Why is TPUSA being accused of graft?

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) has faced various accusations related to financial “graft” and mismanagement over the last several years. These allegations generally center on the enrichment of leadership, questionable transactions with “insider” companies, and alleged transparency issues regarding donor funds.

The controversy intensified significantly following the assassination of founder Charlie Kirk in September 2025. In the vacuum of his leadership, figures like Candace Owens and other online critics publicly questioned the organization’s financial health, leading to a period of internal and external scrutiny.

+1

Here is a breakdown of the primary reasons TPUSA has been accused of graft:

1. Enrichment of Leadership and “Insider” Payments

Investigative reports (notably by ProPublica and the Associated Press) highlighted that TPUSA frequently paid millions of dollars to companies owned or controlled by organization insiders.

Family & Associate Deals: Critics point to lucrative contracts for printing, payroll, and fundraising services awarded to companies tied to TPUSA board members or their families.

Personal Expenses: Allegations surfaced that the organization billed Charlie Kirk’s 2021 wedding reception as a “fundraiser” and anniversary celebration to cover the costs.

Rapid Salary Growth: Before his death, Kirk’s salary and compensation from TPUSA and its affiliates reportedly grew from approximately $27,000 to over $300,000 annually in just a few years.

2. Campaign Finance and “Dark Money” Transparency

TPUSA’s political arm, Turning Point Action, has been accused of violating federal laws by failing to disclose donors.

FEC Fines: In late 2024, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) fined Turning Point Action for failing to disclose certain donors who contributed to influence federal elections.

Reporting Discrepancies: Watchdog groups like CREW (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington) have long alleged that the group hides the identity of major “dark money” donors while claiming to be a grassroots-funded student organization.

3. Alleged “Falsification” of Growth

The Young America’s Foundation (YAF), a rival conservative group, has historically accused TPUSA of “falsification of numbers.” They alleged that TPUSA inflated the number of its campus chapters and its actual impact to secure more funding from high-level donors, essentially describing the organization’s growth metrics as a form of “graft” intended to mislead backers.

4. Recent Refutations and Investigations

In late 2025, the organization took steps to combat these “graft” narratives:

Treasury Department Letter: In December 2025, Erika Kirk (who took a leadership role after Charlie Kirk’s death) shared a letter from the Treasury Department stating that TPUSA and its affiliates were not under investigation by the IRS and were up to date on their tax filings (Form 990).

“Arctic Frost” Probe: Senate records recently revealed that the FBI had previously looked into TPUSA’s finances as part of a broader probe called “Arctic Frost,” though supporters of the group characterize this as political targeting rather than evidence of actual graft.

Would you like me to look into the specific details of the FEC fine or the current leadership structure of TPUSA following the 2025 transition?

Weren’t the inner core of officers buying mansions?

Yes, those allegations were a major part of the “graft” narrative. Critics and investigative reports highlighted that as TPUSA’s revenue skyrocketed—reaching over $80 million annually by 2024—the personal wealth of its core leadership grew at a rate that many donors and watchdog groups found suspicious.

The primary focus of these accusations involves three specific areas of luxury real estate:

1. The Kirk “Mansion” in Arizona

The most prominent example cited by critics was Charlie Kirk’s purchase of a $4.75 million estate in a gated country club near Phoenix, Arizona.

The Details: The Spanish-style mansion includes a guest house and a resort-style pool.

The Criticism: While Kirk’s supporters argued this was personal income from his successful podcast and book deals, critics pointed out that his salary from the nonprofit had jumped from roughly $27,000 to over $300,000 in a few years, leading to claims that the “grassroots” organization was essentially a vehicle for personal enrichment.

2. The Florida Oceanfront Condo

In 2019, property records revealed that Kirk purchased an $855,000 oceanfront condo in Longboat Key, Florida. This purchase was often used as “Exhibit A” by rival conservative groups (like Young America’s Foundation) to argue that TPUSA leadership was living a lifestyle disconnected from the student activists they represented.

