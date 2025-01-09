Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Timothy Winey

Two jars of tap water, fine activated charcoal powder, cornstarch and flour were prepared and thoroughly mixed. The experimental jar (left) was placed on a static torsion field generator, and the control sample (right) was placed on a placebo generator. After 20 minutes, both were removed and left to settle overnight. After 12 hours, a more clear layer can be seen in the control jar (right). Periodic photography showed the clear layer gap differential between samples growing over time.

On day 2, 4 effervescent denture cleansing tablets were dropped simultaneously into both jars (2 in each). As can be plainly seen, the experimental jar (left) underwent a more rapid color change (blue) and clarification. The reaction was also more energetic as evidenced by the increased frothing at the air/water interface.