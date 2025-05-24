Yes, it’s true; that old saying ‘there are worse things than death,’ and one of them is dying ugly. Do you worry about dropping dead courtesy of the miracle that is mRNA and being so horribly disfigured that an open casket at your funeral is nothing more than wishful thinking? Well fret no more. With the all new ‘save face’ airbag system from China, you can die with dignity and make the morticians job a breeze. Just relax and let the fast acting airbag deployment preserve your beautiful face for mourners to say their proper goodbyes without being horrified at your disfigurement. Order now, while supplies last, and you’re still alive.