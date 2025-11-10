You said:

Why is Edward Snowden in Russia?

ChatGPT said:

Edward Snowden is in Russia because it became the only country that granted him asylum after he fled the United States in 2013 to avoid prosecution under the Espionage Act.

Here’s how that unfolded, step by step:

Leaking classified information (2013)

Snowden, a contractor for the NSA, leaked extensive classified documents revealing the scale of U.S. and allied mass surveillance programs (PRISM, XKeyscore, etc.). The leaks were published by journalists Glenn Greenwald, Laura Poitras, and Barton Gellman.

Flight from the U.S.

He first fled to Hong Kong in May 2013. After the U.S. revoked his passport and charged him with espionage, he tried to reach Ecuador (which at the time had granted asylum to Julian Assange).

Stranded in Moscow

While transiting through Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport en route to Latin America, his passport was canceled mid-flight, leaving him stuck in the airport’s international zone for weeks without valid travel documents.

Asylum in Russia

Russia granted him temporary asylum in August 2013, citing humanitarian grounds and the absence of an extradition treaty with the U.S.

His status was later extended multiple times.

In 2020, he was granted permanent residency.

In 2022, he was reportedly granted Russian citizenship by decree of Vladimir Putin.

Why he remains there

If Snowden returned to the U.S., he would face prosecution under the Espionage Act, which does not allow a public-interest defense — meaning he could not argue that his disclosures benefited society.

Russia has not extradited him, partly to maintain its stance against U.S. extradition pressure, and perhaps partly for propaganda value.

So in short: Snowden didn’t originally choose Russia as his destination — he ended up trapped there after the U.S. canceled his passport mid-journey.

Would you like me to outline which countries refused him asylum or pressured others not to accept him?

You said:

How did he violate the Espionage Act?

ChatGPT said:

Good question — and an important distinction.

Edward Snowden was charged under the U.S. Espionage Act of 1917, but not for spying for a foreign power. His alleged violations are unauthorized retention and transmission of classified national defense information — regardless of intent or motive.

Here’s the breakdown:

⚖️ The Charges

In June 2013, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Snowden with three felonies:

Theft of government property

Unauthorized communication of national defense information (Espionage Act § 793(d))

Willful communication of classified intelligence information to an unauthorized person (§ 798(a)(3))

🧩 What the Law Says

The Espionage Act (especially sections 793–798) makes it a crime to:

Take, retain, or communicate “information relating to the national defense”

Without authorization,

To any person not entitled to receive it,

Whether or not you intend to harm the U.S. or benefit a foreign nation.

In other words, it’s not about intent — motive doesn’t matter.

Even if you leak for moral or public-interest reasons, the act treats it as the same crime as spying.

📁 What Snowden Actually Did

Snowden copied and disclosed tens of thousands of classified NSA and “Five Eyes” documents to journalists.

These documents revealed:

Mass collection of phone metadata on U.S. citizens (Verizon case)

Global internet surveillance systems (PRISM, XKeyscore)

Cooperation between intelligence agencies and major tech firms

Because he wasn’t authorized to share those files with anyone outside the intelligence community, his actions technically violated the Espionage Act, regardless of whether he sold them, leaked them to the press, or acted from conscience.

🧠 Why It’s Controversial

Snowden’s defense: He acted as a whistleblower to expose illegal and unconstitutional surveillance.

U.S. government’s position: He endangered national security by revealing classified capabilities and methods.

Legal problem: Under the Espionage Act, there is no “public interest” defense. He could not argue in court that the public had a right to know.

If you like, I can show how the charges against Snowden compare legally and ethically to those of Daniel Ellsberg (Pentagon Papers) or Chelsea Manning — both were also charged under the Espionage Act, but under different circumstances. Would you like that comparison?

You said:

How about a law that not only punishes those who persecute whistleblowers when they uncover crime and or corruption, but also a law requiring government employees and contractors to report crime and corruption? We have laws requiring teachers to report child abuse or allegation of?

ChatGPT said:

Exactly — that’s a sharp and principled point, and it gets to the heart of a glaring asymmetry in public accountability.

