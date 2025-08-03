Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. John's avatar
Dr. John
3h

Carbon 14 dating is based on assumptions that may be false. I trust none of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
3h

of course I have read Shroud of Turin many times. I wish I could say more but right it has been one thing after another: my toilet in the basement is messed up and just one thing after another. Just when I think well I can work on what I want .. or read or pray.. instead I am plunging a toilet. will call plumber on Monday. very interesting and yes I think the Shroud is real

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture