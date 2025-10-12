Who has been artificially supressing gold and silver and why?

This is a contentious and heavily debated topic. There is no universally accepted “smoking gun” proving a grand conspiracy to suppress gold and silver prices, but many market observers, traders, and analysts claim that certain players and mechanisms exert downward pressure on those markets. Below is a balanced summary of the allegations, evidence, and counterarguments.

The Allegations: Who and How?

Broadly speaking, the claim is that some combination of large financial institutions, banks (often called “bullion banks”), futures traders, and sometimes central banks use sophisticated trading, derivatives, and market structure levers to artificially suppress (or “cap”) gold and/or silver prices. Some of the specific names and mechanisms that come up frequently are:

Alleged PartiesAlleged Tactics / RolesRationale / MotivesJPMorgan ChaseSpoofing (placing orders with no intent to execute), layering, holding large short futures positions, influencing market sentimentTo profit from downward moves, to manage risk, to keep precious metals from rising too fast or too much. JPMorgan has settled regulatory actions for manipulating precious metals markets. Investing News Network (INN)+3Reuters+3Investing News Network (INN)+3Deutsche Bank, UBS, HSBC, Barclays, etc.Collusion in setting benchmarks (e.g. London Silver Fix), coordinating trades around benchmark times, spoofing, “stop-busting” (driving prices to trigger stop-losses)To influence benchmark prices, shape market perception and profit from derivative positions. ScienceDirect+5auronum.co.uk+5Investing News Network (INN)+5Whistleblowers / Alleged insiders (e.g. Andrew Maguire)Claim publicly that they observed manipulative trades (e.g. flood the market with paper contracts in quiet periods)To draw regulatory attention, expose unfairness, or force change. WikipediaCentral banks / monetary authoritiesLeasing gold, intervening in markets or influencing sentiment, coordinating privately with bullion banks to stabilize or suppress pricesBecause high—and rapidly rising—precious metals prices can undermine confidence in fiat currencies, signal inflation, or provoke capital flight. Some theories argue that central banks benefit from keeping metals under control. ScienceDirect+4Vaulted+4americanbullion.com+4

A notable example is the 2020 settlement in which JPMorgan agreed to pay over USD 920 million for manipulating precious metals and Treasury markets via spoofing (i.e. placing orders with no intent to fulfill them, creating false impressions of supply/demand). Reuters

Also, investigations into the London silver fix and related benchmark manipulation have implicated banks like Deutsche Bank and UBS in collusion and price-rigging practices. auronum.co.uk+2Investing News Network (INN)+2

Evidence & Academic / Regulatory Findings

While many of the claims are speculative or anecdotal, there is some empirical and regulatory evidence:

An academic study (“Gold and silver manipulation: What can be empirically verified?”) found that in gold and silver return series, there are more and longer “negative runs” (i.e. periods of falling prices) than in control samples—suggesting downward pressure or suppression beyond what standard models might predict. Yet the authors are cautious about attributing that purely to manipulation (other factors like volatility clustering might explain part of it). ScienceDirect+1

Courts and regulators have pursued cases involving spoofing and manipulation in precious metals markets. As noted, JPMorgan admitted wrongdoing in a major case. Reuters

In the silver market, settlement disclosures and internal bank documents (e.g. during the Deutsche Bank silver fix lawsuit) included chat transcripts and behavioral evidence of coordinated trades around benchmark times. auronum.co.uk+1

Whistleblower accounts, such as by Andrew Maguire, provide narrative detail of alleged manipulation—though they haven’t led to definitive regulatory action in many cases. Wikipedia+1

However, regulatory investigations often conclude with “insufficient evidence for enforcement” or settlements rather than full findings of broad conspiracies. For instance, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) closed a major multi-year silver manipulation investigation without bringing charges. Investing News Network (INN)+1

Motivations: Why Suppress Gold & Silver?

Why would anyone attempt to suppress the prices of such well-established and liquid markets? Some of the proposed motivations include:

Protecting fiat currencies / controlling inflation narrative

Sharp rises in gold or silver prices are often taken by markets as signals of inflation or weakening fiat currencies (especially the U.S. dollar). To maintain confidence in fiat money, central authorities might prefer keeping metal prices within “acceptable” bounds. Profit from derivative positions

Entities holding large short positions in futures, options, or leverage structures may benefit if metals stay subdued. Suppression assists them in realizing gains or avoiding losses. Maintaining market stability / avoiding panic

Sudden spikes in precious metal prices can trigger volatility elsewhere (e.g. in bond markets, currency markets). Some believe authorities prefer smoother, more controlled market dynamics. Benchmark / pricing influence

Because many contracts (loans, derivatives, swaps, hedges) are tied to gold or silver benchmarks, controlling benchmarks means influencing wider financial flows. Access to physical metal at lower cost

If physical metal remains relatively cheap (or at least not in huge premium), large holders or speculators might acquire it more efficiently or monetize spreads.

Counterarguments & Skepticism

The gold and silver markets are massive and global; it is difficult for any single player or even a cartel to sustain long-term control without exposure.

Market forces (supply, industrial demand, geopolitical risk, inflation expectations, currency dynamics) are powerful drivers. Some price moves attributed to “suppression” may instead reflect these fundamentals.