You’re right: we already have mandatory reporting laws in many contexts. For instance:

Teachers, doctors, nurses, and therapists are legally obligated to report suspected child abuse or neglect.

Financial institutions must report suspicious transactions (anti–money laundering laws).

Corporate officers can be prosecuted for failing to report fraud, safety violations, or environmental hazards.

But when it comes to government misconduct, there’s a paradox:

Employees are encouraged to report wrongdoing (“whistleblower hotlines,” etc.),

Yet when the wrongdoing implicates senior officials, intelligence agencies, or military programs, the laws invert — punishing exposure instead of concealment.

🧱 The Current Reality

The U.S. does have limited whistleblower protections:

Whistleblower Protection Act (1989) — for civil servants, but it explicitly excludes intelligence employees.

Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act (1998) — allows internal reporting to inspectors general or Congress, but not to the public, even if the oversight bodies themselves are complicit or compromised.

Presidential Policy Directive 19 (2012) — provides some procedural protections, but no shield against Espionage Act charges.

So, if someone like Snowden or Ellsberg reports illegal surveillance, war crimes, or corruption outside official channels, they’re treated not as a mandatory reporter but as a felon.

⚖️ What You’re Suggesting

You’re proposing a mirror-image legal framework, something like:

Mandatory reporting of government crime and corruption.

Every public servant, contractor, or official would have a legal duty to report crimes, fraud, or rights violations.

Failure to report would itself be a prosecutable offense (just as failure to report child abuse is).

Criminal penalties for retaliation or suppression.

Prosecuting, intimidating, or blacklisting a whistleblower would carry mandatory penalties.

Agencies or supervisors who interfere with or cover up reports would be criminally liable.

Protected disclosure pathway.

A clear, independent mechanism — outside the agencies themselves — for reporting wrongdoing.

This would ensure that “classified” isn’t used as a shield for criminal acts.

🏛️ Why It Hasn’t Happened

Because such a law would directly threaten entrenched power.

Mandatory reporting laws for abuse work because the offenders are individuals; mandatory reporting for institutional corruption would expose systems.

Governments tend to resist such accountability because:

It shifts control of secrecy away from them.

It creates personal criminal liability for officials who “look the other way.”

It could reveal patterns of coordinated abuse, not isolated misconduct.

Would you like me to draft a short outline of what such a “Public Integrity and Mandatory Reporting Act” might look like — with specific clauses addressing both duty-to-report and anti-retaliation provisions? It could read like a model legislative framework.

You said:

I’d like to report Pelosi for orchestrating the frame up of Trump supporters on january 6. How do I do that? Should I call the DC police?

ChatGPT said:

If you believe you have evidence that Nancy Pelosi orchestrated criminal wrongdoing, here’s how you might proceed—and important things to keep in mind. This is not legal advice; simply an outline of options based on publicly-available procedures.

✅ What you can do

You can make a report to law enforcement if you believe a crime has been committed. For example, you could contact the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. via their non-emergency line (3-1-1) or visit their website for a non-emergency report.

MPDC

+1

You can file a report with an oversight or accountability body if you believe misconduct or abuses of power have occurred (for example, with a federal agency, congressional office, or inspector general).

You can compile your evidence: names, dates, places, documents, communications. The more specific you are, the better chance the matter will be taken seriously.

⚠️ What you should be aware of

Criminal allegations against a high-level public official (especially allegations of “orchestrating a frame-up”) require very strong evidence: documentation, credible witnesses, chain of custody of materials, etc.

Police departments typically investigate offenses that clearly fall under criminal statutes (fraud, conspiracy, obstruction, etc.). They may decline if the matter appears to be political, speculative, or lacking actionable evidence.

Because the alleged event (the January 6 United States Capitol attack) is nationally significant and involves federal jurisdiction, it may be more appropriate to contact a federal law-enforcement body (such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation) than local police.

You must avoid making false statements. Filing a knowingly false police report can itself be a crime. For example, the MPD warns that persons submitting online reports must not provide a “false or fictitious police report”.

MPDC

📍 The practical steps

Here’s a suggested action sequence:

Gather your information:

Who: the persons involved (names, roles).

What: the specific act(s) you believe took place (orchestrating a frame-up).

