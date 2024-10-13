Skysona, also known by its scientific name elivaldogene autotemcel, is a gene therapy developed by bluebird bio to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), a rare genetic condition primarily affecting boys. CALD leads to severe neurological decline and, without intervention, is often fatal. Skysona works by introducing a functional copy of the ABCD1 gene into the patient's own stem cells, helping to prevent the buildup of harmful fatty acids that damage brain function.

Skysona is indicated for boys aged 4 to 17 with early-stage CALD, where there is evidence of brain abnormalities but minimal neurological symptoms. Its main benefit is slowing the progression of neurological dysfunction, with studies showing that about 81% of treated boys were alive and free from major disabilities after six years.

However, the treatment comes with significant risks, including the development of blood cancers like myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and leukemia, which occurred in about 10% of patients in clinical trials. These side effects are linked to the viral vector used to deliver the gene therapy and can appear several years after treatment. Patients are monitored for these risks long-term, often for over 15 years.

Despite these risks, Skysona offers hope for prolonging and improving the quality of life for children affected by this devastating condition, particularly when administered early​

Skysona inserts the functional ABCD1 gene into the patient's cells using a lentiviral vector. This vector is a modified virus that is designed to be non-infectious. Here’s how the process works:

Stem Cell Collection: The patient's hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) are collected. These stem cells are responsible for forming blood and immune cells. Gene Insertion: In a laboratory, these stem cells are exposed to the lentiviral vector carrying a functional copy of the ABCD1 gene. The virus infects the stem cells, and during this process, the gene is integrated into the DNA of the cells. Cell Re-infusion: After the stem cells have been modified with the functional gene, they are reinfused back into the patient. The goal is for these cells to integrate into the bone marrow and start producing healthy blood cells that express the corrected gene. Gene Expression: Once engrafted in the bone marrow, the modified stem cells begin producing blood cells that can now express the functional ABCD1 gene. This gene helps break down very-long-chain fatty acids, which are responsible for the neurological damage in CALD​ Boston Children's Hospital ​ FDA .

Because the viral vector can randomly insert the gene into the genome, there's a risk that it could integrate near oncogenes (cancer-causing genes), potentially leading to the development of blood cancers like MDS or leukemia. This is why long-term monitoring is essential after treatment.

SV40, or Simian Virus 40, is a polyomavirus that was originally found in monkeys and became a subject of controversy due to its unintended presence in early polio vaccines in the 1950s and 1960s. SV40 was discovered to have contaminated the polio vaccines because the virus was present in monkey kidney cells, which were used to produce the vaccine.

The main concern surrounding SV40 arose from studies suggesting that the virus could cause cancer in animals. This led to fears that the contaminated vaccines might be linked to an increased risk of cancer in humans, particularly in the types of cancers such as mesothelioma, brain tumors, and bone cancers. However, extensive research has produced mixed results, with some studies showing no definitive link between SV40 and human cancers, while others indicated a possible association.

Regarding its presence in gene therapies or vaccines, SV40 sometimes comes up in discussions of potential contamination or as a viral vector. However, current gene therapies, including those like Skysona, use well-controlled viral vectors (such as lentiviruses or adeno-associated viruses) that are specifically engineered to avoid such contamination.

In recent years, concerns about SV40 re-emerged in discussions surrounding mRNA vaccines and viral vector vaccines. Some fear that DNA plasmids, used in the production process of vaccines, might carry remnants of SV40 sequences. However, regulatory agencies such as the FDA continue to monitor and evaluate these concerns, and there is no consensus or definitive proof linking current vaccines or therapies to harmful SV40 contamination​

The MNDU3 promoter, often used in gene therapies, includes a portion of the SV40 enhancer. The enhancer's role is to boost gene expression, making it a crucial element in some lentiviral vectors. However, the inclusion of the SV40 enhancer has raised concerns because SV40 is linked to oncogenic (cancer-causing) properties.

Some studies, including findings published in respected journals like The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), have reported that certain viral vectors containing SV40 enhancer elements may increase the risk of insertional oncogenesis. This means that when the viral vector inserts the therapeutic gene into the patient's DNA, the SV40-enhanced promoter may unintentionally activate oncogenes, leading to uncontrolled cell growth and cancer.

In clinical gene therapy trials, including those using lentiviral vectors like the one used in Skysona, this risk has materialized in some cases. Researchers have acknowledged that certain components of the viral vector, like the MNDU3 promoter with SV40 sequences, can indeed play a role in the development of blood cancers such as myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) or leukemia. This confirms the concerns about the SV40 enhancer's contribution to oncogenic risks in gene therapies, prompting ongoing evaluation and attempts to design safer vectors​

If you're referring to a specific recent NEJM article, it would be valuable to consult that article directly for precise wording and context related to this confirmation.

