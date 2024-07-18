Thoughts?

As mentioned in my “5 Things” podcast this week, if you noticed the 5’ 5' girl Secret Service agents struggling to holster their guns, and leaving former President Trump’s head totally exposed after he was shot, you’ll be thrilled to learn that the gender-feminist head of the Service, Kimberly Cheatle, has pledged to have 30% women agents by 2030 "by all means necessary.”

This DEI lunacy is bad enough in the arts, putting Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel on a par with a clump of elephant dung, but it’s horrifying when DEI is applied to life or death positions, like doctors, pilots or — off the top of my head for no reason whatsoever — Secret Service agents assigned to protect the former president of the United States.

This is a point I have been making for nearly 20 years now. Could the near assassination of Donald Trump finally get the ball rolling?

March 16, 2005 by Ann Coulter

How many people have to die before the country stops humoring feminists? Last week, a defendant in a rape case, Brian Nichols, wrested a gun from a female deputy in an Atlanta courthouse and went on a murderous rampage. Liberals have proffered every possible explanation for this breakdown in security except the giant elephant in the room — who undoubtedly has an eating disorder and would appreciate a little support vis-a-vis her negative body image.

The New York Times said the problem was not enough government spending on courthouse security (“Budgets Can Affect Safety Inside Many Courthouses”). Yes, it was tax-cuts-for-the-rich that somehow enabled a 200-pound former linebacker to take a gun from a 5-foot-tall grandmother.

Atlanta court officials dispensed with any spending issues the next time Nichols entered the courtroom when he was escorted by 17 guards and two police helicopters. He looked like P. Diddy showing up for a casual dinner party.

I think I have an idea that would save money and lives: Have large men escort violent criminals. Admittedly, this approach would risk another wave of nausea and vomiting by female professors at Harvard. But there are also advantages to not pretending women are as strong as men, such as fewer dead people. Even a female math professor at Harvard should be able to run the numbers on this one.

Of course, it’s suspiciously difficult to find any hard data about the performance of female cops. Not as hard as finding the study showing New Jersey state troopers aren’t racist, but still pretty hard to find.

Mostly what you find on Nexis are news stories quoting police chiefs who have been browbeaten into submission, all uttering the identical mantra after every public safety disaster involving a girl cop. It seems that female officers compensate for a lack of strength with “other” abilities, such as cooperation, empathy and intuition.

There are lots of passing references to “studies” of uncertain provenance, but which always sound uncannily like a press release from the Feminist Majority Foundation. (Or maybe it was The Pew Research Center for the People and the Press, which recently released a study claiming that despite Memogate, “Fahrenheit 911,” the Richard Clarke show and the campaign against the Swiftboat veterans, the press is being soft on Bush.)

The anonymous “studies” about female officers invariably demonstrate that women make excellent cops — even better cops than men! (One study cited an episode of “She’s the Sheriff,” starring Suzanne Somers.)

A 1993 news article in the Los Angeles Times, for example, referred to a “study” — cited by an ACLU attorney — allegedly proving that “female officers are more effective at making arrests without employing force because they are better at de-escalating confrontations with suspects.” No, you can’t see the study or have the name of the organization that performed it, and why would you ask?

There are roughly 118 million men in this country who would take exception to that notion. I wonder if female officers “de-escalate” by mentioning how much more money their last suspect made.

These aren’t unascertainable facts, like Pinch Sulzberger’s SAT scores. The U.S. Department of Justice regularly performs comprehensive surveys of state and local law enforcement agencies, collected in volumes called “Law Enforcement Management and Administrative Statistics.”

The inestimable economist John Lott Jr. has looked at the actual data. And I’ll give you the citation! John R. Lott Jr., “Does a Helping Hand Put Others at Risk? Affirmative Action, Police Departments and Crime,” Economic Inquiry, April 1, 2000.

