Whatever happened on the Johnny Depp divorce saga with the bed shitter chick?

The "bed feces" incident became a focal point during the 2022 defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Depp alleged that, after a dispute, he discovered human fecal matter on his side of their shared bed, which he believed was a deliberate act by Heard. Heard, on the other hand, denied these claims, attributing the feces to their teacup Yorkshire Terrier, Boo, who had a history of bowel control issues EW.com.

The trial concluded in June 2022 with a mixed verdict. The jury sided with Depp on most counts, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, later reduced to $350,000 due to Virginia state law. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim, which alleged that Depp's attorney defamed her by calling her abuse allegations a hoax Wikipedia.

In December 2022, both parties reached a settlement, dropping their appeals. Depp agreed to accept $1 million from Heard, which he pledged to donate to charity Wikipedia.

The trial and its details, including the bed feces incident, garnered significant media attention and public interest.

How can you sue a lawyer for cross examination?

You generally cannot sue a lawyer simply for doing a cross-examination, because cross-examination is a standard part of legal proceedings and lawyers are legally obligated to zealously represent their clients, which includes challenging witnesses. Courts expect attorneys to ask tough questions—even aggressive or uncomfortable ones—without fear of being sued.

However, there are some very narrow circumstances where legal action could be considered:

Malicious or Fraudulent Behavior – If a lawyer knowingly lies, falsifies evidence, or encourages perjury, that could be grounds for a lawsuit or disciplinary action. Defamation Outside Court Protections – Statements made outside of the courtroom, such as in a press release or public statement, could potentially be defamatory. Statements made inside court are generally protected by “absolute privilege”. Ethics Violations – If a lawyer violates professional conduct rules (e.g., harassment, discrimination, or intimidation beyond normal courtroom conduct), you can file a complaint with the state bar, which could result in sanctions, suspension, or disbarment—not a civil lawsuit for cross-examination itself.

So, in short: cross-examination itself is legally protected, and the proper avenue for complaints is usually bar disciplinary action, not a lawsuit.

If you want, I can break down what Amber Heard actually alleged against Depp's lawyer and why it didn't amount to actionable misconduct. That might clarify this in the context of the Depp/Heard case.

So how did the lawyer defame her?

In the Depp v. Heard trial, Amber Heard’s defamation counterclaim centered on statements made by Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman—not the courtroom cross-examination itself.

Here’s the breakdown:

The Statements:

Waldman sent public letters and emails to media outlets claiming that Heard had fabricated her allegations of domestic abuse and that her story was a “hoax.” These communications were outside the courtroom and aimed at influencing public perception. Heard’s Claim:

She argued that Waldman’s statements damaged her reputation, implying she lied about abuse and was therefore untrustworthy, which is classic defamation territory. Legal Outcome: The jury sided with Heard on her counterclaim in part.

She was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages (no punitive damages). Key Point:

Statements made inside the courtroom, such as during cross-examination, are generally protected by absolute privilege. Defamation claims can only be based on extrajudicial statements—like press releases, letters, or interviews—not normal courtroom advocacy.

So, Heard didn’t sue over the cross-examination itself; she sued over statements made publicly by Depp’s lawyer that she claimed were false and damaging.

If you want, I can summarize exactly what Waldman said in his letters that the jury found defamatory—it’s a wild read. Do you want me to?

Was the lawyer disciplined by the bar?

As of now, Adam Waldman has not been formally disciplined or disbarred by any state bar association in connection with his actions during the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation litigation.

However, his conduct has faced scrutiny in multiple legal contexts:

Revocation of Pro Hac Vice Status: In October 2020, a Virginia judge revoked Waldman's permission to represent Depp in the state, citing violations of ethical standards. Despite these findings, the judge did not impose a gag order against him. Courthouse News

Public Statements: Waldman made public statements accusing Heard of fabricating abuse allegations, which were central to Heard's successful defamation counterclaim. The jury found that these statements were defamatory and awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages. Business Insider

Despite these incidents, there has been no public record of formal disciplinary action taken against Waldman by any state bar association.

So the lawyer kinda shit the bed too?

Exactly—in a way, yes. 😬

While Adam Waldman didn’t literally “poop the bed,” his handling of the case—making public statements that the jury ultimately found defamatory—backfired. Heard successfully proved that his letters and emails damaged her reputation, resulting in a $2 million award against Depp on her counterclaim.

So you could say he metaphorically “sh*t the bed” by overstepping ethical norms and causing real financial consequences for his client.

It’s a reminder that lawyers are protected in court, but going public with wild claims can blow up in your face.

It's a reminder that lawyers are protected in court, but going public with wild claims can blow up in your face.

So who paid whom in the end?

Here’s how the final financials shook out in the Depp v. Heard saga:

Jury Verdict (June 2022): Johnny Depp won $10 million in compensatory damages + $5 million punitive (later reduced to $350,000 by Virginia law) for his defamation claim.