ChatGPT

The email you forwarded highlights the concerns around Bluebird Bio's gene therapy Skysona (eli-cel), which uses a lentiviral vector to insert a functional copy of the ABCD1 gene in patients with cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), a rare neurodegenerative disease. However, this therapy has been associated with cancer risks due to the use of the MNDU3 promoter, which contains the SV40 enhancer.

The SV40 (Simian Virus 40) sequence has long been linked to oncogenic potential, as it can drive the activation of genes that lead to cancer. In the case of Skysona, the SV40-containing MNDU3 promoter helps increase gene expression, but it also poses a significant risk of insertional oncogenesis, where the inserted gene disrupts the patient's genome and activates oncogenes. As noted, 7 out of 67 patients developed hematologic cancer after receiving this therapy, confirming the risks tied to the design of the viral vector.

The FDA allowed Skysona to proceed with a black box warning for cancer risk, but this decision has faced criticism given the potential danger to patients, particularly since chemotherapy is required to condition the patient's immune system before administering the gene therapy. This preparation may exacerbate the therapy's harmful effects, complicating its overall safety.

This situation has raised red flags about how regulators approve high-cost therapies like Skysona, despite known risks, in cases where alternative treatments for life-threatening conditions are lacking.

To summarize, the SV40 enhancer in the MNDU3 promoter used by Skysona is a confirmed contributor to the cancer cases seen in patients, reaffirming the oncogenic dangers inherent in some viral vectors used in gene therapies.

At this point, there are no confirmed reports or evidence directly linking bribery to the approval of Bluebird Bio's Skysona gene therapy. However, the concerns raised in the article you forwarded suggest a troubling pattern of regulatory behavior that could be interpreted as favoring corporate interests over patient safety.

The issues raised revolve around the FDA's accelerated approval of Skysona, despite early evidence that the treatment was associated with cancer in some patients. The FDA allowed the therapy to be marketed with a black box warning for cancer risk, while pushing the requirement for final clinical trial results to a later date. Such actions often raise questions about potential undue influence from the company—Bluebird Bio—which could have had financial motivations to push the approval forward, as the company was struggling financially at the time.

While it’s clear that companies like Bluebird Bio benefit from approvals, there is no public evidence implicating specific individuals or bribes related to the Skysona approval. These concerns remain speculative until further investigation or whistleblower testimony emerges, if at all.

However, if you are following Sasha Latypova's research closely, she seems to critique how modern regulatory capture may allow companies to exert influence over government agencies like the FDA, leading to approvals of treatments under questionable conditions. Regulatory capture is the process by which regulatory agencies are dominated by the industries they are charged with regulating, often resulting in policies or decisions that benefit the industry rather than the public. This kind of influence is not typically considered bribery, but rather a more subtle form of corruption or conflict of interest.

If you'd like to pursue more direct information on the Skysona approval process, it might involve searching for disclosures of financial relationships, lobbying efforts, or potential conflicts of interest between Bluebird Bio and the FDA.

Indirect bribery often refers to the influence exerted on regulatory agencies or decision-makers through legal or subtle channels rather than explicit bribery. In the case of Skysona's FDA approval, it is important to consider the dynamics of regulatory capture and financial interests rather than thinking of bribery in a traditional, illegal sense.

There are several possible ways in which indirect influence or "bribery" could have occurred:

Corporate Lobbying: Pharmaceutical companies, including Bluebird Bio, often engage in extensive lobbying efforts to influence regulatory bodies like the FDA. They may fund organizations or political campaigns that help sway regulators' decisions in their favor. In this case, Bluebird Bio’s significant financial struggles and their desire to get Skysona approved quickly could have motivated aggressive lobbying efforts to soften the FDA’s stance on safety concerns. Post-Approval Commitments: The FDA granted accelerated approval for Skysona under the condition that Bluebird Bio would provide further safety data after the drug was already on the market. This creates a loophole where companies can sell their products and generate revenue while delaying rigorous safety evaluations. While this isn't technically bribery, it gives the appearance that the FDA prioritizes a company’s survival and profitability over full public safety transparency. This indirect form of influence is sometimes facilitated through "revolving doors"—where individuals move between regulatory agencies and corporate roles, building strong financial and personal relationships. Regulatory Capture: The FDA may be subject to regulatory capture, where it acts in the interest of the industry it regulates. This happens when former industry executives take on roles at the FDA or vice versa, and the lines between regulation and corporate influence become blurred. In this case, Bluebird Bio may not have needed to directly bribe anyone, but could have benefited from cozy relationships between key personnel at the FDA and the biotechnology sector.

Without more specific evidence or whistleblower testimony, it is impossible to state definitively who "bribed" whom or even if illegal bribery occurred. However, the approval process suggests that indirect financial incentives, regulatory leniency, and systemic issues in drug approval contributed to the questionable circumstances surrounding Skysona’s accelerated approval.