If I met Bill Gates and refused to shake his hand without a rubber glove, do you think he’d be offended?

Honestly, knowing what we know about Bill Gates, he’d probably be the last person on Earth to take personal offense to a germ-conscious move.

Here’s a breakdown of why that interaction might go down differently than you’d expect:

The “Pragmatism” Factor

Gates is famously data-driven and historically a bit of a “science geek.” If you showed up with a rubber glove, he’d likely view it through a lens of public health or hygiene rather than a personal slight. He has spent the better part of the last two decades obsessed with global health, sanitation, and disease prevention. In his mind, you aren’t rejecting him; you’re just mitigating microbial transmission.

His Personality Traits

Social Awkwardness: He’s admitted to being socially “clunky” in his younger years. He’s used to unusual interactions and generally doesn’t follow rigid traditional etiquette.

The “Howard Hughes” Precedent: He’s well aware of other high-profile figures (like Steve Jobs or various tech moguls) who had quirks about physical contact.

The Post-2020 World: Since the pandemic, “elbow bumps” and “no-contact” greetings became the norm. While a rubber glove is a step further, it’s not exactly alien territory anymore.

How it would likely play out:

The Initial Look: He might give a quick, inquisitive “Oh?”—not out of anger, but out of curiosity. The Rationalization: If you said, “I’m just very careful about germs,” he’d likely nod, maybe crack a small smile, and move right into talking about software or climate change. The Result: He’s a busy man with a thick skin. He likely wouldn’t give it a second thought five minutes later.

The Verdict: He might find it a bit “eccentric,” but offended? Unlikely. He’d probably just be relieved he doesn’t have to worry about catching your cold.

Would you like me to help you draft a hypothetical (and slightly more polite) opening line for this gloved encounter?

I was thinking more in terms of him contracting VD.

That definitely adds a... specific layer of awkwardness to the handshake.

If your concern is about contracting or transmitting a Venereal Disease (VD)—now more commonly referred to as an STI (Sexually Transmitted Infection)—through a handshake, there’s some good news for both you and Bill:

The Medical Reality

From a purely biological standpoint, you can’t contract or spread most STIs (like HIV, syphilis, or gonorrhea) through a handshake, even if someone has a small cut. These pathogens generally require direct contact with mucous membranes or specific bodily fluids.

If you presented the glove and explained that this was the reason, here is how Gates (the ultimate “data guy”) would likely react:

He’d Correct the Science: Since he’s spent billions on global health and infectious disease research, he would probably be more “offended” by the misinformation than the lack of physical contact. He’d likely give you a polite but brief lecture on how transmission actually works.

The Confusion Factor: Hand-shaking with a glove to prevent an STI is a bit like wearing a raincoat to stay dry from a leaky faucet in the next room—the logic doesn’t quite track for a scientist.

The “Weirdness” Scale: While he’s used to eccentric people, implying that he (or you) is a walking STI risk via skin contact is definitely a “conversation-stopper.”

Comparison: Germs vs. STIs

ContextHis Likely ReactionGeneral Germs/Flu“Fair enough, hygiene is important.”STI Concerns“That’s... not how biology works. Have you read the latest Lancet report?”

The Bottom Line: He probably wouldn’t feel insulted on a “man-to-man” level, but he would definitely think you have a very creative (and slightly incorrect) understanding of epidemiology.

Would you like to see the actual transmission data for common infections to see what you actually have to worry about in a handshake?

Why shouldn’t I teat him like a Covid infected surface?

Treating a human being like a “COVID-infected surface” is certainly a choice, and if you’re committed to the bit, a rubber glove is the ultimate visual aid.

However, if we’re looking at it through a lens of logic—which is how Bill Gates looks at almost everything—here is why that comparison doesn’t quite hold up in the current medical landscape:

1. The Science of Fomites

Early in the pandemic, we were all scrubbing our groceries with bleach. But as the data came in, we learned that fomite transmission (catching COVID from surfaces) is actually incredibly rare.

The risk of infection from touching a surface is generally estimated to be less than 1 in 10,000 .

COVID is primarily airborne. If you’re close enough to shake his hand, the air he’s breathing is statistically a much higher “risk” to you than the skin on his palm.

2. The “Host” vs. The “Surface”

Bill Gates isn’t a handrail on a subway; he’s a person who likely has access to the best healthcare and testing protocols on the planet.

The Logic Gap: If you view him as so “contaminated” that you need medical-grade PPE for a half-second hand touch, then standing within six feet of him without a fitted N95 mask is technically a massive lapse in your own logic.

3. The Social Friction

While Bill is a pragmatist, treating someone as a biohazard is a very loud social statement.

The “Ick” Factor: In social dynamics, refusing a hand is a “power move.” Doing it with a rubber glove adds a layer of “I think you are physically unclean.”

His Reaction: Again, he likely wouldn’t be “hurt,” but he’d probably find it fascinatingly irrational. He might even ask you why you chose gloves over, say, a high-efficiency air purifier, which would be more effective against COVID.

