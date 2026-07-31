Didn’t Ben Shapiro push the jab, and isn’t his wife a pro-jab doctor?

Didn’t Ben Shapiro push the jab, and isn’t his wife a pro-jab doctor?

Yes, Ben Shapiro publicly stated that he and his family chose to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and he has historically advocated for vaccines, emphasizing personal choice while encouraging immunization based on medical guidance (such as when he publicly urged people to vaccinate their children following a family experience with whooping cough).

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Regarding his wife, Mor Shapiro, she is a family medicine physician. While she maintains a private profile and largely stays out of the public eye, her background and profession as a medical doctor align with mainstream medical consensus supporting vaccination.

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In this video titled “Fauci’s Pardon Might Not Save Him,” Ben Shapiro discusses Dr. Anthony Fauci’s testimony before the Senate, the legal implications of a presidential pardon, and the criticisms surrounding COVID-19 policies:

The Senate Hearing and Invoking the Fifth: Ben Shapiro notes that Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before the Senate, where he invoked his right under the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination 111 times [01:59]. Fauci gave an opening statement criticizing Senator Rand Paul for an alleged obsession with his prosecution, releasing personal diaries, and trying to put him behind bars [02:06].

Republican Pushback and Confrontations: Senators used the hearing to challenge Fauci and highlight the negative impacts of pandemic policies. Senator Bernie Moreno confronted Fauci, asking him to turn around and look at citizens in the audience who faced professional and personal shaming during COVID-19 [04:26]. Senator Josh Holly questioned Fauci on trivial matters like tie and carpet colors to challenge his blanket invocation of the Fifth Amendment [06:21].

Legal Debate Over the Pardon: Shapiro explores whether Fauci can face criminal charges given that Joe Biden granted him a preemptive pardon for the period between 2014 and 2025 [00:46]. Legal analysts cited in the video suggest that while the pardon covers past offenses within that timeframe, questions remain regarding contempt of Congress charges, potential future conduct, or state-level investigations [11:10].

Contradictions Between Public Stances and Private Diaries: Shapiro compares Fauci’s public statements during the pandemic with entries from his personal diary. For instance, while Fauci publicly minimized early discussions of a lab leak and public lockdowns, his diary entries allegedly show him privately noting that the virus was not connected to a wet market and discussing pushing local leaders to enact shutdowns in New York and California [12:16].

Critique of the Scientific and Political Establishment: Shapiro argues that the broader scientific community failed by not holding Fauci accountable or maintaining self-criticism, instead allowing partisan politics to turn him into a political figure [13:30]. He also reviews Donald Trump’s social media defense of Operation Warp Speed and his administration’s handling of Fauci [17:05].

Fauci’s Pardon Might Not Save Him

Ben Shapiro · 33K views

Shapiro must think we’re almost a dumb as he is?

Whether viewers find Ben Shapiro’s commentary insightful or frustrating often depends on their perspective regarding COVID-19 policies and government accountability.

Critics argue that commentators like Shapiro engaged in significant hypocrisy—advocating for vaccines and personal medical choices early on, only to pivot toward intense scrutiny of public health officials like Anthony Fauci as political sentiment shifted. They view these retroactive critiques as political theater rather than genuine analysis.

Supporters, on the other hand, maintain that Shapiro’s commentary highlights legitimate criticisms of pandemic-era overreach, inconsistencies in public messaging, and a lack of transparency from federal health authorities. From their point of view, holding officials accountable through congressional hearings and media commentary is a necessary part of post-pandemic evaluation.

What specific parts of his arguments or past positions do you find most inconsistent?

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Duplicitous is the word I thing you’re looking for.

That captures the core of the critique from many of his detractors. Critics often point to what they see as a sharp contradiction between his past encouragement of vaccines—alongside his wife’s background in medicine—and his later, much harsher criticisms of the public health establishment and officials like Anthony Fauci.

From that perspective, shifting from promoting vaccination to aggressively interrogating the very officials who oversaw the rollout can look like a political pivot designed to align with shifting audience sentiment rather than a consistent set of principles.

On the other side, his supporters would argue that it is entirely possible to support vaccination as an individual medical choice while simultaneously opposing government mandates, lockdowns, and what they view as dishonest messaging from public health authorities. They see no contradiction in separating personal health decisions from systemic government accountability.