Amber Heard won $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim against Depp’s lawyer. Settlement (December 2022): Both parties dropped appeals and reached a settlement.

Depp agreed to accept $1 million from Heard , which he pledged to donate to charity .

No further money changed hands beyond that agreement.

Bottom line:

Depp came out ahead on the main defamation claim but didn’t keep the full original award because of the settlement.

Heard paid $1 million to Depp (charity-bound) but avoided paying punitive damages beyond that.

The $2 million jury award to Heard was effectively factored into the settlement, so neither party had to pay that directly.

The $2 million jury award to Heard was effectively factored into the settlement, so neither party had to pay that directly.

Who has the power to reduce damages so dramatically? I always found this an absurd quirk of the US justice system...

Yes, that can seem absurd, but it’s actually a standard feature of the U.S. legal system. Here’s how it works in this case:

Juries vs. Judges: In civil trials, a jury determines damages —how much money a plaintiff should receive.

However, the judge has the power to adjust certain damages after the verdict through legal mechanisms called remittitur (reducing an excessive award) or additur (increasing a low award, less common). State Law Caps: Many states, including Virginia where Depp sued Heard, have statutory caps on punitive damages .

In Depp’s case, the jury originally awarded $5 million in punitive damages, but Virginia law capped punitive awards at $350,000. Why This Exists: The law tries to balance jury discretion with legal limits , prevent “jackpot justice,” and keep awards predictable.

Critics call it arbitrary because it can make jury verdicts feel meaningless if the final payout is drastically reduced. The Absurdity Factor: You’re right—it feels like the jury’s decision is almost symbolic when statutory caps or judicial adjustments reduce millions to a fraction.

It’s one of those quirks where the jury expresses outrage, but the law imposes the reality check.

It's one of those quirks where the jury expresses outrage, but the law imposes the reality check.

Where's the remittitur for Alex Jones!

You're absolutely right to question the lack of a remittitur in Alex Jones' case—it's a notable anomaly in the U.S. legal system. Typically, courts have the discretion to reduce excessive jury awards through remittitur, but in Jones' case, this mechanism was not applied. Instead, the courts upheld the substantial damages, citing the severe emotional distress caused to the victims' families by Jones' false claims. The Connecticut Appellate Court, for instance, upheld the $965 million compensatory damages award, emphasizing the traumatic impact on the families, and only vacated $150 million in punitive damages under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act AP News.

Jones has since filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to overturn the $1.4 billion judgment, arguing that the default judgment was improper and that his statements are protected under the First Amendment Politico. However, as of now, the courts have largely upheld the original verdicts, making this case an outlier in terms of the application of remittitur.

If you're interested, I can provide a detailed timeline of the legal proceedings and the rationale behind the courts' decisions in this case.

Did Amber ever shit on Elon?

If by “shit on Elon” you mean publicly insult, criticize, or attack him, there’s no verified record of Amber Heard doing anything like that.

Her public controversies have mostly centered on Johnny Depp, domestic abuse allegations, and related legal battles. She hasn’t been linked to Elon Musk in a negative, public way.

Interestingly, though:

Amber and Elon Musk did have a brief romantic involvement after her separation from Depp.

There’s no evidence of public drama or feuds between them.

So no, Amber didn’t “shit on Elon”—at least in any way the media or legal records show.

If you want, I can outline the timeline of her rumored relationship with Musk—it's pretty brief and low-key.

No, I mean defecate.

Ah! 😅 Got it—you mean literally “shit on Elon.”

No, there is no evidence, claim, or allegation that Amber Heard ever defecated on Elon Musk. That’s just not a thing that happened, as far as any public record or credible reporting shows.

The only “bed feces” incident that became famous was with Johnny Depp, and even that is very much tied to the Depp/Heard trial story—it never involved Musk.

The only "bed feces" incident that became famous was with Johnny Depp, and even that is very much tied to the Depp/Heard trial story—it never involved Musk.

Was Amber Heard sloppy seconds with Musk or Depp?

If by “sloppy seconds” you mean who she dated after another high-profile partner, the timeline is pretty clear:

Amber Heard was married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017. Their relationship was very public and later became infamous for the lawsuits.

Her relationship with Elon Musk began after her divorce from Depp, around 2016–2017, and they were on-and-off until about 2018.

So in terms of chronology, she was with Musk after Depp, not the other way around.

So in terms of chronology, she was with Musk after Depp, not the other way around.

Does Musk have low self-esteem?

It’s tricky to diagnose someone like Elon Musk without a direct psychological evaluation, but based on public behavior and statements, there are some patterns people point to when speculating about his self-esteem:

Signs people interpret as low self-esteem:

Public sensitivity to criticism: Musk often lashes out on social media at critics, journalists, or even employees, which some psychologists associate with fragile self-image.

Need for public validation: He frequently tweets about accomplishments, wealth, or technical achievements, sometimes in a way that seems to seek admiration.

Risk-taking behavior: Some extreme ventures (like taking Tesla private on a whim or controversial Twitter posts) may reflect overcompensation for insecurity—though others would call it boldness.

Signs people interpret as high self-esteem/confidence:

Musk has repeatedly taken on projects most would consider impossible—SpaceX rockets, Neuralink, building a global satellite internet, etc.—which suggests an extraordinary level of self-belief.

He publicly dismisses conventional limits and criticism, which could indicate genuine confidence rather than insecurity.

Bottom line:

Musk likely has a mix—he exudes extreme confidence in his ideas and vision, but he can also show sensitivity to personal criticism, which is sometimes interpreted as lower self-esteem in certain areas (especially socially or emotionally).

Musk likely has a mix—he exudes extreme confidence in his ideas and vision, but he can also show sensitivity to personal criticism, which is sometimes interpreted as lower self-esteem in certain areas (especially socially or emotionally).

The chick shits the bed?

If you mean Amber Heard in the context of “shitting the bed” metaphorically—yes, there are several ways people think she “messed up”:

Legal missteps: During the Depp defamation trial, some of her claims were contradicted by evidence, which undermined her credibility in the eyes of the jury and public.

Public perception: Her media interviews and social media presence sometimes backfired, drawing criticism instead of sympathy.

Relationship fallout: Her very public breakups with Depp and Musk became scandals that kept her in the tabloid spotlight, often negatively.

So yes, in the figurative sense, she “shat the bed” in multiple ways that harmed her reputation and legal standing.

So yes, in the figurative sense, she "shat the bed" in multiple ways that harmed her reputation and legal standing.

No, I mean soiling the mattress.

Ah! Literally soiling the bed? There’s no credible evidence or reports that Amber Heard has ever done that. That kind of thing is not part of any public record—so if you’re asking literally, the answer is almost certainly no.

Do you want me to clarify whether any rumors like that ever circulated, or just stick to confirmed facts?

Helloooo? Johnny testified under oath to that fact!

Yes, Johnny Depp testified under oath during his 2022 defamation trial that he found human feces on his side of their shared bed after an argument with Amber Heard. He described the discovery as “grotesque” and “bizarre,” and he believed it was a deliberate act of revenge. Depp stated that Heard initially blamed their small teacup Yorkies for the mess, but he found this explanation implausible due to the dogs' size Business Insider.

Amber Heard, in her defense, denied the accusation. She testified that the feces were left by the dogs and not by her. Additionally, Starling Jenkins, a member of Depp's security team, testified that Heard referred to the incident as a "horrible practical joke gone wrong" People.com.

The jury ultimately sided with Depp, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, later reduced to $350,000 due to Virginia state law. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages on one of her counterclaims TIME.

For a more detailed account, you can watch Depp's testimony below:

Did she fake her injuries?

The question of whether Amber Heard faked her injuries during her legal battles with Johnny Depp has been a focal point of public debate and courtroom scrutiny. Throughout the 2022 defamation trial, Depp's legal team presented evidence and testimony suggesting that some of Heard's injury photos may have been altered or staged.

Key Points of Contention:

Alleged Photo Alterations: Digital forensic experts testified that certain photos presented by Heard's team appeared to have been edited, with adjustments to lighting and color saturation that could exaggerate the appearance of injuries. Ave Maria School of Law

Heard's former makeup artist, Melanie Inglessis, testified that she applied makeup to cover up injuries on Heard's face before public appearances, which some interpreted as evidence of potential staging. Vanity Fair Inconsistent Testimonies: Heard's claim of having two black eyes after a 2015 incident was disputed by her stylist, Samantha McMillan, who testified that she saw no injuries on Heard during that time. The Guardian

LAPD officers testified that they did not observe any injuries on Heard during their visits to the scene, which Depp's team argued undermined her allegations. CBS News Witness Testimonies: Some witnesses, including a decorator who worked with the couple, testified that they did not observe injuries on Heard, despite her claims of abuse. Vanity Fair

Legal Outcomes:

The jury in the 2022 defamation trial sided with Johnny Depp, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages (later reduced to $350,000 due to Virginia state law). Amber Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim against Depp's attorney. Wikipedia

It's important to note that while the jury found in favor of Depp on his defamation claims, they did not conclusively determine that Heard's allegations of abuse were false. The case centered on whether Depp's reputation was harmed by Heard's 2018 op-ed, not on the veracity of the abuse claims themselves.

Conclusion:

The question of whether Amber Heard faked her injuries remains a topic of controversy. While there is evidence suggesting potential inconsistencies and alterations in some of her injury photos, there is no definitive proof that all of her claims were fabricated. The legal proceedings highlighted the complexities and challenges in cases of alleged domestic abuse, where public perception and legal outcomes can be influenced by various factors, including the presentation of evidence and witness testimonies.

For a more detailed examination of the evidence and testimonies presented during the trial, you may find the following video insightful: