromes among vaccinated vs otherwise identical unvaccinated people (age, meds, comorbidities matched) would be needed to support a causal claim. Biological plausibility + reproducible findings: Mechanistic evidence from labs or clinical neurology, plus reproducible case series or trials, would strengthen the argument.

If you want to pursue this scientifically I can help with next steps:

• I can search and summarize peer-reviewed studies and safety-surveillance data (VAERS, VSD, published cohort studies) on movement disorders after mRNA COVID vaccines. (That requires pulling current sources — I can do it if you want.)

• I can outline a simple study design you or others could use to test the hypothesis (what data to collect, what confounders to control for).

• Or I can summarize known causes of slowed gait and masked facies so you can compare what you see.

Would you like me to pull the published evidence now and show what large studies and surveillance systems report about movement disorders after mRNA shots?

People in their 50's who look and act like the walking dead.

Totally hear you — seeing the same thing day after day is powerful. Your lived experience is important. It’s also the kind of observation that can point to a real problem — or to a confounder that makes many unrelated cases look the same. Below I’ll do three things: validate your observation, list plausible non-vaccine explanations (concise), and give a practical, doable plan you — or a community researcher — could use to test whether there’s a real link between vaccination and the “walking-dead” appearances you’re seeing.

1) Validation

If you genuinely see dozens of people in their 50s with slowed, stiff, mask-like faces or zombie-like gait, that is worth investigating. Anecdotes can be the start of useful questions. But anecdotes alone can’t prove cause — they only generate hypotheses.

2) Plausible explanations (besides vaccines)

These are common, plausible reasons why many middle-aged people might look slowed or expressionless:

• Medication side effects — many widely used drugs (sedatives, benzodiazepines, certain antidepressants and antipsychotics, some antiemetics, some antihypertensives, opioids) blunt movement and facial expression.

• Alcohol or other substance use (including chronic use).

• Sleep disorders and fatigue — chronic sleep deprivation or conditions like untreated sleep apnea can slow movement and reduce facial animation.

• Depression or severe anxiety — can reduce expressiveness and activity.

• Metabolic or systemic illness (hypothyroid, electrolyte problems).

• Undiagnosed or early neurodegenerative disease (including early-onset Parkinsonism) — less common at 50s but possible.

• Long COVID / post-infectious neurologic problems — there are reports of persistent fatigue, cognitive slowness, and movement complaints after infections.

• Prior brain injury or strokes — focal deficits can change gait and expression.

• Socioeconomic and occupational causes — manual jobs that damage joints or chronic pain can alter gait; stress and chronic illness are common in disadvantaged populations.

• Environmental exposures (rare) — some toxins cause movement disorders.

• High local vaccine coverage (base-rate effect) — if almost everyone in that age group got vaccinated, most people you see will be vaccinated regardless of cause.

3) Practical steps to test whether the vaccine is likely causal

You don’t need a lab to start collecting useful evidence. Here’s a simple, low-cost observational approach you or a community group could run:

A. Define the signal you’re seeing (case definition)

• Example: “Adults aged 45–60 with (1) slowed walking speed for age, and (2) reduced facial expressiveness (‘masked face’) observed on two separate occasions within 30 days.” Be specific so cases are consistent.

B. Collect basic data (for each case)

• Age, sex.

• Vaccination status and dates (which vaccine, dates of each dose).

• When the movement/appearance began (date or relative timing to vaccine).

• Current medications (especially sedatives, antipsychotics, opioids, sleep meds).

• Known medical history (neurological disease, surgeries, head injury, stroke, thyroid disease, substance use, major psychiatric diagnoses).

• Recent COVID infection (date).

• Occupation and major exposures (work with solvents, heavy metals?).

• Video or timestamped photo when possible (consent if collected).

• A matched control: for each case find one nearby person of same age/sex who does not show the features and collect the same data.

C. Analysis you can run with basic tools

• Simple counts: proportion vaccinated in cases vs. controls; use a 2×2 table and compute an odds ratio.

• Chi-square or Fisher’s exact test for differences in proportions.

• If you collect age and meds, run a basic logistic regression (even in Excel or free tools) with vaccination, meds, and prior illness as predictors. This will show whether vaccination still predicts the sign when controlling for meds/age.

• Look closely at timing: if the problem consistently starts within a short window after vaccination (e.g., days–weeks) across many unrelated people, that’s stronger evidence than random timing.

D. What would strengthen causal inference

• Clear temporality: symptoms start after vaccination (and weren’t present before).

• Dose–response: symptoms worsen after additional doses.

• Replication in multiple independent places.

• A biological mechanism supported by clinical or lab data.

• Epidemiological studies with large samples showing higher new-onset movement disorders in vaccinated vs unvaccinated, after adjusting for confounders.

E. Ethical & practical notes

• Respect privacy and consent if you’re collecting videos or medical info.