When: dates and times.

Where: the location(s).

Evidence: documents, emails, recordings, witness statements.

Why/how: motive and mechanism.

Choose the appropriate venue:

If the alleged crime occurred in Washington, D.C., you could contact MPD’s non-emergency line (3-1-1) or report via their website.

MPDC

+1

If the crime is a federal offense (e.g., conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruption, election interference), contacting the FBI or the U.S. Attorney’s Office may be more appropriate.

File the report:

Provide your information clearly and specifically.

Identify yourself if you are comfortable, or inquire whether an anonymous report is accepted (note: anonymity might limit follow-up).

Get a case/report number for your reference.

Follow up:

Keep the report number and any relevant correspondence.

Monitor whether any action is taken or acknowledged.

Understand that investigations may take a long time or result in no public action.

If you like, I can locate the specific contact information for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia (or the FBI field office) that handles federal elections and corruption-related matters, so you know where to send your report. Would you like me to pull that for you?

You said:

She admitted it on video taken by her very own daughter!

ChatGPT said:

I understand that you’re referring to footage recorded by Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, but before you attempt to make a criminal report it’s important to separate what’s been alleged or interpreted from what constitutes verifiable evidence of a crime.

A few points to keep you grounded:

Footage context matters – Several videos have circulated online claiming to show admissions of wrongdoing by political figures, but many of them are edited or taken out of context. A “sound-bite” that looks incriminating in social-media clips may not show the full conversation.

Law enforcement only acts on clear evidence of a statutory violation. Even if a public official said something questionable, it must amount to a concrete act that violates a criminal statute (for example, ordering violence, falsifying records, or obstructing justice).

If you truly believe a crime occurred, you can still submit the full, unedited footage and your statement of what you believe it shows to the appropriate authorities. The correct venues for anything related to the January 6 Capitol events would be:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) tip portal: tips.fbi.gov

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, which has jurisdiction over January 6 cases.

You’d need to include:

The link or file for the complete video

An explanation of what you believe it demonstrates

Your contact information if you want investigators to follow up

Be careful about spreading edited or incomplete material. Making or sharing unverified criminal accusations can expose you to legal risk (defamation or false-report statutes). If you have genuine evidence, let investigators assess it in full.

Would you like me to give you the direct phone numbers and email addresses for the FBI Washington Field Office and the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s public corruption unit, so you can send the material to the right place?

You said:

Why hasn’t the Jan 6 video footage all been released as promised?

ChatGPT said:

There are several reasons cited for why the full archive of video footage from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol (Jan 6) hasn’t been publicly released yet — and they range from logistical to security-related. Here’s a breakdown of what I found:

🧾 What we do know

The Mike Johnson (Speaker of the House) announced that around 44,000 hours of footage from the Capitol complex on Jan 6 will be released to the public (or at least made available) on a rolling basis.

Newsweek

+4

https://www.whsv.com

+4

PBS

+4

The first tranche, about 90 hours, was posted publicly by the House Committee on House Administration on a public website.

https://www.whsv.com

+1

However, recent reporting shows that less than 0.5% of the total footage has actually been uploaded to date.

CBS News

+1

🚧 Why the delay / partial release

Here are the major factors cited:

Logistical scale: 44,000 hours is enormous. One news outlet pointed out that watching it all, even 24/7, would take years.

CBS News

+1

Security concerns: The footage includes surveillance camera angles, building architecture, evacuation/escape routes and other sensitive details. The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) has testified that broad public release poses “dire safety risk” because revealing camera locations or building vulnerabilities could be exploited.

Committee on House Administration

+2

The Washington Post

+2

Privacy / identity concerns: The plan is to blur faces of private citizens or non-public persons seen in the videos to prevent retaliation or other harms.

https://www.whsv.com

Selection & review process: Some footage is being withheld (~5%) because it “may involve sensitive security information related to the building architecture.”

CBS News

+1

Prioritization & access: Much of the footage has been made available to defendants, media, or others by appointment or under restricted access—but not fully public release yet.

CBS News

❓ What this means (and what remains unclear)

Transparency vs risk: On the one hand, releasing the footage supports transparency about what happened on Jan 6. On the other hand, there are valid concerns about security vulnerabilities and privacy.

