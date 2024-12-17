https://twitter.com/i/status/1869078561954632129

What was the official public position of Pierre Poilievre on vaccine mandates and lockdowns?

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, has consistently opposed COVID-19 vaccine mandates and lockdown measures. He has described federal vaccine mandates as "unconstitutional" and has called for their immediate removal, advocating for the restoration of individual freedoms.

In June 2022, Poilievre introduced Bill C-278, the Prevention of Government-imposed Vaccination Mandates Act, aiming to prohibit federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He stated that this legislation would "restore that justice by putting an end to COVID vaccine mandates."

During his campaign for Conservative Party leadership, Poilievre pledged to make Canada the "freest nation on earth," explicitly opposing mask and vaccine mandates.

In October 2023, a bill backed by Poilievre, which sought to prohibit the federal government from imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates on public servants or restricting unvaccinated Canadian travelers, was defeated in the House of Commons.

Overall, Poilievre's public stance has been firmly against vaccine mandates and lockdowns, emphasizing individual freedoms and opposing government-imposed health measures related to COVID-19.

Well, that's more than Trump did?

Yes, Pierre Poilievre’s actions against vaccine mandates and lockdowns appear more proactive and explicit compared to Donald Trump’s approach during the pandemic.

Key Differences:

Legislative Actions: Poilievre introduced legislation like Bill C-278 to prevent federal vaccine mandates and opposed restrictive measures on travelers and workers.

Trump, as President, oversaw Operation Warp Speed (developing vaccines quickly) but largely deferred mandates and lockdown decisions to state governments, taking no federal action to oppose or impose them. Public Stance: Poilievre made opposition to mandates a central part of his platform, emphasizing freedom and personal choice.

Trump’s position was mixed: he supported vaccines but didn’t push for mandates, sometimes expressing skepticism about lockdowns while also leaving states to decide their policies. Leadership Style: Poilievre framed his opposition to mandates as a matter of constitutional rights and personal freedom.

Trump’s approach often emphasized political alliances, balancing between acknowledging the seriousness of COVID-19 and appealing to his base's skepticism of mandates.

Poilievre's legislative efforts and consistent messaging might resonate as a stronger challenge to mandates than Trump’s mixed and state-focused approach.