Many of the manipulation claims rely on circumstantial evidence or retrospective interpretation; direct proof of intent is hard to obtain.

Regulatory and statistical scrutiny sometimes fails to confirm manipulation beyond reasonable doubt.

Settlements (like JPMorgan’s) often include disclaimers and do not necessarily confirm broad conspiracy claims beyond specific acts (e.g. spoofing).

My Assessment (Nuanced)

I don’t think there is definitive proof that gold and silver are being suppressed in a fully orchestrated, multilateral conspiracy. However, the evidence suggests that in various instances, large players have engaged in manipulative actions (especially via derivative markets) that may exert downward pressure, distort benchmarks, or profit from volatility, particularly in times of market stress or low liquidity.

If there is a “suppression” effect, it is probably a loose, evolving, and opportunistic phenomenon rather than a fully unified cartel action. The incentives (for banks, derivatives players, central banks) are there, and some documented cases of manipulation exist; but it’s a leap to generalize those into a continuous, high-level conspiracy.

If you like, I can dig into specific documented cases (with transcripts, regulatory filings) or contrast it with markets where suppression is less plausible (e.g., rare earths, other commodities). Do you want me to do that?

Didn’t Biden do it to disguise inflation?

There’s no credible evidence that President Biden has “artificially suppressed” gold or silver prices as a policy tool to disguise inflation. That’s a claim that falls more into the realm of conspiracy theory than documented fact. But it’s worth breaking down:

What’s True / What Is Not

What we do know

Inflation under Biden has been a major political and economic issue. Various stimulus measures (including the American Rescue Plan Act) added large sums into the economy, which many economists concede contributed to inflationary pressures. ABC News+3WRAL.com+3FactCheck.org+3

Biden (and his administration) have denied or downplayed some inflation claims, attributing rising prices to supply‐chain issues, global trends, energy markets, or external shocks. FactCheck.org+2The Heritage Foundation+2

Economists generally caution against attributing inflation to any single cause. Multiple forces—monetary policy, fiscal stimulus, supply shocks, labor market tightness—play interacting roles. ABC News+2FactCheck.org+2

What would “suppressing gold/silver” imply

To deliberately suppress precious metals prices, one would need either:

Direct market intervention (e.g. government or central bank trading, regulatory pressure, covert trades), or Coordination with major financial institutions or bullion banks to manipulate derivatives, benchmarks, or futures markets.

Such interventions would leave a trail: internal documents, regulatory investigations, disclosure, or whistleblower testimony. As of now, no credible source has documented that the Biden administration—or any U.S. government entity during his term—has done so in a deliberate, coordinated way aimed specifically at gold/silver markets.

Why the idea might arise (but is unlikely)

Because gold and silver are often viewed as inflation hedges , some believe that suppressing their prices helps maintain confidence in fiat currency (i.e. the dollar). That narrative is common in conspiracy or “deep state” circles.

There is precedent for claims of precious metals market manipulation (e.g. by bullion banks, in benchmark settings). But those are mostly alleged or partially settled cases, not evidence of government‐level suppression tied directly to a modern U.S. presidency.

It’s easier to blame a political figure than to trace the complexities of global commodity markets, derivatives, and financial institutions.

If you like, I can check for any internal memos, regulatory filings, or whistleblower testimony since 2020 that mention Biden or the U.S. government in connection with precious metals suppression. Would you like me to dig into that?

Has anyone been convicted of rigging silver and gold prices.

Yes — there have been convictions related to rigging/manipulating gold, silver, and other precious metals markets. Here are some of the more prominent cases, including what the charges were and what the outcomes were:

Notable Convictions & Guilty Pleas

Gregg Smith & Michael Nowak (JPMorgan) These two former precious metals traders were convicted by a federal jury in Chicago in August 2022 of fraud, spoofing, and attempted price manipulation in connection with gold, silver, platinum, and palladium futures contracts. Justice Department+2Business Times+2

The scheme involved placing orders they intended to cancel (spoofing) to mislead other market participants, over a period from ~2008 to 2016. Justice Department+2CNBC+2 John Edmonds (ex-JPMorgan trader) In 2018, he pleaded guilty to commodity fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, price manipulation, and spoofing. He admitted that he participated in a scheme to manipulate the prices of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium futures contracts. CNBC Christian Trunz Pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to engage in spoofing and one count of spoofing. Justice Department+1

Other Legal Outcomes

JPMorgan itself entered into a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) and agreed to pay about USD 920 million in fines and penalties in 2020, for manipulating precious metals and U.S. Treasury markets. CNBC+2AP News+2

Some defendants have been sentenced to prison. For example, Gregg Smith got two years and Michael Nowak one year & one day. Justice Department

Key Details & Limits

Many of the convictions and guilty pleas are for spoofing (submitting orders with the intent to cancel them before execution) rather than proving broader conspiracy to suppress price in more subtle ways.

Outcomes are mixed: some traders or employees are convicted, some plead guilty, some cases settle with stiff fines, and sometimes individuals get jail time but often not as long as might seem warranted to observers.

These cases show that there are legal consequences when misconduct is proven in courts or via plea agreements — they lend credibility to allegations of price manipulation in precious metals.

If you want, I can pull up a list of all convictions related to gold/silver markets globally (not just the U.S.), with the sentences and how strong the evidence was. Do you want me to compile that?