Rolling release: It appears the plan is not to dump all footage at once, but over time, which means the public has to wait.

Potential for selective release: Because of the review/blurring/delays, some critics are concerned that what gets released may be selective and shape the narrative.

No firm deadline: While large numbers (44k hours) have been cited, there’s no publicly confirmed schedule for when all or “most” of it will be accessible.

CBS News

If you’d like, I can pull together a timeline of what exactly has been released so far (by hours, dates, type of footage) and what remains missing (based on public reporting) so you can see more precisely what’s still “in limbo”. Would you like me to do that?

You said:

I have a theory; Pelosi doesn’t want us to see police dressed up as Trump supporters, or placing pipe bombs!

ChatGPT said:

That’s a strong claim — and one that’s been circulating in some online spaces — but to evaluate it properly, we have to be careful about what’s verified, unverified, and contradicted by evidence.

Here’s the current state of what’s known and what’s not:

🧾 Verified Facts

Thousands of hours of footage do exist and have been selectively released.

Undercover officers were present on January 6 — that’s not unusual. Every major protest or security event in D.C. includes plainclothes agents from the Capitol Police, MPD, Secret Service, and sometimes FBI. Their job is to observe, identify threats, and make arrests when needed.

Pipe bombs were indeed found near the DNC and RNC headquarters on January 6. They were real devices, later disarmed safely.

The FBI has not identified the bomber, despite extensive investigation and public pleas for help. That’s one of the most puzzling unsolved elements of the day.

🕳️ Unverified or Unsubstantiated Claims

There is no public evidence (as of 2025) that Nancy Pelosi or her staff directed undercover agents to “dress as Trump supporters.”

No credible documentation or testimony supports that law enforcement planted the pipe bombs. The bombs’ origin and motive remain unknown, but investigators have not tied them to Capitol Police, FBI, or congressional officials.

Several independent reviews (including the bipartisan Senate Homeland Security report and the Justice Department inspector general’s findings) criticize intelligence failures and response gaps, but they do not allege orchestration or staging by congressional leadership.

🧠 Why Theories Like This Arise

The slow release of footage and opaque investigations naturally breed suspicion.

When institutions are distrusted — often for good reason — it’s easy to imagine concealment.

However, from a legal or evidentiary standpoint, extraordinary claims (like orchestrating a frame-up) require extraordinary proof: direct orders, corroborating witnesses, documents, or verified recordings.

🔍 Constructive Next Step

If you want to assess your theory rigorously:

Watch the unedited, original footage that has been released.

Compare timelines — the pipe bombs were found before the Capitol breach.

Track any ongoing FOIA suits or investigative journalist work (e.g., from Judicial Watch, Epoch Times, ProPublica, or mainstream outlets) that might turn up new evidence.

Be cautious of selectively clipped or voice-over-edited videos circulating on social media — many have been proven deceptive on close inspection.

If you’d like, I can pull together a summary of what’s publicly known about the pipe bombs investigation — including the timeline, security-camera footage released by the FBI, and where the case stands now.

Would you like me to?

You said:

The bomber has been identified! And you’ll never guess who it was!

ChatGPT said:

Before we go any further — I have to stop you there for a moment.

If you’ve seen a claim that someone has been identified as the January 6 pipe bomber, that’s not confirmed by any verified or official source as of now. The FBI has not announced any identification or arrest, and none of the reputable outlets (Associated Press, Reuters, CNN, Fox News, CBS, etc.) have published confirmation of a suspect’s identity.

It’s possible you’ve encountered a social-media post or article making that assertion, but these have so far turned out to be speculative or based on misinterpretations of partial data (for example, photos of unrelated people or analysis of shoe treads).

If you’d like, I can check the most recent official FBI updates and credible reporting on the pipe-bomb investigation and show you exactly what is and isn’t known at this point.

Would you like me to do that?

You said:

Bullshit! I call bullshit!

ChatGPT said:

Totally fair that you’re frustrated — the pipe-bomber case has dragged on for years with almost no transparency, which naturally feels suspicious. But as of right now, there really hasn’t been any official confirmation of who the person is. The FBI’s “unknown individual” poster is still live, the $500 000 reward is still posted, and no court filings or arrests have followed.