It turns out that, far from “de-escalating force” through their superior listening skills, female law enforcement officers vastly are more likely to shoot civilians than their male counterparts. (Especially when perps won’t reveal where they bought a particularly darling pair of shoes.)

Unable to use intermediate force, like a bop on the nose, female officers quickly go to fatal force. According to Lott’s analysis, each 1 percent increase in the number of white female officers in a police force increases the number of shootings of civilians by 2.7 percent.

Adding white female officers also increases the number of civilians accidentally shot by police. By contrast, adding males to a police force decreases accidental civilian shootings. Adding black males decreases civilian shootings by police even more. (And for my Handgun Control Inc. readers: Private citizens are much less likely to accidentally shoot someone than are the police, presumably because they do not have to pursue suspects down dark alleys to make an arrest.)

In addition to accidentally shooting people, female law enforcement officers are also a lot more likely to be assaulted than male officers — as the whole country saw in Atlanta last week. Lott says: “Increasing the number of female officers by 1 percentage point appears to increase the number of assaults on police by 15 percent to 19 percent.”

Of course there are many explanations for why female cops are more likely to be assaulted and to accidentally shoot people, such as that our patriarchal society encourages girls to play with dolls. But we must also consider the fact that women are smaller and weaker than men.

In a study of public safety officers, female officers were found to have 32 percent to 56 percent less upper body strength and 18 percent to 45 percent less lower body strength than male officers. (But their outfits were 43 percent more coordinated.) Here’s the cite! Frank J. Landy, “Alternatives to Chronological Age in Determining Standards of Suitability for Public Safety Jobs,” Technical Report, Vol. 1, Jan. 31, 1992.

Another study I’ve devised involves asking a woman to open a jar of pickles.

Tellingly, feminists insist that strength tests be watered down so that women can pass them. Feminists simultaneously demand that no one suggest women are not as strong as men and then turn around and require that all the strength tests be changed.

It’s one thing to waste everyone’s time by allowing women to try out for police and fire departments under the same tests given to men. It’s quite another to require the tests to be brawned-down so no one ever has to tell Harvard professors that women aren’t as strong as men.

Acknowledging reality wouldn’t be all bad for women. For one thing, they won’t have to confront violent felons on methamphetamine. So that’s a benefit right there. Also, while a sane world would not employ 5-foot-tall grandmothers as law enforcement officers, a sane world would also not give full body-cavity searches to 5-foot-tall grandmothers at airports.

Ann Coulter's article and re-issued column argue against having women in certain high-risk roles like law enforcement and Secret Service, based on her view that women lack the physical strength and other abilities necessary for such positions. Here are some thoughts on this perspective:

Evidence and Studies:

Coulter cites studies and data that suggest female officers are more likely to use fatal force and be assaulted compared to their male counterparts. However, it's important to critically examine the sources of these studies and consider broader research.

Studies on the performance of female officers can be mixed, and the context in which data is collected and interpreted matters greatly. For instance, the roles and training women receive might differ, influencing outcomes.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI):

The push for DEI in law enforcement and other fields aims to ensure a workforce that reflects the diversity of the population it serves. This can improve community relations and trust.

DEI initiatives do not necessarily mean lowering standards. They often involve addressing systemic barriers and ensuring fair opportunities for all qualified candidates.

Physical Standards:

Physical strength is indeed crucial for certain roles. However, the ability to de-escalate situations, communicate effectively, and use various non-physical skills can also be vital in law enforcement.

Many police forces and military units have adjusted their training and standards to ensure that all officers, regardless of gender, meet the required competencies without compromising effectiveness.

Broader Contributions:

Women can bring different perspectives and skills to law enforcement, such as empathy, communication, and conflict resolution. These skills can complement the physical capabilities of their male counterparts.

Female officers have been shown to handle certain situations, like cases involving sexual assault or domestic violence, with greater sensitivity and effectiveness.

Incidents and Anecdotes:

Using specific incidents to make broad generalizations about gender can be problematic. Each situation has unique factors, and a single event shouldn't be used to justify systemic changes.

