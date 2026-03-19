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Wonderful work 'Professor' Master Innovator Winey.

The world needs this masterful innovation asap.

Ships need it urgently to clean up their toxic legacy.

Making combustion engines efficient, powerful, clean and beautiful!

This technology is purely constructive and not disruptive.

Many wins all round for everyone on earth.

Including animals, plants, water, fish and the air we breath.

May you system become ubiquitous swiftly.

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