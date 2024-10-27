Share this postScared Stupid... Literallytimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherScared Stupid... LiterallyTimothy WineyOct 27, 20241Share this postScared Stupid... Literallytimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Sharehttps://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2024/10/fear_plus_ignorance_equals_climate_change.html1Share this postScared Stupid... Literallytimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
All I had to read was ignorance plus fear equals climate change!