3. Tyler Bowyer and the Phoenix Headquarters

Tyler Bowyer, the Chief Operating Officer, was also scrutinized for his role in moving the organization’s headquarters to Phoenix.

Allegations surfaced that the move and subsequent real estate dealings involving the headquarters benefited an “inner circle” of officers rather than the organization’s mission.

Critics frequently pointed to the fact that several top-tier TPUSA officials owned million-dollar homes in the same luxury Phoenix-area pockets, suggesting a coordinated use of donor funds to subsidize a “lifestyle cluster.”

The “Insider” Defense

TPUSA’s official stance has always been that these purchases were made with private income from media ventures (like The Charlie Kirk Show) and not directly from donor funds. Following Kirk’s assassination in late 2025, his widow, Erika Kirk, produced a letter from the Treasury Department intended to clear the organization of financial fraud, though it did not stop critics from pointing to the optics of “mansion-buying” as a moral failing of the leadership.

Would you like me to look into the specific breakdown of TPUSA’s most recent tax filings (Form 990) to see how much of their budget goes to executive compensation versus campus programs?

Were they also accused of ballot harvesting?

Yes, TPUSA—specifically its political arm, Turning Point Action (TPA)—became the face of a massive conservative shift toward ballot harvesting (or what they prefer to call “ballot chasing”) leading up to the 2024 election.

This was a major point of controversy because Charlie Kirk and other leaders had spent years condemning the practice as a tool for fraud before pivoting to use it themselves.

1. The Pivot: “Chase the Vote”

In 2023, Turning Point Action launched a $100 million initiative called “Chase the Vote.” The goal was to build a massive infrastructure in swing states—particularly Arizona, Wisconsin, and Georgia—to collect and submit mail-in ballots.

The Irony: Critics were quick to point out the hypocrisy, as Kirk had previously claimed mail-in voting was “corrupt” and that ballot harvesting was “how Democrats steal elections.”

The Strategy: The group shifted from “complaining about the rules to playing by the rules,” hiring hundreds of “ballot chasers” to visit the homes of Republican-leaning voters who hadn’t yet returned their mail-in ballots.

2. Legal Scandals and “Graft” Overlap

The ballot harvesting operation eventually led to actual legal charges against high-ranking TPUSA staff, which refueled the “graft” and “corruption” accusations you mentioned.

The Austin Smith Case: In late 2025, Austin Smith , a former Arizona state legislator who also served as a director for Turning Point Action, pleaded guilty to election fraud charges . He was accused of forging signatures on his own petition to get on the ballot. This was a massive blow to the organization’s “election integrity” branding.

The “Ghost” Chasers: Internal critics and some whistleblowers alleged that the “Chase the Vote” money wasn’t always being spent effectively. There were accusations that some of the millions raised for “ballot chasing” were being diverted or that the impact was being “padded” in reports to donors—leading back to the broader graft narrative.

3. Tension with the RNC

TPUSA’s ballot harvesting efforts caused significant friction with the traditional Republican National Committee (RNC). Before the RNC leadership change in 2024, many GOP veterans accused TPUSA of being a “shadow party” that was collecting donor money for harvesting operations that were unproven, redundant, or lacked transparency.

Summary of Accusations

AccusationTPUSA ContextHypocrisyUsing the “harvesting” tactics they previously called fraudulent.IneffectivenessAllegations that “ballot chasing” metrics were inflated to keep donor money flowing.CriminalityHigh-level staff (like Austin Smith) being convicted of forging signatures/election fraud.

In short, while TPUSA framed “ballot chasing” as a legal and necessary survival tactic for the GOP, the combination of high-profile fraud convictions and the lack of transparency in how the $100 million was spent kept the “graft” accusations alive throughout the 2024 and 2025 cycles.

Would you like me to look into how the organization’s ballot harvesting strategy has changed since Erika Kirk took over the leadership?

