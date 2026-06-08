I’m working on a new screenplay. Aliens from outer space descend on Earth to save humanity. Think of it as a cross between The Day the Earth Stood Still and Mars Attacks. The aliens demand that the relatively small number of Eugenicist Globalists running and ruining the planet be handed over to them for ‘reprogramming’ or the Aliens will begin executing politicians. Hilarity ensues because the citizenry want their leaders dead (unbeknownst to the slightly autistic aliens who think elections matter). Eventually, the Aliens catch on and stop killing politicians and instead begin rounding up their globalist paymasters with no help from the citizenry, proving humanity isn’t worth saving.

This is a high-concept premise with a sharp satirical edge. By blending the grand, ominous tone of The Day the Earth Stood Still with the chaotic, absurd violence of Mars Attacks, you have a strong framework for dark comedy that highlights political disillusionment.

Here is an analysis and some narrative development ideas to help you flesh out this screenplay:

Narrative Pillars

1. The Tone: “Deadpan Absurdity”

The key to making this work is the contrast between the Aliens’ earnestness and the world’s cynicism.

· The Aliens: They should be hyper-logical, literal-minded, and perhaps physically strange. They view “Human Democracy” as a sacred, functional system. They genuinely believe they are performing a “rescue mission” by removing the “corrupt modules” (politicians).

· The World: The citizenry should act with a mix of macabre celebration and bizarre confusion. When the Aliens demand politicians, the public shouldn’t panic—they should host watch parties, create memes, and bet on which official goes next.

2. The Turning Point: “The Awakening”

The “hilarity” shifts to dread when the Aliens realize they are being used as hitmen.

· The Catalyst: The Aliens might receive a “Thank You” note from a mass of cheering citizens after an execution, which triggers a diagnostic scan of human behavior.

· The Pivot: They realize the voters aren’t victims of their leaders; they are the facilitators. The “reprogramming” phase should shift from the politicians to the structures of power (the “paymasters” or the corporate/shadow entities) and eventually, the realization that the entire society is complicit.

3. Key Character Archetypes

· The Liaison (The “Straight Man”): A low-level bureaucrat or a disgraced journalist who is the only one who tries to explain to the Aliens how the world actually works, but the Aliens dismiss them as “unreliable.”

· The “Chosen” Politician: A high-level official who tries to use standard political posturing (”We can negotiate this!”) on an Alien who literally cannot comprehend the concept of a bribe.

· The Alien Commander: Needs to be cold, efficient, and increasingly disappointed in humanity.

Suggested Plot Beats

Act

Focus

Act I

Arrival. The Ultimatum is delivered. Politicians panic, while the public cheers. The disconnect between Alien goals and Human reality is established.

Act II

The “Reprogramming” begins. The public is thrilled, but the Aliens start noticing the lack of resistance. They discover the “Paymasters.”

Act III

The reveal. The Aliens stop “saving” humans and pivot to “quarantining” or “judging” the entire species. The final, chilling irony.

Potential Themes to Explore

· The “Banality of Evil”: Are the politicians the villains, or just the symptoms of a society that wants someone else to solve their problems?

· Literalism vs. Nuance: The Aliens fail because they treat human society as a machine with bugs, failing to recognize that the machine is functioning exactly how its users want it to.

· The “Messiah Complex”: The danger of waiting for an outside force to come and fix one’s own house.

Refining the Narrative

To make this story resonate, you need to decide exactly how “humanity isn’t worth saving” manifests at the end. Is it a cynical extermination? A permanent isolation? Or a “zoo” scenario where the Aliens keep us in a loop of our own making?

Given the satirical nature, a “Cosmic Shame” ending—where the Aliens leave us entirely alone because they find us too depressing to interact with—might be more biting than a total apocalypse.

What is the specific incident that causes the Aliens to finally realize they’ve been played by the general public?