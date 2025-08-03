Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterShroud of TurinCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShroud of TurinTimothy WineyAug 03, 20251Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterShroud of TurinCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21Sharehttps://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2025/08/what_moment_in_time_did_the_shroud_of_turin_actually_capture.html1Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterShroud of TurinCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21Share
Carbon 14 dating is based on assumptions that may be false. I trust none of them.
of course I have read Shroud of Turin many times. I wish I could say more but right it has been one thing after another: my toilet in the basement is messed up and just one thing after another. Just when I think well I can work on what I want .. or read or pray.. instead I am plunging a toilet. will call plumber on Monday. very interesting and yes I think the Shroud is real