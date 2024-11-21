Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterShould Anyone Named 'Urkel' be Allowed to Write a 'Memoir?'Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShould Anyone Named 'Urkel' be Allowed to Write a 'Memoir?'These Tabloids Really are DesperateTimothy WineyNov 21, 2024Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterShould Anyone Named 'Urkel' be Allowed to Write a 'Memoir?'Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Sharehttps://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-14103479/Family-Matters-Jaleel-White-Smith-memoir-Growing-Urkel.htmlShare this postTimothy’s NewsletterShould Anyone Named 'Urkel' be Allowed to Write a 'Memoir?'Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
That is exactly what he writes about, it seems: The difficulty of growing up as an individual - while being continuously conflated -by the public- with the fictitious comical character surnamed Urkel that he played during those years in a family sitcom.