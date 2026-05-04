Timothy’s Newsletter

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JohnSmith
3h

A bit of clarity on some uncomfortable topics. The only topic avoided is "when." The Bible says that only the Father knows; not even the Son can give a date, but he has indicated the warning signs. These are clearly listed here. Let's wait confidently; it shouldn't be that far away.

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