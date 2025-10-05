Timothy’s Newsletter

Pierre Brangére
3m

great take, thanks !

the point might be pig meat (saussages meat is often of industrial poor quality) als well, even if you mention chicken meat as well.

in the hun's kitchen the connection of adding sauerkraut to pig meat is well documentated:

https://www.essen-und-trinken.de/rezepte/54465-rzpt-hot-dogs-mit-sauerkraut

instead, I would like to suggest "Pfaelzer Saumagen" which consists of a BIG SAUSSAGE, cut in slices, with pieces of potatoes inside and sauerkraut, absolutly deliscous:

https://www.deutscheweinstrasse-pfalz.de/rezepte/pfaelzersaumagen

https://www.lecker.de/fast-in-vergessenheit-geraten-pfaelzer-saumagen-nach-alt-bundeskanzler-helmut-kohl-5403.html

and

https://www.servicebund.de/rezepte/pfaelzer-saumagen-mit-sahnepueree-und-weinsauerkraut.html

please note to to production process of the sauerkraut:

there a big differences, the normal sauerkraft is not fermentated WITH white wine !!!

then, we call it Wein-Sauerkraut, containig essentials of great value from the grape's juice:

https://www.chefkoch.de/rezepte/3413741508675564/Weinsauerkraut-aus-dem-Krauttopf.html

how to make a SAUMAGEN ("pig-estomac") yourself (see the quality of the ingreadiants in the video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BAM2UEFOqPc

translated with AI :

The main difference is that sauerkraut is the fermented product of white cabbage, while wine wort is a refined variant of sauerkraut, which is additionally prepared with white wine to achieve a milder and more full-bodied flavor. Weinkraut already contains wine as an ingredient and is often refined with other flavors such as apples, onions and spices.

sauerkraut

Basis: Fermented white cabbage.

Taste: Annular due to lactic acid

Preparation: White cabbage is salted and fermented with milk acid.

Wine herb

Basis: Sauerkraut, which is additionally refined with wine.

Taste: Mild, full-bodied and with an additional taste dimension through the wine.

Preparation: Often cooked with butter, onions, apples, bay leaves, juniper berries and white wine. The wine can soften the acidity of the sauerkraut and give it an extra depth.

In summary:

It can be said that wine wort is a kind of "improved" sauerkraut, which offers a more complex and often milder taste experience through the addition of wine and other ingredients