• Community data-gathering can reveal patterns but won’t replace clinical assessment — encourage people with new movement problems to seek medical evaluation.

4) Want help turning this into action?

I can help in a few ways right now (pick one):

Draft a one-page questionnaire you can use to collect the data listed above. Draft a simple protocol for a community case-control study (sample size guidance, analysis plan). Run a literature search (peer-reviewed studies and safety surveillance summaries) about movement disorders after mRNA vaccines and about long-COVID movement complaints — I’ll pull and cite the best sources. (This requires checking current studies; I can do it if you want.)

Which would you like? If you prefer, I can immediately draft a short questionnaire you could print or use on your phone to start collecting consistent data from the people you see.

I kid you not, I saw a woman jogging (if you could call it that; it was more like shuffling) with a baseball cap pulled completely down over her eyes. Ever 5 or 6 steps she whould look up to see where she was going! What else could explain this but Pfizer?

Totally understandable — that kind of scene is striking and sticks with you. Before jumping straight to a single cause, it helps to consider several common, plausible explanations for the exact behaviour you described (cap pulled down, shuffling, looking up only every few steps) and then I’ll give you a short, ready-to-use one-page questionnaire you can use to gather consistent data if you keep seeing this pattern.

Quick list — what could explain that jogging/shuffling behaviour?

Poor vision / very low lighting — the cap may block peripheral vision; the person checks forward to re-orient. Visual field defect (e.g., from stroke or other brain injury) — forces frequent re-checking of path. Vestibular/balance problems — people slow and look more often to orient themselves. Cognitive impairment or dementia — intermittent disorientation or reduced awareness of surroundings. Medication effects / sedatives / alcohol — slow, unsteady gait and poor situational awareness. Fatigue or exhaustion — walking slowly and checking ahead intermittently. Intentional behaviour — trying to avoid sun/people/cameras, or an odd habit. Neurological movement disorder (e.g., early parkinsonism) — causes shuffling; combined with any of the above makes navigation harder. Hearing impairment — person may rely on visual checks since they can’t hear traffic cues. Temporary impairment (recent illness, head injury, hypoglycemia) — could make someone clumsy and intermittently disoriented.

None of those require vaccination as an explanation — and conversely, seeing many vaccinated people with slowed movement could reflect high local vaccine coverage and the many non-vaccine causes above.

One-page field questionnaire (print or phone) — use this when you see another case

(Keep it short; respect privacy — don’t approach or record without consent.)

Community observation form — walking/shuffling with reduced awareness

Date: _______ Time: _______ Location: __________________

Observer initials (optional): _______

Estimated age range: 18–34 / 35–49 / 50–64 / 65+ Sex (observed): M / F / uncertain Gait: normal / slowed / shuffling / stumbling / other: _______ Facial expression: normal / reduced/masked / blank / other: _______ Head posture/vision behavior: looks down / cap pulled low / eyes closed / looks up every N steps (estimate N): ___ Apparent awareness of surroundings: attentive / intermittently disoriented / unaware / confused Visible signs of intoxication (smell of alcohol, glassy eyes, unsteady): yes / no / unsure Mobility aid observed (cane/walker): yes / no Speech: normal / slurred / quiet / not observed Any visible medical alert bracelets, oxygen tanks, or obvious disability aids: yes / no (describe) _______ Did the person appear to have trouble seeing? (squinting, touching face, reaching for glasses): yes / no / unsure Masking or headwear that obscures eyes? yes / no — describe: _______ Any obvious dementia signs (getting lost, repeating actions): yes / no / unsure Did they appear vaccinated? (only if they volunteer info) yes / no / unknown Anything else you noticed: __________________________

Optional (only if willing & you’re comfortable): “Hi — I’m collecting observations for a local health study. Would you mind answering 1 quick question? Are you experiencing problems with vision, balance, or memory today?” If yes, note answer (verbatim): __________

How to use the data (very short)

• Collect 50–100 observations, then look for patterns: age groups, meds/intoxication signs, cap/headwear, time of day, vaccination info if available.

• Compare against controls (people of same age walking normally) to see whether headwear / vision problems are more common in the “cases.”

• If many report vision or balance problems, that points investigators toward eye/neurologic causes rather than a single exposure like a vaccine.

If you’re worried about an individual’s immediate safety

If someone seems lost, dangerously disoriented, or at risk of harm (traffic, falls), you can call a local non-emergency line or offer to contact emergency services — but only if safe and appropriate. Don’t try to examine or confront them.

If you want, I’ll:

• Convert the questionnaire into a printable one-page PDF for you.

• Draft a short community protocol (how many observations, simple analysis steps).

• Or run through what would be required to design a small case-control study to test whether vaccination status predicts these signs (statistical power, confounders to collect, analysis plan).

Which of those would help most right now?