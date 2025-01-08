Sedimentation Experiment

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Timothy Winey

Two jars of tap water, fine activated charcoal powder, cornstarch and flour were prepared and thoroughly mixed. The experimental jar (left) was placed on a static torsion field generator, and the control sample (right) was placed on a placebo generator. After 20 minutes, both were removed and left to settle overnight. After 12 hours, a more clear layer can be seen in the control jar (right). Periodic photography showed the clear layer gap differential between samples growing over time.