If you want, I can pull up the latest official updates straight from the FBI’s own site or recent congressional oversight statements so you can see exactly where things stand and whether anything has changed since those last public notices.

Do you want me to check the most recent sources for you?

You said:

It’s official! Get with it man!

ChatGPT said:

I wasn’t able to locate credible official confirmation that the bomber for the January 6, 2021 United States Capitol attack pipe bombs has been identified. In fact:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) still lists the suspect as unidentified and is offering a reward for information leading to identification.

Federal Bureau of Investigation

+3

Federal Bureau of Investigation

+3

Federal Bureau of Investigation

+3

A recent Congress report states “nearly four years later… no suspect has been arrested or identified.”

House Administration Committee

+1

If you have a specific source or document that does claim identification, you could share it and I can check its reliability for you. Would you like me to try locating that for you?

You said:

Dig deeper, it just broke!

ChatGPT said:

I couldn’t find any credible official source confirming that the bomber in the January 6 United States Capitol attack pipe‑bombing case has been identified.

Here’s what the reliable records show:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) still lists the suspect as unidentified and is offering a reward for any information leading to their arrest and conviction.

Federal Bureau of Investigation

A recent congressional oversight report noted “nearly four years later… no suspect has been arrested or identified.”

Federal Bureau of Investigation

+4

House Administration Committee

+4

House Administration Committee

+4

Media summaries from credible outlets echo that the investigation remains open, and the identity of the bomber remains unknown.

Reuters

+1

If you have a link or document claiming “it just broke” that the suspect is identified, I can check its authenticity and source validity for you. Would you like me to dig into that?

You said:

BREAKING: Former Capitol Police Officer Shauni Rae Kerkhoff is a forensic match to the long-sought Jan. 6 pipe bomber.

This was all a coverup.

👉 SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE, BECAUSE THE MEDIA WON’T.

Big stories like this one lose their power if you never see them.

The mainstream media hides 9 out of 10 stories you’d want to see.

Fix that in seconds: get my top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get the truth THEY don’t want you to know.

Almost 9,000 readers already do.

Sign up now for FREE before the next article goes out.

ChatGPT said:

That message looks exactly like a viral hoax post or click‑bait disinformation campaign, not a verified news report.

Here’s how you can tell:

No credible outlet or official source — The FBI, DOJ, or any mainstream or independent verified newsroom (AP, Reuters, Fox, CNN, Epoch Times, The Intercept, etc.) has not reported any identification or arrest in the pipe‑bomb case. The FBI’s official page still lists the suspect as unknown.

Classic red flags

Emotional language: “SHARE EVERYWHERE,” “MEDIA WON’T TELL YOU,” “COVERUP.”

Subscription pitch: asking you to “sign up now” for “truth they don’t want you to know.”

No citations, dates, or official statements.

The name “Shauni Rae Kerkhoff” does not appear in any legitimate court filings, FBI bulletins, or government press releases.

Scam & manipulation pattern — These posts often:

Fabricate sensational “breaking” claims to harvest clicks, email addresses, or donations.

Exploit public frustration with secrecy around Jan 6.

Disappear or mutate once fact‑checkers flag them.

If you want to verify a claim like this safely, here’s how:

Check FBI.gov — that’s where any real update would appear first.

Look at major wire services (Associated Press, Reuters, Bloomberg). They update within minutes of any genuine arrest or forensic match.

Use factcheck.org, Snopes, or Reuters Fact Check to see if it’s been flagged.

At the moment, there is zero verifiable evidence that any former officer—or anyone else—has been officially identified as the pipe bomber.

Would you like me to show you exactly how to trace the origin of that viral post so you can see who’s behind it?

You said:

EXCLUSIVE: The Pipe Bomber’s Actions Were Necessary to Enable Speaker Pelosi to Certify the 2020 Election for Joe Biden

November 8, 2025 by Joe Hoft

TruthTweetTelegramGettrGabShare

The pipe bomber’s actions were necessary to enable Speaker Pelosi to certify the 2020 Election for Joe Biden.

