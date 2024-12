Two identical jars of tap water, fine activated charcoal and cornstarch were prepared and mixed then left for 5 days. Note the clear boundary layer in the Torsion Field exposed jar (left) compared to the serrated sedimentation in the control jar (right). The jars were first filled with tap water where the experimental jar was then exposed to a torsion field for 10 minutes before mixing the charcoal and cornstarch into both jars simultaneously.