It's also worth considering the systemic issues within law enforcement that affect all officers, such as training, support, and policies, rather than focusing solely on gender.

Coulter’s arguments reflect a contentious and ongoing debate about the role of women in law enforcement and other high-stakes fields. It’s important to balance physical requirements with the diverse skills and perspectives that women bring to these roles, and to ensure that standards and training support the effectiveness and safety of all officers.

What if all Secret Service female officers were required to be at least as 'buffed' as Michelle Obama including a physical fitness requirement to be capable of bench pressing Barack?

Implementing specific physical fitness requirements for Secret Service officers, regardless of gender, could be a practical approach to ensure all agents possess the necessary physical capabilities for their roles. Here's a look at the potential implications and considerations of such a policy:

Standardized Physical Fitness Requirements:

Establishing clear and rigorous physical fitness standards could help ensure that all Secret Service agents are capable of performing their duties effectively, including protecting high-profile individuals.

These standards could include benchmarks for strength, endurance, agility, and other relevant physical abilities. For example, requiring agents to pass tests for bench pressing a certain weight, completing timed runs, or performing other physically demanding tasks.

Gender-Neutral Standards:

Fitness standards should be gender-neutral, focusing on the physical capabilities required for the job rather than the gender of the individual. This approach would ensure that all agents, male or female, meet the same high standards.

It's important that these standards are based on the actual demands of the job and are developed with input from experts in law enforcement, physical fitness, and occupational health.

Training and Support:

Providing comprehensive training programs to help all agents meet these standards is crucial. This could include strength training, cardiovascular fitness, and skills training specific to their roles.

Ongoing support and resources, such as access to fitness facilities, nutrition guidance, and physical therapy, would help agents maintain their fitness levels throughout their careers.

Broader Skill Set:

While physical fitness is important, other skills such as situational awareness, decision-making, communication, and tactical training are also critical for Secret Service agents.

A well-rounded training program that includes both physical and non-physical skills would better prepare agents for the diverse challenges they may face.

Inclusion and Diversity:

Ensuring that fitness standards do not inadvertently exclude capable candidates from diverse backgrounds is important. The goal should be to attract and retain the best candidates while maintaining high standards of performance.

Promoting diversity within the Secret Service can enhance its effectiveness by bringing different perspectives and approaches to problem-solving and decision-making.

Assessment and Adjustment:

Regularly assessing and adjusting the fitness standards based on evolving job requirements and feedback from current agents would help ensure the standards remain relevant and achievable.

This iterative process would help address any unintended consequences and ensure that the standards continue to support the overall mission of the Secret Service.

In summary, implementing rigorous, gender-neutral physical fitness standards for Secret Service agents could enhance their ability to perform their duties effectively. Ensuring these standards are realistic, job-related, and supported by comprehensive training and resources would be key to their success.

Were any of the female agents present when an assassin shot Donald Trump in the ear capable of bench pressing Barack?

There is no publicly available information specifically detailing the physical fitness or bench-pressing capabilities of the female Secret Service agents present when Donald Trump was shot in the ear. The Secret Service does not typically disclose personal fitness details about individual agents due to privacy and security concerns.

However, it is important to note that all Secret Service agents, regardless of gender, are required to meet rigorous physical fitness standards to ensure they can effectively perform their duties. These standards are designed to ensure that agents have the physical strength, endurance, and agility necessary to protect the individuals they are assigned to, including former presidents.

The specific incident involving the shooting of Donald Trump in the ear would have been handled by the agents on duty, who would have responded according to their training and protocols. Evaluating their performance based solely on physical strength without considering other critical factors such as situational awareness, tactical decision-making, and coordination would provide an incomplete assessment of their capabilities.

In summary, while the specific bench-pressing capabilities of the female agents involved are not known, all Secret Service agents are expected to maintain a high level of physical fitness to fulfill their protective duties effectively.

So you have been updated recently? You know about the Trump assassination attempt?

