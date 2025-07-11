You said:

Here are some of the most scorching X (formerly Twitter) reactions after Trump’s apparent “flip‑flop” on the Epstein files:

🔥 Alex Jones (MAGA radio host)

“The DOJ is running cover for the CIA and Mossad. NO ONE IS BUYING THIS!!… For them [the administration] to do something like this, tears my heart out.” Newsweek+15The Daily Beast+15magareport.news+15

Jones, visibly shaken, railed against what he saw as a betrayal — even saying “I’m gonna throw up” upon hearing the DOJ memo. The Daily Beast

🔥 Mike Cernovich (Conservative influencer)

“No one is believing the Epstein coverup, @realDonaldTrump. This will be part of your legacy. There’s still time to change it!” The Daily Beast

🔥 Elon Musk (X owner)

Initially dropped a bombshell post:

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Reddit+1Daily Sabah+1Indiatimes+15Good Morning America+15ABC7 New York+15

He later deleted it—sparking major online buzz. Good Morning America+1Business Today+1

🔥 Gen. Michael Flynn & Glenn Beck

Flynn warned:

“This EPSTEIN AFFAIR is NOT going away!… Elites don’t give a sh!t about children… Two standards of justice.” Reddit+14Todayville+14The Daily Beast+14

Beck added a broader indictment:

“Our Institutions Are On Trial… Until this case is fully revealed, every elite institution carries a stench they can’t wash off.” Axios+15Todayville+15The Daily Beast+15

Public Threads on X

A MAGA Report thread highlighting Elon’s post drew near‑unanimous frustration: users urged Trump to declassify everything “unredacted” and called him out for lacking “balls.” ft.com+4magareport.news+4The Daily Beast+4

✍️ Reddit Chatter

On r/clevercomebacks, one comment sharply quipped:

“Pepperidge Farm remembers how close Donald Trump was with Jeffrey Epstein… He was under cover you see. That’s why he fucked those teenagers.” The Daily Beast+13Reddit+13Reddit+13

🔍 Summary

GroupToneKey CriticismMAGA Conspiracy Figures (Jones, Cernovich, Flynn, Beck)Outraged, betrayedTrump is abandoning the fight on Epstein revelations.Elon MuskAccusatory, then evasiveClaimed Trump is named in files, then deleted post.Online Public & RedditScornful, mockingPointing out Trump’s proximity to Epstein; mocking cover‑up excuses.

These posts illustrate a growing wave of anger—even among right-wing audiences—over Trump’s handling of Epstein-related revelations. Many feel the initial promise to fully expose the files has been undermined by Trump stepping back once the DOJ said there was no "client list."