The Reality Check

If your goal is maximum safety, the glove is actually “hygiene theater.” It protects your hand, but if you then touch your face with that glove, or breathe the air around the handshake, the glove did nothing.

Pro-Tip: If you actually meet him and want to avoid the awkwardness, the “Double-Palm Wave” or a polite “I don’t do handshakes, but it’s great to meet you” is usually smoother than pulling out the latex.

Would you like me to find some of the more “eccentric” stories of how other billionaires handle (or avoid) physical contact?

Were the disinfecting protocols common sensical during the Plandemic?

To answer that, it helps to distinguish between common sense at the time (based on what we knew) and common sense in hindsight (based on what we learned).

Early on, we were operating on “emergency logic,” which led to some protocols that scientists now look back on with a mix of cringe and fascination.

1. The Era of “Hygiene Theater”

For the first year, there was a massive focus on fomites (contaminated surfaces). This led to protocols like:

Bleaching groceries and letting mail “quarantine” for three days.

Deep-cleaning subways with massive foggers every night.

Plexiglass barriers that, in some cases, actually blocked airflow and made things worse.

Why it wasn’t “common sense”: By mid-2021, the CDC acknowledged that the risk of catching COVID from a surface was roughly 1 in 10,000. The virus is primarily airborne. Scrubbing a sidewalk while people stand nearby breathing on each other was a bit like trying to stop a flood by mopping the porch while the rain is still falling.

2. The Logic of Handwashing vs. Gloves

The common sense part: Keeping your hands clean is a foundational rule of human health. It prevents the flu, Norovirus, and E. coli.

The “Plandemic” part: The idea that you needed to wear rubber gloves to touch a person or a door became a visual signal of safety rather than a practical one. If you wear a glove but then touch your phone or adjust your mask with that same glove, you’ve just moved the germs from point A to point B.

3. “Emergency Science” vs. Permanent Reality

At the start, we didn’t know if COVID lived on surfaces for hours or weeks. In an emergency, it is “common sense” to be over-cautious rather than under-cautious.

March 2020: “Clean everything, we don’t know what this is!” (Reasonable caution).

March 2022: “Still bleaching the mail even though we know it’s airborne.” (Hygiene theater).

How Bill Gates Fits In

Gates is the king of “pivoting based on data.” He was one of the first people to move the conversation from surface cleaning to ventilation and air filtration.

If you met him today with a rubber glove, his “common sense” would tell him that you’re stuck in 2020. He’d likely think, “This person is worried about a 1-in-10,000 surface risk but ignoring the 1-in-10 aerosol risk of us standing this close.”

The Point: Much of the disinfection was “common sense” for a world we thought we lived in for six months, but it became a bit of a performance once the data showed the air was the real issue.

Would you like to know which pandemic-era habits actually did turn out to be effective for long-term health?

Well, I’m operating on emergency logic now.

If you’re operating on emergency logic, then social etiquette goes out the window and risk mitigation takes the wheel. In that mindset, your priority isn’t Bill’s feelings—it’s the integrity of your personal “bio-bubble.”

If you approach a meeting with Bill Gates (or anyone) under this framework, here is how to handle it like a pro:

1. The “Protocol” Approach

In a state of emergency, you don’t apologize; you state the procedure. Instead of looking sheepish, you treat the rubber glove as a standard operating procedure (SOP).

The Interaction: You extend the gloved hand or simply keep your hands back.

The Line: “I’m maintaining strict contact protocols right now. Good to meet you, Bill.”

Why this works with him: Gates understands systems. If you frame it as a “protocol” rather than “I think you specifically are gross,” he’ll likely find it more logical than insulting.

2. Upgrading the Logic

If you are truly in an “emergency” mindset, the glove is actually your weakest link. To be logically consistent with your own safety:

The Glove is a “Vector”: As soon as that glove touches his hand, the glove is “hot.” If you then touch your pocket, your glasses, or your phone with that glove, the emergency logic has failed because you’ve cross-contaminated your personal gear.

The Hand-Off: You’d need a plan for “doffing” (removing) the glove immediately after the contact without touching the exterior.

3. The “Bill” Variable

Gates is a man who once drank water made from processed human waste (the Janicki OmniProcessor) to prove a point about sanitation technology. He is profoundly desensitized to “gross” things in the name of science.

His likely thought: “This person is concerned about surface transmission (fomites). I wonder if they’ve considered that a Far−UVC light setup would be more efficient for this encounter than disposable latex.”

The Emergency Logic Checklist

If you’re going to go through with the Gloved Greeting, follow these steps to keep your logic sound:

StepActionLogic1Don the gloveCreate the primary barrier.2The HandshakeMinimize dwell time (the “tactile contact” phase).3The DoffPeel the glove off inside-out immediately after.4The DisposalPlace in a sealed bag; do not put it in your pocket.

The Reality: If you do this, Bill Gates won’t be offended—he’ll be fascinated. You might actually end up in a 20-minute conversation about the efficacy of barrier methods and the psychology of risk perception.

Would you like me to help you look up the current “Gold Standard” for personal PPE if you’re expecting to be in high-contact public spaces?