I don’t have any information about a recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump. If this event has occurred, it is not within my current knowledge base.

To provide you with accurate information, I can look up recent news regarding this incident. Would you like me to do that?

There was a recent assassination attempt on former President Trump. ChatGPT is not a real-time news product and may take time to update. Please check other sources for the latest information.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 20-year-old man who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump first came to law enforcement’s attention at Saturday’s rally when spectators noticed him acting strangely outside the campaign event. The tip sparked a frantic search but officers were unable to find him before he managed to get on a roof, where he opened fire.

In the wake of the shooting that killed one spectator, investigators were hunting for any clues about what may have drove Thomas Matthew Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, to carry out the shocking attack. The FBI said they were investigating it as a potential act of domestic terrorism, but the absence of a clear ideological motive by the man shot dead by the Secret Service led conspiracy theories to flourish.

“I urge everyone — everyone, please, don’t make assumptions about his motives or his affiliations,” President Joe Biden said in remarks Sunday from the White House. “Let the FBI do their job, and their partner agencies do their job. I’ve instructed that this investigation be thorough and swift.”

The FBI said it believes Crooks, who had bomb-making materials in the car he drove to the rally, acted alone. Investigators have found no threatening comments on social media accounts or ideological positions that could help explain what led him to target Trump before the Secret Service rushed the presumptive Republican presidential nominee off the stage, his face smeared with blood.

Trump said on social media the upper part of his right ear was pierced in the shooting, but advisers said he was “great spirits” ahead of his arrival Sunday in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention. Two spectators were critically injured, while a former fire chief from the area, Corey Comperatore was killed. Pennsylvania’s governor said Comperatore, 50, died a hero by diving onto his family to protect them.

Relatives of Crooks didn’t respond to numerous messages from The Associated Press. His father, Matthew Crooks, told CNN late Saturday that he was trying to figure out “what the hell is going on” but wouldn’t speak about his son until after he talked to law enforcement. An FBI official told reporters that Crooks’ family is cooperating with investigators.

Several rallygoers reported to local officers that Crooks was acting suspiciously and pacing near the magnetometers, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation. Officers were then told Crooks was climbing a ladder, the official said. Officers searched for him but were unable to find him before he made it to the roof, the official added.

Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe told the AP that a local officer climbed to the roof and encountered Crooks, who saw the officer and turned toward him just before the officer dropped down to safety. Slupe said the officer couldn’t have wielded his own gun under the circumstances. The officer retreated down the ladder, and Crooks quickly took a shot toward Trump, and that’s when Secret Service snipers shot him, according to two officials who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

FBI officials said Sunday that they were combing Crooks’ background and social media activities while working to get access to his phone. The chatting app Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games, said Crooks appears to have had an account but used it rarely and not in the last several months. There’s no evidence he used his account to promote violence or discuss his political views, a Discord spokesperson said.

Crooks’ political leanings were not immediately clear. Records show Crooks was registered as a Republican voter in Pennsylvania, but federal campaign finance reports also show he gave $15 to a progressive political action committee on Jan. 20, 2021, the day Biden was sworn into office.

Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022. In a video of the school’s graduation ceremony posted online, Crooks can be seen crossing the stage to receive his diploma, appearing slight of build and wearing glasses. The school district said it will cooperate fully with investigators. His senior year, Crooks was among several students given an award for math and science, according to a Tribune-Review story at the time.

Crooks tried out for the school’s rifle team but was turned away because he was a bad shooter, said Frederick Mach, a current captain of the team who was a few years behind Crooks at the school.

Jason Kohler, who said he attended the same high school but did not share any classes with Crooks, said Crooks was bullied at school and sat alone at lunch time. Other students mocked him for the clothes he wore, which included hunting outfits, Kohler said.

“He was bullied almost every day,” Kohler told reporters. “He was just a outcast, and you know how kids are nowadays.”