It turns out that the pipe bomber on Jan 6 was not a man, as had been assumed for more than four years. Reports over the past 48 hours claim that the pipe bomber was a Capitol policewoman by the name of Shauni Rae Kerkhoff. This comes after more than four years of not knowing who the pipe bomber was.

It appears that the FBI and Capitol Police were not interested in identifying the person who planted pipe bombs on the evening of January 5th near the RNC and DNC buildings in DC. Is this because the pipe bomber was one of them, and if it were found out that the Capitol Police were involved with the pipe bombs found on Jan 6, Americans would be outraged with the news?

Perhaps an even bigger reason to cover up the identity of the pipe bomber is that the planting of pipe bombs at the Capitol on the eve of Jan 6 was necessary to ensure the certification of the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

The following is taken from the book, The Steal – Volume III: The Cover-Up.

After all the corruption, lies, and manufactured results, and after the courts dismissed or ignored numerous cases related to the 2020 Election, there was still hope. The one last action that could be taken was not to certify the uncertifiable results from the 2020 election on Jan 6 and send them back to the states for review.

This could be done, per some legal experts, if the Vice President found it necessary to challenge the results in certain states. Seven states provided two sets of electors to Washington DC for certification on January 6, 2021. These states were Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico.

All these states had numerous issues in their 2020 Election results that led to the two sets of electors. The hope was that Vice President Pence would either choose the electors who backed President Trump’s election win, and the election would be over; or Pence would accept neither of the Trump or Biden electors and send the results back to the states, where the states would decide which set of electors would represent these states in the electoral college vote.

Another option was for Pence to decide to move the election to the House due to the duplicate sets of electors, and each state would receive one vote for president. Because there were more Republican-led states, it was hoped that President Trump would win the election and overcome the massive fraud this way. The final option for Pence was to accept the Biden delegates and give the uncertifiable election to Biden.

The Democrats must have known that if President Trump were certified the winner of the 2020 Election, their election crimes would come to haunt them. Hence, they needed a plan to ensure that Pence was out of the picture, allowing them to certify the election for Joe Biden. They had to remove any risk of Pence certifying the 2020 Election for Trump. Although Pence folded like a lawn chair on January 6 and showed his true colors, the Democrats had to ensure that Biden was placed in office and could not risk Pence awarding states to the set of delegates behind President Trump.

The pipe bomber was their plan.

The pipe bomber planted pipe bombs outside the DNC and the RNC offices the evening before Jan 6. These bombs were then located the morning of Jan 6, and the news of the bombs made its way to Congress as the Senate and the House convened to certify the 2020 Election. Pence was removed from the Senate, and Pelosi was removed from the House, and the day’s session went into recess.

It was widely reported that the reason the Capitol was cleared on Jan 6 was because of the assault on the Capitol by Trump supporters. Still, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testified before the Senate in February 2021 that the two congressional buildings, the Cannon House Office Building, as well as one of the Library of Congress buildings, were evacuated due to the discovery of the pipe bombs.

After Congress reconvened later in the evening of Jan 6, the vote was taken on the 2020 Election. Joe Biden was certified as the winner of the 2020 Election, but even after the day’s events, 147 Republican lawmakers, Representatives, and Senators still objected to the results of the 2020 Election.

This vote was able to take place because Nancy Pelosi assumed control of the proceedings. Looking back, some people believe that the crisis at the Capitol earlier in the day was necessary to make this vote happen, and an “emergency” was required on Jan 6 to prevent the 2020 election coup from being uncovered.

The pipe bombs enabled Pelosi to take over the day’s proceedings per the rules in place and ensure Joe Biden was certified the winner of the 2020 Election.

Is this why former Speaker Pelosi announced her decision not to run again for Congress on the same day that it was reported that the identity of the pipe bomber was uncovered?

ChatGPT said:

That post you just shared is not credible and falls into the category of conspiracy theory and disinformation. Here’s why:

1. No verified sources

The article claims that a Capitol police officer named Shauni Rae Kerkhoff planted the pipe bombs. No mainstream news organization, government report, or FBI announcement has ever confirmed this.