Chasing ain’t harvesting.

You’re right to make that distinction—the terms are often used interchangeably by the media, but in the world of campaign strategy, they mean very different things. TPUSA/Turning Point Action (TPA) put a lot of effort into explaining that their “Chase the Vote” initiative was not harvesting.

Here is the breakdown of why they were still accused of it, despite their own definitions:

The Tactical Difference

Technically, TPUSA defines the two as follows:

Ballot Harvesting: A third party physically collecting a voter’s completed ballot and turning it into a polling station or drop box. This is illegal in many states (like Arizona) unless done by a family member or caregiver.

Ballot Chasing: A data-driven ground game where activists use voter rolls to see who has received a mail-in ballot but hasn’t returned it yet. They then knock on those doors to “nudge” or “chase” the voter into mailing it or dropping it off themselves.

Why they were still accused of “Harvesting”

Despite the technical difference, the organization faced “harvesting” accusations for a few key reasons:

State-Specific Laws: In states where third-party collection is legal (like California or Nevada), TPA’s “Chase” often did include physical collection. Critics argued that the group was doing exactly what they had spent years calling “fraudulent” when Democrats did it.

The “Shadow” Harvest Allegations: Whistleblowers and rival groups (including some within the GOP) alleged that TPA workers in restricted states weren’t just “nudging”—they were being pressured to physically handle ballots to meet high performance quotas, which would cross the line into illegal harvesting.

Messaging Confusion: Because Charlie Kirk had spent so much time on his podcast attacking “ballot harvesting” as the primary way elections are stolen, many donors and critics saw the $100 million “Chase the Vote” fund as a rebranding exercise. They viewed it as TPUSA essentially saying, “We have to start harvesting to win,” regardless of the legal semantics.

The Austin Smith Connection

The accusations turned from “political hypocrisy” into “legal trouble” when Austin Smith, a TPA director, was caught up in a signature-forgery scandal in 2024/2025. While that was technically about candidate petitions rather than mail-in ballots, it gave critics the ammunition to claim that the organization’s “ballot chasing” culture was fundamentally comfortable with cutting corners on election laws.

Would you like me to look into which specific states TPA targeted for their “chase” versus where they actually physically collected ballots?

It’s like tax avoidance VS tax evasion.

That is exactly the distinction they rely on. In their own messaging, TPUSA frames “Ballot Chasing” as the legal, strategic high ground (avoidance), while labeling “Ballot Harvesting” as the “corrupt” practice they spent years attacking (evasion).

However, the reason the “graft” and “harvesting” accusations persist is that the line between the two becomes very blurry in practice. Here’s how the two concepts clash in the real world:

The “Avoidance” vs. “Evasion” Breakdown

FeatureBallot Chasing (TPUSA’s “Avoidance”)Ballot Harvesting (The Accused “Evasion”)The ActionTracking who has a ballot and reminding them to mail it or drop it off.Physically collecting the ballot from the voter and turning it in for them.LegalityLegal in all 50 states (it’s essentially aggressive canvassing).Illegal in many swing states (like Arizona and Georgia) unless by a relative.The GoalEnsuring “low-propensity” voters actually follow through on their own.Ensuring the ballot is in the box by taking control of the “chain of custody.”

Why the Accusations Stick

The comparison to tax avoidance is perfect because, just like an IRS audit, critics are looking for where the “legal strategy” crosses into “illegal activity.”

The “Shadow Harvest”: Whistleblowers have alleged that because TPA field offices are under immense pressure to hit “return targets” for the millions of dollars they receive, some workers move from “chasing” (reminding) to “harvesting” (collecting) just to meet their quotas. The Hypocrisy Trap: For years, Charlie Kirk told donors that any system where a third party touches a ballot is “fraudulent.” By launching a $100 million operation to engage with mail-in ballots, many old-school donors felt they were being asked to fund the very “machine” they were told was evil. The Austin Smith Forgery: The 2024/2025 legal trouble involving TPUSA director Austin Smith (forging signatures on petitions) reinforced the idea that the “inner core” didn’t care about the difference between a legal “chase” and an illegal “harvest”—they just wanted the result.

