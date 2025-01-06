Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterSay What You Want About Trudeau, but He Did the Impossible...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSay What You Want About Trudeau, but He Did the Impossible...Timothy WineyJan 06, 20253Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterSay What You Want About Trudeau, but He Did the Impossible...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareHe made Kier Starmer look good. 3Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterSay What You Want About Trudeau, but He Did the Impossible...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare