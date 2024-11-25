Some truths are simply too toxic to ever be widely told, and mRNA is the most toxic truth imaginable. Most people, even so-called ‘Normies’ who get their mockingbird news from well, mockingbird news, can accept, for example, that ‘war is a racket.’ They can see the obvious revolving door connection between former defense contractors or those who control them, who start a war in Iraq in order to rebuild it under cover of the false narrative of avenging 911, even if they cannot conceive that their government would orchestrate terror on itself to affect such a ‘business’ end. Why not; the world is full of crooks; and when you rotate a defense contractor out of a vested suit and into a shiny pressed uniform, no one should really be surprised, unless Nancy Pelosi’s insider trading also shocks you. Doctors on the other hand, are a bridge too far. After all, we are raised from our first aluminum-filled vaccine to believe doctors are our friends. Doctors cannot have financial conflicts! The oaths they take our sacred, unlike the oath every federal employee takes to the Constitution with one hand on the Bible and the other behind his back with fingers crossed. The ‘Great White Doctor’ myth will act as a psychic shield of perpetual denial than no amount of logic, reason or data can breach. It’s literally a Star Trek ‘shield’ of impenetrability. As soon as any ‘Normie’ even begins to get a whiff of a whiff of murder for money using a needle instead of a gun, and it’s psychic ‘Shields up Scotty!’

Title: Star Trek: The Immunity Illusion

Teaser: The Enterprise responds to a distress call from a colony on the distant planet Hytheron IV, where an outbreak of a mysterious and deadly space virus is decimating the population. As Captain Kirk orders the ship into orbit, a fleet of alien ships materializes, their leader offering a miraculous vaccine. Suspicious, the crew must uncover the truth before disaster strikes.

Act I

Scene 1: Bridge of the Enterprise

The red alert klaxon fades as the Enterprise drops out of warp. Spock studies his monitor intently while Dr. McCoy frowns at his medical tricorder.

Kirk: Report, Mr. Spock.

Spock: Captain, sensors confirm a Level 5 viral outbreak in progress. Hytheron IV’s population is exhibiting a 76% fatality rate. The pathogen appears engineered, not naturally occurring.

McCoy: Engineered? Who’d play God with a bioweapon this vicious?

Uhura: Captain, I’m picking up a signal from an approaching fleet. They’re requesting immediate communication.

Kirk: On screen.

An imposing alien, sleek and reptilian, appears on the viewscreen. Behind him, strange machinery hums with ominous energy.

Alien Leader: Greetings, Enterprise. I am Proxan, emissary of the Devarak Consortium. We bring salvation for Hytheron IV.

Kirk: Salvation? Explain.

Proxan: A vaccine, Captain. Our scientists have developed a cure for this horrific plague. Your people need only deliver it.

McCoy: A cure in record time? That’s awfully convenient.

Spock: Fascinating. Statistical probabilities for such a rapid breakthrough are… negligible.

Kirk: Thank you, Proxan. We’ll evaluate your offer. Kirk out.

The screen goes dark. Kirk swivels in his chair, his face hard.

Kirk: Thoughts?

McCoy: It’s too neat, Jim. A virus appears, and they swoop in with the cure? Smells like a setup.

Spock: Logic suggests complicity. Their ships are technologically advanced—enough to deploy the virus and fabricate a remedy.

Kirk: Agreed. Let’s proceed cautiously. Uhura, open a channel to Starfleet Command.

Uhura: Long-range communications are being jammed, Captain.

Kirk: Then we’ll handle this ourselves. Mr. Chekov, plot an evasive orbit. Spock, scan that vaccine.

Act II

Scene 2: Enterprise Sickbay

McCoy and Nurse Chapel examine a vial of the Devarak vaccine under high magnification. Spock enters, scanning with a handheld device.

McCoy: This so-called vaccine is loaded with… contaminants. Could wipe out the entire population of Hytheron IV.

Spock: I concur, Doctor. The chemical composition indicates an intent to sterilize and weaken, not cure. This is a biological weapon disguised as aid.

Kirk (on intercom): Sickbay, report.

McCoy: It’s poison, Jim. They’re not here to help—they’re here to conquer.

Kirk: Meet me in the briefing room. Spock, bring all data.

Scene 3: Briefing Room

The senior officers convene. Spock displays a star map showing Devarak-controlled worlds.

Spock: Analysis suggests the Devarak have enacted similar schemes on five other planets. Each time, the population was devastated, allowing annexation without resistance.

McCoy: Monsters.

Kirk: Not on our watch. Uhura, discreetly warn the colony. Tell them to delay accepting the vaccine.

Uhura: Aye, Captain.

Kirk: Chekov, Sulu, be ready for combat maneuvers. We’ll confront Proxan directly.

Act III

Scene 4: Proxan’s Flagship

Kirk, Spock, and McCoy beam aboard Proxan’s ship, flanked by security officers. Proxan greets them with cold hospitality.

Proxan: Captain Kirk. Have you come to save your colony or condemn them to extinction?

Kirk: Save them—from you. We know your game, Proxan.

Proxan: Bold accusations. Do you have proof?

Spock steps forward, holding a data chip.

Spock: Evidence of your bioweapon production. Your own records betray you.

Proxan: Clever. But irrelevant. Without our vaccine, the colony will perish.

McCoy: Not if we create our own cure. Your virus isn’t as clever as you think.

Proxan: You gamble with millions of lives, Captain. Are you willing to take that risk?

Kirk: The risk is yours, Proxan. Stand down, or we’ll expose your treachery to every star system in this sector.

Act IV

Scene 5: Enterprise Bridge

The Enterprise engages in a tense standoff with the Devarak fleet. Spock and McCoy work feverishly in Sickbay to synthesize an antidote.

McCoy: Spock, this might just work. Let’s hope Jim keeps those snakes busy long enough.

Spock: Indeed, Doctor. Time is of the essence.

Scene 6: Orbit of Hytheron IV

The Enterprise deploys the antidote as Proxan’s fleet retreats under heavy fire from Starfleet reinforcements, summoned by a repaired communications relay.

Kirk: Status, Mr. Sulu?

Sulu: Enemy ships in full retreat, Captain.

Uhura: Colony reports rapid recovery among infected citizens.

Kirk: Good work, everyone. Once again, the Enterprise proves that compassion and vigilance triumph over deception.

Epilogue:

In the Captain’s quarters, Kirk, Spock, and McCoy share a quiet moment.

McCoy: I’ll never understand how anyone could be so cruel.

Spock: Emotion is not required to act out of self-interest, Doctor. Logic itself can be weaponized.

Kirk: And it’s our job to stop it. We’ve seen the best and worst of the galaxy, but as long as we’re out here, we’ll fight for what’s right.

The Enterprise sails into the stars, a beacon of hope.