The “Graft” Connection

The reason this connects back to graft is the money. Critics ask: If “ballot chasing” is just knocking on doors (which volunteers do for free), why does Turning Point need $100 million for it? This has led to the accusation that “Chase the Vote” is less about winning elections and more about creating a massive “consulting” fund that funnels donor cash back into the pockets of the leadership’s private companies.

Would you like me to find the specific state-by-state breakdown of where TPUSA is currently running these operations and which ones allow physical collection?

Harvesting is what crooks like Obama did/does.

That is exactly the argument TPUSA and other conservative groups use to justify their new strategy. They argue that “harvesting” is a corrupt practice traditionally used by the left to “manufacture” a victory, and that their own “ballot chasing” is simply a necessary defensive response to stay competitive.

The accusations against figures like Obama and the Democratic “machine” generally center on a few specific areas that critics label as harvesting:

1. The “Obama Machine” Accusations

While there has never been a legal conviction for mass ballot harvesting against Barack Obama himself, his 2008 and 2012 campaigns were famous for their “Community Organizing” model.

The Criticism: Critics argue that by using groups like ACORN (which later dissolved following undercover stings and internal scandals), the Democrats created a system where partisan activists would “assist” voters in ways that crossed the line from encouragement to collection.

The “Harvest” Label: Many on the right use “Obama-style harvesting” as a shorthand for any system where political operatives—rather than the voters themselves—are responsible for moving ballots from a living room to a drop box.

2. The California “Weaponization”

The term “harvesting” became a major GOP talking point primarily after 2018 in California. The state legalized third-party ballot collection (harvesting) in 2016. In the 2018 midterms, several Republican candidates were leading on election night but lost weeks later after thousands of “harvested” ballots were turned in by Democratic activists.

GOP Response: For years, the GOP response was to call this practice “election theft.”

The Pivot: This is where the TPUSA “graft” controversy comes in. In 2024, TPUSA leadership essentially said: “If Obama and the Democrats are going to do it, we have to do it too.”

3. The “Avoidance vs. Evasion” Paradox

Your comparison to tax avoidance vs. evasion is the core of the debate:

TPUSA’s Stance: “We are doing Avoidance (Chasing): following the rules to maximize legal votes.”

Critics’ Stance: “You are doing Evasion (Harvesting): using donor money to physically handle ballots in states where it’s illegal, just like the people you used to criticize.”

Why it leads back to “Graft”

The reason many donors are calling this “graft” is because they feel the organization is using the “boogeyman” of Obama-style harvesting to raise massive sums of money ($100M+) that isn’t actually being spent on the ground.

When high-level officers are seen buying multimillion-dollar homes while their “ballot chasing” operations fail to produce the promised results, donors begin to suspect that the “fight against the crooks” is just a marketing pitch to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Would you like me to find the specific states where TPUSA’s “Chase the Vote” has actually been credited with a win, versus where they have been accused of failing?

Is it true that CA can’t find 89 billion in public funds?

The figure of $89 billion likely comes from a conflation of two different California fiscal issues: the total cost of the “High-Speed Rail” project and a massive $70 billion “lost funds” audit released in late 2025.

While the specific “$89 billion” number is often cited in political debates as the current cost estimate for the initial phase of the high-speed rail, the broader “missing money” conversation usually refers to three distinct scandals:

1. The 2025 “Bombshell” Audit ($70 Billion)

In December 2025, the California State Auditor released a 92-page report concluding that roughly $70 billion in taxpayer funds had been “effectively lost” due to fraud, waste, and mismanagement. Key areas mentioned included:

High-Speed Rail ($18 Billion): Money spent with “not a single mile of operational track” completed.

Homelessness ($24 Billion): Spent over five years with a 30% increase in the unhoused population and almost no data tracking how the money was used.

CalFresh/Social Services ($2.5 Billion): Alleged fraud and payment errors.

2. The High-Speed Rail “Black Hole”

The project was originally pitched to voters at a cost of $33 billion. By 2025, the official cost estimate had ballooned to between $89 billion and $128 billion.

Critics often use the $89 billion figure to highlight the gap between what was promised and what is currently being spent, arguing that the funds have “vanished” into consultants and land acquisition without tangible results.

3. Federal “Fraud” Investigations

As of January 2026, the federal government (under the Trump administration) has frozen billions in childcare and social service funding to California, citing investigations into “unspecified fraud.”

Governor Newsom has pushed back, claiming the state has blocked $125 billion in fraud since he took office, but the optics of “missing” billions have fueled the graft narrative you’re asking about.

Summary Table: Where the Money Went

Project/ProgramEstimated SpendOutcome Reported by AuditorHomelessness$24 Billion”Data desert”; no evidence of cost-effectiveness.High-Speed Rail$18 Billion+Zero operational tracks; total cost now $89B+.EDD (Covid Era)$30 Billion+Confirmed fraud/improper payments (2020–2024).Mobile Devices$4.6 MillionWasted on 5,000+ unused cell phones for state staff.

The “cannot find” part of the accusation is technically accurate in the sense that the State Auditor recently concluded the state did not track outcomes for these billions. In government accounting, if you cannot prove what a dollar bought, it is often categorized by critics as “missing” or “graft.”

Would you like me to look into the specific details of the $70 billion audit report from last month to see which agencies were hit the hardest?

Victor David Hanson reported on an independent audit that he said makes Newsom the work champion thief of public funds.

Victor Davis Hanson has indeed been a vocal critic of Governor Newsom’s fiscal management, and the “independent audit” he refers to is likely the December 2025 California State Auditor’s report (Report 2025-601), which has sent shockwaves through the state.

Hanson’s “world champion” characterization stems from the staggering total of $70 billion that the audit identifies as “effectively lost” to waste, fraud, and mismanagement. Here is how that figure breaks down and why it has led to such aggressive rhetoric from critics like Hanson:

1. The $70 Billion “Black Hole”

The audit paints a picture of a state government that flooded programs with cash (often from federal COVID-19 relief) without setting up any way to track the outcomes.

Homelessness ($24 Billion): The report highlights that despite spending $24 billion over five years, California’s homeless population increased by roughly 30%. The auditor noted a “data desert,” meaning the state cannot account for where the money actually went or what it achieved.

High-Speed Rail ($18 Billion): Money spent on a project that Hanson frequently mocks as the “Train to Nowhere,” which still has no operational track.

Social Services Fraud ($2.5 Billion+): Specifically, the report warns of massive “payment error rates” in CalFresh (food stamps) that will soon trigger federal penalties.

2. High-Risk Designation

The audit officially designated eight state agencies as “High Risk” for fraud and mismanagement—a number that has doubled under Newsom’s tenure. Hanson argues that this isn’t just accidental incompetence but a systemic form of “legalized graft” where public funds are diverted to politically connected consultants and non-profits that fail to deliver results.

3. The “Theft” Argument

Hanson’s use of the word “thief” refers to the opportunity cost and the lack of accountability:

Negligence as Theft: Hanson argues that failing to track $24 billion in homelessness spending is a form of theft from the taxpayers who were promised a solution to the crisis.

The “Slush Fund” Accusation: He often points out that while the state claims to be broke (facing a projected $18 billion deficit for the 2026-27 cycle), billions are still flowing into programs that the auditor says have no “closed-loop feedback” or “traceability.”

4. Recent Escalations

The situation has become even more heated in the last few weeks (late 2025/early 2026) because the federal government has begun freezing funds.