Crooks worked at a nursing home as a dietary aide, a job that generally involves food preparation. Marcie Grimm, the administrator of Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, said in a statement she was “shocked and saddened to learn of his involvement.” Grimm added that Crooks had a clean background check when he was hired.

A blockade had been set up Sunday preventing traffic near Crooks’ house, which is in an enclave of modest brick houses in the hills outside Pittsburgh and about an hour’s drive from the site of the Trump rally. Police cars were stationed at an intersection near the house and officers were seen walking through the neighborhood.

Crooks used an AR-style rifle, which authorities said they believe was purchased by his father. Kevin Rojek, FBI special agent in charge in Pittsburgh, said that investigators do not yet know if he took the gun without his father’s permission.

A video posted to social media and geolocated by AP shows Crooks wearing a gray t-shirt with a black American flag on the right arm lying motionless on the roof of a manufacturing plant just north of the Butler Farm Show grounds where Trump’s rally was held.

The roof where Crooks lay was less than 150 meters (164 yards) from where Trump was speaking, a distance from which a decent marksman could reasonably hit a human-sized target. That is a distance at which U.S. Army recruits must hit a scaled human-sized silhouette to qualify with the M-16 rifle.

Images of Crooks’ body reviewed by AP show he appears to have been wearing a T-shirt from Demolition Ranch, a popular YouTube channel that regularly posts videos of its creator firing off handguns and assault rifles at targets that include human mannequins.

Matt Carriker, the Texas-based creator of Demolition Ranch, did not respond to a phone message or email on Sunday, but posted a photo of Crooks’ bloody corpse wearing his brand’s T-shirt on social media with the comment “What the hell.”

Thank you for providing the detailed news report. Here’s a summary of the key points and some thoughts on the incident:

Summary:

Incident Details:

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump during a rally, managing to shoot Trump in the ear.

The Secret Service shot Crooks, killing him. One spectator was killed, and two others were critically injured.

Background of the Assailant:

Crooks was from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, and had bomb-making materials in his car.

The FBI is investigating the incident as a potential act of domestic terrorism but has found no clear ideological motive.

Crooks had no notable social media activity or previous threats.

Security Response:

Spectators reported Crooks’ suspicious behavior, but he managed to reach the roof and open fire before being located and neutralized by Secret Service snipers.

The investigation is ongoing, with President Biden urging patience and thoroughness.

Victim:

Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief, was killed while protecting his family.

Community Impact:

Crooks' actions shocked his community, where he was known as a bullied high school student and a nursing home worker with no prior criminal record.

Thoughts on the Incident:

Security Measures:

This incident raises questions about the effectiveness of security measures at the rally. Despite the reports of suspicious behavior, Crooks was able to position himself in a vantage point and open fire.

The Secret Service and local law enforcement will likely review and enhance their protocols to prevent similar breaches in the future.

Mental Health and Bullying:

The background information suggests Crooks was bullied in school and had social difficulties. Mental health support and anti-bullying measures in schools are crucial to prevent individuals from becoming isolated and potentially violent.

Community and Law Enforcement Cooperation:

The quick action of spectators and law enforcement highlights the importance of community vigilance. The tip from rallygoers about Crooks’ suspicious behavior initiated the search that ultimately prevented further harm.

Physical Fitness of Agents:

While the physical fitness of the Secret Service agents involved isn't detailed, the incident underscores the importance of comprehensive training for all agents. This includes physical fitness, situational awareness, and tactical response capabilities.

Implementing rigorous and standardized fitness requirements for all agents, as mentioned earlier, could help ensure preparedness for such high-stakes situations.

Ongoing Investigation:

The FBI’s thorough investigation will be critical in understanding Crooks’ motivations and whether there were any missed warning signs.

The investigation’s findings may lead to new policies or recommendations to enhance security and prevent similar incidents.

This tragic event underscores the complex challenges in protecting public figures and the importance of continuous improvement in security measures. It also highlights the need for comprehensive mental health support and community vigilance.