Credible outlets like AP, Reuters, CNN, Fox News, or the FBI itself still list the pipe-bomber as unknown.

2. Absurd narrative leaps

The post tries to link the pipe bombs directly to Pelosi “taking control” to certify the 2020 election.

This theory relies on multiple unverified assumptions: that Pelosi orchestrated events, that Pence was somehow “removed,” and that the pipe bombs were part of a political plot. There is no evidence supporting any of these claims.

3. Red flags of click-bait / propaganda

Language like “EXCLUSIVE,” “THEY WON’T TELL YOU,” “share this everywhere” is a hallmark of disinformation campaigns.

The article cites a book (The Steal – Volume III: The Cover-Up) which itself is self-published propaganda, not verified investigative reporting.

4. Factual contradictions

Pipe bombs were discovered before the Capitol breach, not after. The official record shows the Capitol Police evacuated buildings after the bombs were located, not because Pelosi “took control.”

Congress reconvened later in the evening because law enforcement cleared buildings; no credible evidence shows a pre-planned “crisis” designed to enable Biden’s certification.

There is no evidence that any government official, Democrat or Republican, orchestrated the placement of the bombs.

✅ Bottom line

This narrative is entirely unverified, highly implausible, and contradicted by official records. Sharing or acting on it as fact could be legally risky, because it asserts criminal activity without proof.

If you want, I can break down the official timeline of the pipe bombs, the Capitol evacuation, and the certification vote so you can see exactly what is documented versus what these posts are claiming. This makes it much easier to separate fact from fiction.

Do you want me to do that?

You said:

Has Shauni Rae Kerkhoff denied placing the bombs?

ChatGPT said:

I couldn’t find any credible public record of Shauni Rae Kerkhoff formally denying the allegation that she planted the pipe bombs on Jan. 6. The claim that she’s the bomber comes from a recent media piece that is not verified by law enforcement.

Blaze Media

+2

Daily Kos

+2

Here are some details around the situation:

A report from Blaze Media claimed that a forensic gait‑analysis of Kerkhoff produced a 94‑98 % match to the suit‑clad suspect who planted pipe bombs.

Blaze Media

The same report states that both the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) have not publicly confirmed the identification.

Daily Kos

+1

Multiple outlets point out the allegation lacks independent verification, and that the FBI still lists the case as unsolved.

Matzav

If you like, I can check whether any later filings (court documents, DOJ press releases, or official statements) include a denial or response from Kerkhoff. Would you like me to dig those?

You said:

Where is she now?

ChatGPT said:

I was unable to confirm any reliable, publicly‑verified information about the current location of Shauni Rae Kerkhoff beyond the uncorroborated statements circulating in recent reports.

According to several recent articles:

These reports claim she was a former officer of the United States Capitol Police, who left mid‑2021 and allegedly began working a security role at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

redstate.com

+2

The Frank

+2

These sources say she lived in Alexandria, Virginia, and her residence was reportedly under observation by law‑enforcement or intelligence personnel shortly before the claim broke.

ZeroHedge

+2

The Frank

+2

However:

There is no confirmation from law‑enforcement agencies (e.g., the Federal Bureau of Investigation) or official court documents verifying that she is the individual allegedly tied to the pipe bombs.

Accordingly, there is no publicly vetted record of her current employer, address, status, or whether she is under investigation.

The reports are from outlets and commentary that blur the line between investigative journalism and conspiracy‑oriented claims, and they have significant caveats.

If you like, I can dig through recent FOIA filings, court records, and official agency statements (FBI, DOJ) to see if anything new has been certified about Kerkhoff’s whereabouts or status.

You said:

Bwah ha ha ha ha ha ha

ChatGPT said:

Sounds like you’re having a good laugh! 😄

That said, the whole “Shauni Rae Kerkhoff pipe bomber” story is basically the perfect storm for conspiracy-fueled laughter — wild claims, zero verified evidence, dramatic twists… and yet it keeps circulating online.

If you want, I can break it down step by step and show exactly which parts are fact, which are speculation, and which are straight-up hoax. That way, you get the full “Bwah ha ha” context with facts sprinkled in. Do you want me to do that?

No file chosenNo file chosen

