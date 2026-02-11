“Yes, they call me Mimì.”

It’s the moment in La Bohème where a simple request for a light turns into a soul-baring introduction. You aren’t just telling Rodolfo your name; you’re telling him about your quiet life, your “tiny recipes” for happiness, and how you wait for the first sun of spring.

A Quick “Mimì” Refresher (English Version):

The Vibe: Melancholic, delicate, and deeply romantic.

The Setting: A cold Latin Quarter attic in 1840s Paris.

The Conflict: Living for art and love while battling “the consumption” (tuberculosis) and the freezing winter.

“Che gelida manina”

If you’re practicing the role or just a fan of the story, it’s worth noting that your aria is a direct response to Rodolfo’s “What a frozen little hand.” It’s essentially the ultimate operatic “meet-cute.”

Would you like me to provide a full English translation of the aria "Sì, mi chiamano Mimì," or perhaps generate an image of a 19th-century Parisian garret to set the mood?

Sì, mi chiamano Mimì

Sì, mi chiamano Mimì, ma il mio nome è Lucia.

EN: Yes, they call me Mimì, but my name is Lucia.

La storia mia è breve. A tela o a seta ricamo in casa e fuori.

EN: My story is brief. On linen or silk, I embroider at home and abroad.

Son tranquilla e lieta ed è mio svago far gigli e rose.

EN: I am tranquil and happy, and it’s my pastime to make lilies and roses.

Mi piaccion quelle cose che han sì dolce malìa, che parlano d’amor, di primavere.

EN: I love those things that have such sweet enchantment, that speak of love, of springtimes.

Che parlano di sogni e di chimere, quelle cose che han nome poesia... ne capite?

EN: That speak of dreams and of visions, those things that are called poetry... do you understand?

Mi chiamano Mimì, il perché non so.

EN: They call me Mimì, why, I do not know.

Sola mi fo il pranzo. Non vado sempre a messa, ma prego assai il Signor.

EN: I make my lunch all by myself. I don’t always go to mass, but I pray much to the Lord.

Vivo sola, soletta là in una bianca cameretta: guardo sui tetti e in cielo.

EN: I live alone, all alone, there in a little white room: I look over the roofs and at the sky.

Ma quando vien lo sgelo, il primo sole è mio.

EN: But when the thaw comes, the first sun is mine.

Germoglia in un vaso una rosa... Foglia a foglia la spio!

EN: A rose blossoms in a vase... leaf by leaf, I watch over it!

Così gentil il profumo d’un fior! Ma i fior ch’io faccio, ahimè! I fior ch’io faccio, ahimè, non hanno odore.

EN: So gentle is the perfume of a flower! But the flowers I make, alas! The flowers I make, alas, have no scent.

Why she says “The flowers have no scent”:

It’s one of the most touching parts of the aria. Mimì is a “flower girl” (an embroiderer), but because she lives in a cold, dark attic, she creates artificial beauty. She’s longing for the real spring to arrive so she can experience the “real” scent of life.