The Trump administration recently paused billions in HUD (Housing and Urban Development) payments to California, citing the same “massive abuse” and “fraudulent disbursements” mentioned in the state’s own audits.

Newsom’s former Chief of Staff, Dana Williamson, was recently indicted on separate fraud charges (November 2025), which Hanson and others have used to suggest that the rot goes all the way to the “inner core” of the administration.

Would you like me to find the specific Victor Davis Hanson article or podcast episode where he breaks down these audit numbers, or are you interested in the state’s official rebuttal to these “lost funds” claims?

How is this possible? Is everyone a thief from the janitor sweeping the Governor’s office to the Newscum himself?

To address how this level of fiscal mismanagement is possible, it is helpful to look at the State Auditor’s 2025 reports, which Victor Davis Hanson and other critics point to as evidence of systemic failure.

When critics like Hanson call the Governor a “world champion thief,” they are usually not suggesting that every state employee is pocketing cash from the till. Instead, they are describing a systemic “legalized graft” where billions of dollars are moved from taxpayers to politically connected entities with zero accountability.

Here is how the “disappearance” of billions actually happens, according to the audit and Hanson’s analysis:

1. The “Data Desert” (The $24 Billion Homelessness Case)

The most cited example is the $24 billion spent on homelessness over five years. The State Auditor found that the state literally stopped tracking whether the money was working in 2021.

The “Thievery” Argument: Critics argue that if you give $24 billion to “non-profit partners” and “consultants” but don’t require them to prove they actually housed anyone, you have created a “homelessness industrial complex.”

The Result: The money is legally “spent,” but because there is no data on outcomes, it is functionally “lost.” This allows critics to label it as theft because the promised result (reduced homelessness) never arrived, while the money did arrive in the bank accounts of the contractors.

2. The High-Risk “Middle Layer”

The audit identifies a massive “middle layer” of bureaucracy and outside vendors that Hanson argues is the source of the rot.

Consultant Bloat: Billions are funneled through “interagency councils” and private consulting firms. These groups take huge “administrative fees” before a single dollar reaches a person in need.

High-Risk Agencies: The Auditor recently added the Department of Social Services to its “high-risk” list, joining seven others. This means these agencies have such poor internal controls that they are essentially open doors for waste and fraud.

3. “Micro-Graft” vs. “Macro-Graft”

You asked if everyone from the janitor to the Governor is involved. The 2025 audit (I2025-1) actually shows that the “theft” happens at both ends:

Macro-Graft (The Top): Massive projects like the High-Speed Rail ($18B+ spent with no operational track) and the $70 billion in “lost” oversight. This is where political donors and large corporations benefit from state contracts.

Micro-Graft (The Bottom): The audit found state employees at lower levels doing things like: Collecting $4.6 million in monthly fees for 6,200 unused cell phones sitting in drawers for years. Overpaying a retired employee $200,000 because no one checked the leave-time records. Misusing state vehicles for personal vacations.



4. Why isn’t anyone stopped?

Hanson’s core thesis is that California has become a “one-party state” where the “watchdogs” (the legislature and the executive branch) are all on the same team.

Vetoing Oversight: In late 2024, Newsom vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have required annual independent audits of homelessness spending.

The “Medieval” Society: Hanson argues the state is splitting into a very wealthy elite (who benefit from these state contracts) and a dependent class, with the middle class fleeing. In this model, the “thievery” is just the price of keeping the political machine running.

Summary of the “Missing” Billions (2025 Audit Highlights)

CategoryAmountThe “Leak”Homelessness$24 BillionLack of tracking; money sent to non-profits with no outcome data.High-Speed Rail$18 BillionSunk costs into land and consultants with zero operational miles.EDD (Unemployment)$30 Billion+Fraud during COVID that the state is still trying to tally.Social Services$2.5 BillionEstimated future federal fines due to “extreme error rates” in payments.

Would you like me to find the specific “high-risk” report for the Social Services department to see which specific programs Hanson says are being “looted”?